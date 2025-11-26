Predicting which Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalists will enter Canton this year

It's that time of year again. The Pro Football Hall of Fame has released its list of semifinalists and fans are already beginning to make their best cases for a handful of players to be inducted in this latest class.

The list of 26 players includes 12 finalists from 2025 like quarterback Eli Manning and linebacker Luke Kuechly, plus five first-time eligible entrants, including QBs Drew Brees, Philip Rivers and wideout Larry Fitzgerald.

A total of 26 candidates in the Modern-Era Players category have reached the Semifinalist stage for possible election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026 presented by Visual Edge IT. https://t.co/nWSYaYL4nz pic.twitter.com/Wd1HQ3SOyz — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) November 25, 2025

Discourse erupted last season surrounding whether Manning deserved to even be a finalist, let alone be inducted on the first ballot. He eventually was not included in the 2025 class and now faces stiff competition from some of the first-time eligible players.

On top of that, other finalists from last year have rather impressive resumes that were snubbed, but could easily top the list this time around. Let's investigate which nominees have the best shot at being selected this year.

Predicting the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026

Drew Brees - QB (2001-20)

More well-known for his time with the New Orleans Saints, Brees actually put up some still-impressive numbers as a San Diego Charger. His 12,348 passing yards are still good for sixth all-time in franchise history, but multiple injuries during the 2005 season wound up being a blessing in disguise for his career.

A whopping 80,358 career passing yards, 571 touchdowns — the vast majority coming in New Orleans — a Lombardi Trophy and Super Bowl MVP (2010) plus 13 Pro Bowl selections and two AP Offensive Player of the Year awards is just a brief overview of his time in the league. Brees is second in all-time career passing yards and passing touchdowns (behind Tom Brady in both categories). If voters were hesitant about letting Manning in on his first try this year, they have no excuse for denying Brees his spot in Canton this time.

Steve Smith Sr. - WR (2001-17)

The long-time Carolina Panther was a five-time Pro Bowl selection and earned two All-Pro honors in his 16-season career. His 2005 campaign is most notable for when he led the league with 1,563 receiving yards, 12 touchdowns and 103 receptions after breaking his leg in the season opener a year prior.

Smith was the 35th player in NFL history to reach the 10,000 career receiving yards plateau and finished his pro tenure seventh in all-time all-purpose yards (19,180), seventh in career receiving yards (14,731), 12th in career receptions (1,031) and 26th in touchdowns (81). The only thing missing from his resume is a Super Bowl ring but leading the Panthers to the championship game in 2003 is impressive enough.

Adam Vinatieri - K (1996-20)

The long-time Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots kicker should become the sixth dedicated kicker to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in NFL history. Vinatieri is the league's all-time leading scorer with 2,673 points, on top of holding the all-time record for field goals made (599).

He's a four-time Super Bowl champion, directly responsible for kicking the Patriots to two of those victories in the final seconds of each game. Vinatieri is also one of just two kickers named to the NFL's 100th Anniversary All-Time Team, making him literally one of if not the best kicker in league history. He should've been in Canton last season, but there's no reason to omit him this time.

Marshal Yanda - G (2007-19)

Arguably one of the most underrated positions when it comes to Hall of Fame consideration, a guard's job is to literally protect the one player that typically gets the most credence for a team's success and also the most scrutiny for inclusion in Canton. Yanda made sure both Joe Flacco and Lamar Jackson — likely future nominees — were given the best opportunities possible to make plays happen on offense. His Super Bowl ring in 2012 with the Baltimore Ravens is proof of that enough.

Yanda earned Pro Bowl honors in eight of his 13 NFL seasons, two All-Pro selections, and he was picked to be part of the Hall of Fame's All-2010s team. That's dominance at his position, if there was any definition for it.

Terrell Suggs - LB/DE (2003-19)

Drafted 10th overall in 2003 by the Ravens, Suggs was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, Defensive Rookie of the Year (2003), league Defensive Player of the Year (2011) and a first-team All-Pro (2011).

His crowning achievements, however, were winning Super Bowls XLVII and LIV with the Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs, respectively. He finished his pro career eighth on the NFL's all-time sacks list (139), owns the all-time tackles for loss record (202) and was a finalist for induction in his first year of eligibility. Suggs has the chops to warrant induction on his second go around.