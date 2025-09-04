Predicting every NFL team's record and the 2025 playoff bracket, final standings

NFL record predictions for all 32 teams

The Philadelphia Eagles are the reigning Super Bowl champions and, as is tradition, that means they kick off the 2025 NFL season. That, in itself, comes with questions — even when the Eagles face the rival Dallas Cowboys in the wake of the Micah Parsons trade when vibes could not be lower in Big D. Will there be a Super Bowl hangover? Will the Eagles repeat? What will their record be this year? That last question is one that we're about to ask about all 32 NFL teams, though, as we predict every team's record and the entire season.

Obviously, some of these NFL record predictions are going to age like milk. That's the folly of doing something like this. For example, I predict that the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens are going to be great this year, which I think most people would. That's going to look beyond stupid, though, if they were to lose Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson. The same is true of the Kansas City Chiefs, the Los Angeles Rams, and so many others, but the point stands.

But here we are, ready for 18 straight weeks of football. So let's go division-by-division, predicting every NFL team's record for the 2025 season, and sorting that by the predicted standings before we look at what that would mean for the playoff bracket and matchups.

AFC East

Buffalo Bills — Predicted Record: 12-5

Though I do believe that some are banking too much on continuity and Joey Bosa when it comes to the Buffalo Bills defense, the simple truth is that this offense remains elite and I don't believe in the competition in the division. Josh Allen is the trump card and the Bills should cruise to another AFC East title.

New England Patriots — Predicted Record: 9-8

I'm expecting marked improvement from the Patriots in Mike Vrabel's first seasons. The improved offensive line should allow Drake Maye to take meaningful steps in the right direction, as will the additions of Stefon Diggs and TreVeyon Henderson, among others. The defense should be solid, but they're probably still a year away from the playoffs.

New York Jets — Predicted Record: 4-13

I certainly don't believe that the Justin Fields experiment is going to end well for the Jets. He's a fine fantasy football starter, but everything indicates that his ability to lead a successful overall offense isn't there. The future in New York looks good with Aaron Glenn, but I simply think they have the wrong quarterback.

Miami Dolphins — Predicted Record: 4-13

One of my hotter takes this season is that the bottom is about to fall out for the Miami Dolphins. Yes, even with a litany of injuries, they've still managed to stay around .500. This, however, might be one of the NFL's worst defenses and the offense, though talented, seems to be anything but on the same page. This one could make me look dumb as hell, but that's a risk I'm willing to take.

NFC East

Philadelphia Eagles — Predicted Record: 12-5

The Super Bowl hangover for the Eagles is going to result in Philadelphia winning 12 games instead of 13 or 14, which I think is something every fan would take in that equation. Look, this team is still elitely talented on both sides of the ball and the clear class of the NFC East. They'll slip up on occasion, but will still prove to be a viable contender to return to the Super Bowl.

Washington Commanders — Predicted Record: 10-7

On one hand, everything that Jayden Daniels did as a rookie doesn't feel like an aberration. Kliff Kingsbury has this thing humming, and now has a better O-line and group of skill players. However, I'm not sure the defense is able to maintain what they did a year ago simply based on the talent level. They'll still be in the playoff mix, but not as firmly as last season.

Dallas Cowboys — Predicted Record: 7-10

It doesn't take a huge leap to think that the Cowboys could be this year's version of the 2024 Bengals. Without Micah Parsons, there's a real chance the Dallas defense falls off a cliff entirely. At the same time, Dak Prescott, especially with the addition of George Pickens, has a real chance to be one of the better quarterbacks in the league. Unfortunately, that formula won't translate to nearly enough victories.

New York Giants — Predicted Record: 3-14

Yes, it's going to be a three-win season for the Giants — but if it's possible to have good vibes coming out of a three-win campaign, I think that's where New York will sit after this season. The defense is going to flash true dominance, but perhaps not consistently enough. Hopefully, we get to see Jaxson Dart take over for Russell Wilson sooner rather than later.

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens — Predicted Record: 12-5

If the Baltimore Ravens played in a division that wasn't the AFC North, I'd probably have them locked in for 13 or 14 wins as well. But, alas, they play in one of the toughest divisions in the league. Lamar and Company are still the class of the division, especially with the defense making more strides, but Baltimore is going to enter the playoffs as a clear Super Bowl favorite.

