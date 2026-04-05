Predicting landing spots for Von Miller and the best remaining NFL free agents

Von Miller remains unsigned despite leading his last team with nine sacks and expressing a desire to stay in the capital.

Linebacker Von Miller caused quite a stir on Wednesday with his April Fool's prank announcing he'd signed a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. His social media post was so convincing even Maxx Crosby and Tom Brady commented.

But Miller eventually cleared things up and debunked his own report.

Von Miller had to clear the air for his Raiders post😭 https://t.co/u0utz9RHhh pic.twitter.com/vqkKOFSuYR — Trev🗣️ (@Boisabronco) April 2, 2026

“Y’all know that ain’t real, man,” Miller said on his Instagram story. “April Fools’, man. … Hey, but you never know … but yeah, I think we kinda know.”

Miller, a former long-time member of the Denver Broncos, might as well slap the face of every fan in Colorado if he actually signed with the AFC West rival. But the reality of the situation is he's a free agent after spending the 2025 season with the Washington Commanders and the previous four with the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams.

The 37-year-old is in the twilight of his career but hasn't indicated he's ready to retire. He led the Commanders with nine sacks last year and has expressed a desire to remain in the nation's capital. However, if the team is looking to move in a younger direction, he could chase another ring with a contender in need of pass-rushing help.

The most likely landing spot would be with the Green Bay Packers who could view Miller as a low-risk, high-reward pairing for Micah Parsons on limited snaps.

In addition to Miller, there's still a fair number of high-profile NFL free agents left on the market. Let's evaluate where their best destinations could be — and which players might have to just hang up their cleats.

Predicting where the NFLs best remaining free agents could sign

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

WR Jauan Jennings - Tennessee Titans

Once projected to be one of the first receivers to be signed in free agency this year, Jennings continues to wait for a phone call. Now, it's possible suitors waited things out to try and lower his price but I'd be shocked if he's unsigned by the end of the summer. The Titans still have $61 million in salary cap space and are in need of weapons for second-year passer Cam Ward. Jennings is a natural fit.

DL Calais Campbell - Detroit Lions

We've reached the point where it would feel wrong if an NFL season got underway and Calais Campbell was not playing. He'll turn 40 years old in September and hasn't clued anyone in on plans to retire. Wherever Campbell lands he'd probably be on limited snaps but his 6.5 sacks last season were the second-most for the Cardinals, meaning he's still a serious threat. The Lions could use him at the very least to compliment Aidan Hutchinson on blitz packages.

Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

EDGE Joey Bosa - San Francisco 49ers

Despite a strong start with the Buffalo Bills in 2025, Bosa seemed to struggle towards the end of the season and eventually became a detriment to the team during the playoffs. That'll limit his options on the market but with his younger brother, Nick, entering the penultimate year of his contract with the 49ers, a reunion could benefit both parties.

WR Stefon Diggs - Baltimore Ravens

Diggs' first task is to stay out of prison. He's been charged with multiple felony charges for allegedly assaulting his personal chef with pretrial proceedings scheduled for this month. Teams appear to be steering clear of the 32-year-old until his legal troubles are resolved but it shouldn't shock anyone if he lands with a contender at some point down the road. Diggs would be a solid weapon for Lamar Jackson who currently relies heavily on Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman.

QB Aaron Rodgers - Retirement

Rodgers is dragging his feet again on deciding whether to play football or retire. Steelers new head coach Mike McCarthy is the only person who would sit and wait for that decision given their shared history in Green Bay. Any other coach would've moved on by now. If he's got to think about it for this long, he should just hang up his cleats. On the other hand, Pittsburgh is the only place he could realistically go if he wants to play one more year.

Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

WR Deebo Samuel - Los Angeles Chargers

Samuel showed flashes of his old self while with the Commanders in 2025 but he's clearly not part of their plans moving forward or the two sides would've already come to an agreement after the initial market rush. The Chargers are a team on the verge of being a Super Bowl contender by QB Justin Herbert needs more effective weapons. Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnson will only get him so far but Samuel offers versatility in Jim Harbaugh's offense. Los Angeles still has almost $50 million in salary cap space to work with so cost isn't an issue either.

EDGE Cam Jordan - Chicago Bears

The New Orleans Saints are shedding contracts and aging veterans. Cam Jordan unfortunately falls under both categories despite his strong 2025 season (10.5 sacks). He would cost too much and anchor the team with too much term in a new deal but a contender should make the investment to get over the hump. The Bears are one pass rusher away from having a fearsome defense and pairing Jordan with Montez Sweat would make offensive lines around the league shudder.

TE Darren Waller - Miami Dolphins

While he didn't post many yards (283) in his return from retirement, he did frequently find the endzone (6 TDs) with the Dolphins. With Miami embracing a soft-ish tank, Waller would add to the facade that the team isn't trying to lose games and give fantasy football owners more reason to consider snagging QB Malik Willis as a late-round flyer. However, it's fair to wonder if his 2025 campaign was a fluke and that may be why his options are limited.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

CB Trevon Diggs - Washington Commanders

You could argue there's no way a long-time Dallas Cowboy would sign with the rival Commanders but this would be an exception. Diggs was heavily coached up by then-defensive coordinator Dan Quinn who now leads Washington and has a lot of respect for his former pupil. The Commanders are in need of veteran cornerback help, especially since the Marshon Lattimore experiment didn't work out.

TE David Njoku - Carolina Panthers

Njoku's 2025 season was more impressive than people realize considering he was returning from a serious burn injury. He once declared he'd be a Brown for life but that doesn't appear like it'll happen. He'd be a natural fit for the Panthers who are in need of a true No. 1 tight end for QB Bryce Young with Tommy Tremble and Ja'Tavion Sanders failing to snag the position outright themselves.

EDGE Kyle Van Noy - New Orleans Saints

Another pass rusher in the twilight of his career, Van Noy still believes he's got gas left in the tank and teams should believe him. Although, he may not be at the top of their list with other good veteran defenders available. The Saints should view Van Noy as a bargain bin replacement for Cam Jordan who can keep the pass rush attack competitive in a wide open NFC South division.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

QB Jimmy Garoppolo - Los Angeles Rams

With Kirk Cousins signing with the Las Vegas Raiders, another team's depth chart got fuller. Garoppolo is reportedly considering all his options but with options dwindling to the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins, he's better off returning to Los Angeles and backing up Matthew Stafford. The only other phone call the 34-year-old should take is from the Green Bay Packers who could look to him to backup Jordan Love in place of Desmond Ridder.

OT Taylor Decker - Chicago Bears

Decker's relationship with the Detroit Lions is reportedly deteriorating rapidly which opens the door for some pretty interesting revenge signing opportunities. The Bears should pounce to bring in a direct rival's strongest offensive line asset to address a major need. Decker, 32, is a premium pass blocker and would give Caleb Williams much needed projection as he continues on his upward trajectory.

EDGE Jadeveon Clowney - Baltimore Ravens

Clowney, 33, is still a dangerous pass-rushing weapon and should've had more teams lining up for his services earlier in free agency. But here we are and he could still land anywhere. However, Lamar Jackson has vocally advocated for Clowney's return to Charm City and that could prompt the Ravens' front office to pull the trigger on a low-risk, high-reward investment.