Predicting where the top 5 NFL trade candidates will be playing by Week 1

As we wrap up the NFL preseason, several big names remain entrenched in trade rumors. Micah Parsons, Trey Hendrickson and Terry McLaurin are all active holdouts, while those who lost their position battles, such as Kirk Cousins and Kenny Pickett, become instant deal fodder.

Not all of these names will be traded within the next couple of weeks, but the NFL is never short on drama. Big things will happen, often in unexpected fashion.

Here's where the main trade candidates will begin their season.

OLB Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys

Micah Parsons remains in a stalemate with the Dallas Cowboys front office, one that is increasingly impossible to comprehend from Jerry Jones' perspective. It is so beyond clear that Jones messed this up — that he created drama out of thin air and let his ego do the talking. Now Parsons feels personally offended and the Cowboys are dug in deep, seemingly secure in their unwillingness to budge. It's hard to secure a contract extension when you won't talk to the agent.

As such, a Parsons trade feels like a genuine possibility. This is probably a "hot take," as there is very little Parsons can do to actually force a trade, but if Jones has his mind made up, and if Parsons seems willing follow through on threats of an in-season holdout, then the forecast is ripe for a trade.

The Green Bay Packers were mentioned as a potential destination by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, which seems notable. Green Bay has conserved money around Jordan Love and has a need for a defensive game-wrecker.

Week 1 team: Green Bay Packers

QB Kenny Pickett, Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns will start Joe Flacco in Week 1. This felt like the inevitable conclusion all summer, and now it leaves Kenny Pickett in a strange limbo. He has said he wants so start games, although that's not really possible right now. Cleveland, meanwhile, has two promising rookies it has invested in with Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel. Most teams don't bring four QBs into the regular season, much less five (Deshaun Watson... still around).

Rather than cutting a rookie and sacrificing the inherent upside, it makes more sense for the Browns to sent Pickett to a new team, where he can more comfortably settle in as a primary backup. For all his many limitations, Pickett is a former first-round pick with significant starting experience under his belt, so there will be a market for his services.

Week 1 team: Detroit Lions

WR Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders

Terry McLaurin demanded a trade early in the process when it became clear that he would not get his desired contract from the Washington Commanders. The only thing is... Washington's WR room is a mess and this team really can't afford to send McLaurin packing.

The 29-year-old established immediate chemistry with Jayden Daniels last season, finishing the campaign with 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns. Age is a concern, sure, but McLaurin has been a model of consistency since his Commanders tenure began. With internal confidence in a truce (as well as a documented appearance by McLaurin in camp), it feels like the tide is slowly turning in DC's favor here.

The Commanders won't consider trading McLaurin at any point. This relationship is still salvageable, unlike Parsons' in Dallas.

Week 1 team: Washington Commanders

QB Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons continue to broadcast their willingness to go into the season with Kirk Cousins backing up Michael Penix. That is all good and well, but it's an egregious misuse of resources and a serious headache for the locker room — all of which could be avoided or rectified by a simple trade.

Odds are the Falcons won't find someone to take on all of Cousins' salary, but even a small chunk of salary relief could prove useful down the stretch. Meanwhile, Easton Stick has looked like a more than capable backup in preseason, while other, less expensive options (such as... Kenny Pickett?) could be available in smaller-scale trades or in free agency.

That said, starting opportunities around the league are just about dried up. Not a lot of teams would bring Cousins in with the intention of starting him in Week 1. At that point, one wonders if he would even want to leave Atlanta, which is still the home of his family. So, while it's fun to speculate, Atlanta probably gets stubborn and stands pat, despite overtures.

Week 1 team: Atlanta Falcons

DE Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals

Trey Hendrickson led the NFL with 17.5 sacks last season — his second straight campaign with 17.5 sacks. He finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting and earned a first team All-Pro bid. It is thus rather difficult to understand why the Cincinnati Bengals, a team with Super Bowl intentions but a critically weak defense, would actually consider trading the 30-year-old.

And yet, the Bengals are "listening to trade offers," per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, as the front office and Hendrickson remain at an impasse. As such, Cincinnati is openly admitting defeat — that they won't pay Hendrickson and the defense will suffer even more than usual this season, with hopes for more flexibility and upward mobility in the future.

This has to be extremely distressing if you're a Bengals fan — and extremely exciting if you'e a team with potential trade interest. In the end, Hendrickson will end up on a team, and with a coach, who loves winning in the trenches, in a market that is ready to spend.

Week 1 team: Las Vegas Raiders