Cincinnati Bengals — Predicted Record: 11-6

Even with Trey Hendrickson returning to the field, I'm not sure all of the issues defensively are fixed for the Bengals. This offense might be even better, though, especially with expected offensive line improvements from last season. And the coordinator switch to Al Golden on defense has me hopeful enough that Cincinnati won't ultimately under-perform for the second straight year.

Pittsburgh Steelers — Predicted Record: 10-7

If you're waiting on the demise of the Pittsburgh Steelers because you're rooting against Aaron Rodgers, think again. Look, Mike Tomlin and this franchise have been winning nine or 10 games with the likes of Kenny Pickett, Mitchell Trubisky and Russell Wilson at quarterback. Rodgers might not be an MVP candidate anymore, but he's still an upgrade, so there's no reason to fully fade the Steelers.

Cleveland Browns — Predicted Record: 3-14

The Cleveland Browns aren't going to be good. Shocker, I know. However, the truth of the matter is that there's enough talent on the roster for this team to be competitive and even pick up some surprise wins here and there. The unfortunate truth, though, is that it's not enough to do that with any kind of consistency.

NFC North

Green Bay Packers — Predicted Record: 11-6

While the Micah Parsons trade dramatically raises the ceiling for the Packers by filling a glaring defensive hole, there are still questions. Jordan Love has been good but still needs to make a leap, and let's not forget how daunting this division looks as a whole. Green Bay will still win the division, but there's too much parity to expect them to even come close to running away with it.

Minnesota Vikings — Predicted Record: 11-6

Go ahead and get my seat ready on the J.J. McCarthy hype train. Kevin O'Connell has been a wizard with his quarterbacks and the pseudo-rookie seems like he's already curried favor in that regard. The defense is a bit shaky, particularly in the secondary, or I might be higher on Minnesota, but I still fully expect the Vikings to be back in the playoffs.

Detroit Lions — Predicted Record: 9-8

This might seem bold, but I really don't think it is. We've seen coaching brain drain take an ill effect on a team, and that's when teams have lost a helluva lot less than what the Lions just did. This is still going to be an exciting and talented team, but I think we see some cracks in the dam start to form that they can't overcome in the best division in the league.

Chicago Bears — Predicted Record: 9-8

I fully expect Caleb Williams and the Bears offense to be ready for liftoff this season and live up to expectation. The defense, however, is a concern to me. I don't like the depth at all in Chicago right now and think that's ultimately going to bite them and keep them out of the postseason. Feeling should still be entirely optimistic moving forward with the new coaching regime, though.

AFC South

Jacksonville Jaguars — Predicted Record: 9-8

Spoiler, I don't think there is a legitimate contender in the AFC South at all, but I'm a believer in the Jaguars with Liam Coen at the helm. It's unproven, sure, but the offensive talent around Trevor Lawrence with that kind of direction is going to be hard to stop. There will be defensive and decision-making shortcomings that limit the ceiling, but Jacksonville can absolutely win the division.

Houston Texans — Predicted Record: 9-8

For as good as the Texans defense can be and as talented as C.J. Stroud is, there's a lot to worry about in Houston this season. Remaking the offensive line on the fly was necessary, but also far from a sure thing. This feels like a season that will feature a good number of ebbs and flows throughout the year that will ultimately put Houston just over .500.

Tennessee Titans — Predicted Record: 5-12

Cam Ward is going to flash some special moments for the Titans, but when the coaching staff and front office are all but saying that this team isn't a finished product throughout the offseason, even after drafting a franchise QB hopeful, that's something to note. We'll see some friskiness, but not enough to be meaningfully in the playoff race.

Indianapolis Colts — Predicted Record: 4-13

Daniel Jones is their quarterback. Anthony Richardson is the backup. And the Colts defense might be average at best. Honestly, saying this team will win four games this season has more to do with the paltry division than it does anything with the group itself.

NFC South

Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Predicted Record: 11-6

While I do wonder if we're underrating the loss of Liam Coen, the fact of the matter is that the Bucs are a safe bet to just continue what they've been doing. Baker Mayfield looks more comfortable than ever before and has weapons galore around him. Todd Bowles can always maximize a good defense, and Tampa Bay should remain the favorite, but by a slimmer margin, in the NFC South.

