Predicting the next NFL head coaches to get fired after Brian Callahan

On Monday, the Tennessee Titans fired head coach Brian Callahan after a 1-5 start to the year. Tennessee has scored just 83 points, and while much of the reason for that is on the front office for giving rookie quarterback Cam Ward less than zero help, Callahan wasn't helping things.

Callahan won't be the last head coach fired between now and the 2026 season. There are some teams that feel ready to make a switch at head coach very, very soon, and others that are bound to have some heavy discussions as the offseason approaches.

Let's take a look at who might be next to be axed among NFL head coaches.

Mike McDaniel - Miami Dolphins

It wasn't that long ago that Mike McDaniel was viewed as one of the best young coaches in the NFL. His mind for offense made the Dolphins into must-watch television.

But change tends to happen quickly in the NFL. McDaniel's Miami team sits at 1-5 this year, and the offense has struggled to produce at the level that you expect from a McDaniel offense, while the defense has been a sieve.

There also appears to be some tension around the Dolphins, with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa calling out teammates on Sunday for being late to team meetings. Once some disconnect like that starts to happen, you have to do something to stop it. Resetting things with a new coach and a new quarterback might be the best option.

Kevin Stefanski - Cleveland Browns

Do I still think Kevin Stefanski can be a good head coach? Yeah...I think. But it's clear that his time with the Browns has run its course.

Stefanski has just two seasons where the Browns have finished over .500 during his tenure, and despite being an offensive guy, the Browns currently rank 32nd in scoring offense and 27th in yards. They were also last in points in 2024.

Sure, much of that is because the Browns have had bad quarterback play, but isn't it Stefanski's job to find a way to elevate the quarterback position? If Dillon Gabriel can't turn things around under center, it'll be time to see if a change at head coach is the answer.

Aaron Glenn - New York Jets

We've now reached two guys who probably won't be fired during the NFL season, but who should probably have their resumes ready this offseason.

Aaron Glenn feels like he's been a sought-after head coaching candidate for a few years now, so there was excitement about how he might be able to turn the Jets around. Instead, the team sits at 0-6 on the year.

Firing Glenn midseason when he's been given a pretty bare cupboard to work with would send a bad message to potential Glenn replacements, but when the offseason arrives, New York will need to have a long conversation about their future.

Because here's the thing: New York will have a chance to draft a quarterback when it inevitably gets the No. 1 overall pick. That's a good time to reset things. The past three No. 1 picks have seen their head coach get fired midseason during their rookie seasons, so why not get a head start on things and look for an offensive-minded guy to help mold whoever the Jets' quarterback of the future winds up being? It's a shame that Glenn didn't work out, but he'll almost immediately be a top option for any defensive coordinator openings and can try the head coaching thing again in two or three years.

Brian Daboll - New York Giants

The Giants have been patient with Brian Daboll, so I don't think we get a midseason move here unless the bottom falls out, but the team has to be thinking about starting fresh in 2026.

Daboll has won just 36 percent of his games since he was hired as Giants head coach in 2022. His team went 9-7-1 and made the playoffs in that first season, but has gotten worse each year since.

Jaxson Dart's strong start might save Daboll's job, but that's only if the league doesn't catch up to Dart. If he struggles down the stretch, it will probably be time to make a change to put Dart in the best position going forward. Daboll can then go back to doing what he does best: being an offensive coordinator. Though, his OC numbers outside of the Josh Allen years in Buffalo were pretty rough, so maybe that wouldn't work as a next step either.