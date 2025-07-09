Predicting the Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster entering training camp

As we inch closer to NFL training camps beginning, the Dallas Cowboys are looking to bounce back from a seven-win campaign in 2024. Plenty of positions will be up for grabs as Dallas looks to turn things around under the leadership of new head coach, Brian Schottenheimer.

The Cowboys finished the season 7-10 and a distant third behind the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commander, who ended up squaring off in the NFC Championship game. So, there is tons of room for improvement in Big D this year, and it all starts with who makes that 53-man roster.

Quarterback (3)

Dak Prescott

Will Grier

Joe Milton

Nothing to see here, Dak Prescott is the unquestioned leader and QB1 of this team. Will Grier and Joe Milton are fighting over the No. 2 spot with Copper Rush no longer on the team.

Running back (5)

Javonte Williams

Jaydon Blue

Miles Sanders

Phil Mafah

Deuce Vaughn

Hunter Luepke (FB)

Another position that is seemingly up for the taking is running back. It feels and looks like it’ll be by committee, but there will be a battle for playing time at training camp. Most expect Javonte Williams to get the bulk of the carries during the offseason; however, rookie Jaydon Blue could push for snaps. Miles Sanders was initially brought in to be a tandem back alongside Williams, but he’s already been rumored in trade talks or potentially being cut.

Wide receiver (5)

CeeDee Lamb

George Pickens

Jalen Tolbert

Jonathan Mingo

Jalen Brooks



George Pickens is expected to be the new running mate to take pressure and coverage away from CeeDee Lamb. There’s a lot of upside in this bet on Pickens and if it works out, this could become one of the best receiving duos in the league. From there, it should be a battle between Jalen Tolbert and Jonathan Mingo for who takes on that third WR spot.

Tight end (3)

Jake Ferguson

Luke Schoonmaker

Brevyn Spann-Ford

Jake Ferguson will remain the starter but don't be surprised to see Luke Schoonmaker getting snaps and potentially making a play here or there.

Offensive line (8)

Tyler Guyton

Tyler Smith

Cooper Beebe

Tyler Booker

Terence Steele

Brock Hoffman

Rob Jones

Asim Richards

For a long time, Dallas had one of, if not the best offensive line in the NFL. With Zack Martin retiring as the last link to that era, the Cowboys are looking to get back to that level of hard-nosed toughness in the trenches. First round pick, Tyler Booker, will get lots of attention with all the expectations coming his way.

Defensive tackles (5)

Osa Odighizuwa

Mazi Smith

Solomon Thomas

Jay Toia

Tommy Akingbesote

One area the Cowboys need to improve is stopping the run. The interior defensive line for Dallas hasn’t been up to par recently, and they’ll look to improve that this year. Jay Toia could be a long-term wildcard for the Cowboys as a 2025 seventh-round pick. He’s a big body who has the size and potential to become a good run stopper. It may not happen overnight but over time, Toai could work his way into regular rotation.

Defensive ends (5)

Micah Parsons

Dante Fowler

Donovan Ezeiruaku

Marshawn Kneeland

Payton Turner

Micah Parsons is still waiting for a contract extension, which will continue to be a topic of discussion as we get closer to training camp. If Parsons gets his deal and doesn’t miss any of the regular season, this group of edge rushers will be hell for offensive lines to deal with in 2025.

Linebackers (5)

DeMarvion Overshown

Marist Liufau

Jack Sanborn

Kenneth Murray

Cornerbacks (5)

DaRon Bland

Trevon Diggs

Kaiir Elam

Shavon Revel Jr.

Caelen Carson

All eyes will be on Kaiir Elam and rookie cornerback, Shavon Revel Jr. Elam, is a former first-round pick who had a rocky start to his career in Buffalo. Coming over from the Bills this offseason, Elam has a chip on his shoulder with plenty to prove. Sometimes a change of scenery is what’s needed to get the best out of certain players. If this group can stay healthy, it could be one of the most productive in the NFL.

Safeties (4)

Malik Hooker

Donovan Wilson

Juanyeh Thomas

Markquese Bell

Special teams (4)

Brandon Aubrey (K)

Bryan Anger (P)

Trent Sieg (LS)

KaVontae Turpin (KR/PR)

KaVontae Turpin should return to his post as the team’s main return man although it wouldn’t be surprising to see Jaydon Blue/Deuce Vaughn get some reps as well.