Atlanta Falcons — Predicted Record: 11-6

Put simply, I struggled to find reasons that the Falcons aren't set up to take a big leap this season. Michael Penix Jr. is a higher-upside commodity than Kirk Cousins and the offense could be one of the league's most potent. With an influx of pass-rushers, the defense should be moving forward too. I think they ultimately give Tampa a real challenge atop the division.

Carolina Panthers — Predicted Record: 5-12

Give me Carolina as the team that finishes with the dubious designation of the best five-win team in football. I don't think what we saw from Bryce Young at the end of last year was an outlier, and now the situation around him is even better. The defense remains a work-in-progress, though, and I'm not sure the offense is going to ultimately be good enough to overcome that.

New Orleans Saints — Predicted Record: 3-14

For my money, the Saints are the worst team in football. When Spencer Rattler is your starter in Week 1 with rookie Tyler Shough waiting behind him, even giving New Orleans three wins for the seasons seems like it might be kind to fans in the Big Easy.

AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs — Predicted Record: 13-4

The Chiefs are still the Chiefs, man. Even in a division that should be much more of a test, the truth is that Kansas City has upgraded from last year's roster. The Rashee Rice suspension can be mitigated by an improved receiver corps in terms of depth, Josh Simmons fortifies the offensive line, and the defense remains intact. This team isn't going anywhere.

Denver Broncos — Predicted Record: 11-6

While Kansas City might still be the kings of the AFC West, the Broncos are undeniably coming for the crown. Denver might be in possession of the best defense in the NFL when it's all said and done, and the infrastructure around Bo Nix not only looks better with more skill pieces, but Sean Payton seems wholly confident in a leap forward from the young quarterback as well.

Los Angeles Chargers — Predicted Record: 11-6

I'll admit that I struggled and toiled with the Chargers more than any other team. The Rashawn Slater injury is brutal, no doubt, but I still believe this team has the pieces to compete with most of the rest of the AFC. At the same time, I can also see where this might end up being a season from hell. Call me glass-half-full on the Bolts going into the season, for now, however.

Las Vegas Raiders — Predicted Record: 5-12

And also call me glass-half-empty with the Raiders. While I understand that Geno Smith is an upgrade at quarterback, Pete Carroll is a coaching upgrade, Ashton Jeanty is here and all of the big-time improvements made in Vegas this offseason, they still don't strike me as a team on the same level as their divisional counterparts. That's going to ultimately prove costly, even if they're definitely on the right track now.

NFC West

Los Angeles Rams — Predicted Record: 10-7

Obviously, Matthew Stafford's health is a crucial component of believing in the Rams this season. Having said that, if he is healthy, what's not to like? Sean McVay is still in the fray and will continue to be a force, especially now that Davante Adams is in the building. And the defense might sneakily be even better with young studs making another jump.

Arizona Cardinals — Predicted Record: 10-7

I'm circling this as a breakout year for the Arizona Cardinals. The simple truth of the matter is that the defense has added to its personnel in a way that should mean improvement, while the offense seemed to get more comfortable as the year went on. Jonathan Gannon checks the boxes as one of the most underrated coaches in the NFL, and it feels like his team's time to put itself on the map.

San Francisco 49ers — Predicted Record: 10-7

There isn't going to be a 49ers death sentence like we saw last year, especially with the easiest schedule in the NFL this season. At the same time, I don't think the 49ers are as dangerous as they once were. Not just with injuries, but some of the personnel losses could prove costly, particularly on defense, for this team and ultimately put them on the wrong side of the playoff bubble.

Seattle Seahawks — Predicted Record: 8-9

Don't expect a disaster this season in Seattle by any means, but I think it's not unreasonable to think that we might see some Sam Darnold regression, especially behind the Seahawks line. Yes, it's been improved, but there was nowhere to go but up. It wouldn't shock me if Seattle got to the right side of .500, but the changes might not all be ones that work to perfection when it comes to this team.

Predicted NFL Playoff bracket and seeding

AFC Playoff Seeding and Bracket

Kansas City Chiefs (First Round Bye) Buffalo Bills (vs. 7 Los Angeles Chargers) Baltimore Ravens (vs. 6 Cincinnati Bengals) Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. 5 Denver Broncos) Denver Broncos (at 2 Buffalo Bills) Cincinnati Bengals (at 3 Baltimore Ravens) Los Angeles Chargers (at 4 Jacksonville Jaguars)

NFC Playoff Seeding and Bracket