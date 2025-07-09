Predicting Buccaneers record if Tristan Wirfs misses first 4 games of 2025 season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head into the 2025 NFL season with playoff aspirations, but they may be forced to begin their campaign without one of their most vital players. Left tackle Tristan Wirfs, a two-time First-Team All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler, underwent knee surgery recently and is expected to miss the first couple of games of the season, at minimum. Ther'es also the possibility Wirfs begins the season on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list. If that happens, he will miss the first four games of the season— an early stretch that could set the tone for Tampa Bay’s playoff pursuit.

According to reports this morning, Wirfs’ knee procedure uncovered more damage than initially expected, which significantly reduces the likelihood of of his availability in September. That’s a devastating development for a Bucs offense heavily reliant on protection for quarterback Baker Mayfield stability in the passing game. Without Wirfs anchoring the left side, Tampa Bay will be forced to reshuffle its offensive line at the worst possible time— when the schedule offers little margin for error.

Buccaneers face a brutal opening stretch without Tristan Wirfs

The Buccaneers open their 2025 campaign with a challenging four-game slate: at the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1, at the Houston Texans on Monday Night Football in Week 2, then home against the New York Jets and reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in Weeks 3 and 4, respectively. Each opponent brings a dynamic defense and very good defensive lines that presents problems for a Wirfs-less offensive line.

Week 1 at Atlanta Falcons

Tampa’s season kicks off with an NFC South rivalry game against a Falcons team that swept them in the regular season series in 2024. With second year quarterback Michael Penix Jr under center and an improved pass rush by drafting Jalon Walker and James Pearce in the first round, the Falcons are expected to be legitimate division contenders.

Without Wirfs, the Buccaneers could struggle to hold up against Atlanta’s edge pressure. The left tackle position is crucial in keeping Mayfield upright and clean. A backup like veteran Charlie Heck, while serviceable, simply doesn’t offer the same level of athleticism or technique as Wirfs. Expect Tampa Bay to lean on short passing concepts and screens to get the ball out early, but that might not be enough to avoid starting the season with a loss.

Buccaneers record after Week 1: 0-1

Week 2 Houston Texans (MNF)

The national spotlight shines on the Bucs in Week 2 as they visit C.J. Stroud and the Texans on Monday Night Football. Stroud has lit up the league his first two seasons and the Texans now boast a stronger pass rush after offseason acquisitions.

If Tampa can’t protect Mayfield, especially without Wirfs, Houston’s front seven especially edges Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. could feast on the blind side tackle. Offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard may try to mask the line’s weakness with extra tight end protection, having a running back sit back and try to help the left tackle slow down the rush, but expect this offense to struggle a bit against an ascending AFC team. This feels like a close game, but it will be a frustrating loss on the road.

Buccaneers record after Week 2: 0-2

Week 3 vs. New York Jets

Tampa finally returns home in Week 3, and this may be their best shot to notch a win during Wirfs absence. The Jets are still retooling offensively, and their defense, while versatile, can be inconsistent. If the Bucs can establish the run game, use the play action game and minimize turnovers, they could control the tempo and lean on their home crowd to escape with a much-needed victory. Still, nothing comes easy without a solid left tackle, and Jets first year head coach Aaron Glenn will try and exploit that weakness. This one could go either way, but Tampa has the edge at home.

Buccaneers record after Week 3: 1-2

Week 4 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The toughest game of this four-game stretch might come in Week 4, when the reigning super champion Eagles visit Raymond James Stadium. Philadelphia went 14-3 in 2024 and remains one of the league’s most physical and complete teams. Their defensive front, led by Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis along with Nolan Smith, is relentless and will surely attack Tampa Bay’s weakened blind side. Without Wirfs, expect Mayfield to be under heavy duress all day. With that being said, it will be another tough close game, but I think the Buccaneers will fall at home.

Buccaneers record after Week 4: 1-3

What Tristan Wirfs' absence means for Buccaneers

Wirfs isn’t just a top tackle, he’s a franchise cornerstone. His combination of footwork, strength, and football IQ sets the tone for the entire offensive line. Without him, the Buccaneers lose a player who not only protects Mayfield’s blind side but also paves lanes in the run game for running backs Bucky Irving and Rachaad White.

Heck or any pototential replacement simply won’t replicate that impact. The offensive line’s chemistry, pass protection consistency, and ability to execute zone-blocking schemes will take a major dip in production. I expect the Buccaneers will use more max protection formations, more tight end and running backs on the left side to help Heck.

Realistically, the Buccaneers could be staring at a 1-3 start if Wirfs misses the first four games. The best case scenario sees them pulling off a 2-2 split beating the Jets at home and sneaking past either Atlanta or Houston on the road.

If they start 1-3, the pressure will mount but there would be some good news: Wirfs would be eligible to return in Week 5 if he does hit the PUP list. The Buccaneers schedule lightens up slightly after that, and the offense should find its rhythm with their franchise left tackle returns.

If the Buccaneers can survive their first four weeks at 1-3, or optimistically 2-2, they will still be in a decent position to make a playoff push, especially in the relatively weak but improved NFC South. The early gauntlet without Wirfs will test the coaching staff’s adaptability and the offensive line’s depth. It won’t be easy, but how the Buccaneers navigate this stretch could determine whether they return to the playoffs, or find themselves playing catch-up all season long.