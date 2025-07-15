Predicting which three NFL teams are "very interested" in Von Miller

Future Hall of Fame linebacker Von Miller has made clear his desire to continue playing in 2025 since getting released by the Buffalo Bills earlier this offseason. While the market for his services has been slow to develop, there are reportedly multiple suitors interested in adding him. The question is: Who are they?

NFL Network's Brian Baldinger recently spoke with Miller's agent, Joby Branion, who also happens to be a former college teammate of his from Duke. The insider came away from the conversation learning that there are three teams which are "very interested" in signing the Super Bowl 50 MVP (h/t DNVR Sports' Denver Broncos podcast). However, no details were provided on who those clubs are, leaving us to solve the mystery for ourselves.

Miller, 36, still has plenty to offer as a situational edge defender at this stage of what's been an illustrious 14-year career. Pro Football Focus (PFF) would agree, giving him the 11th-highest pass-rushing grade out of 211 qualified players at his position in 2024. He's among the premier sack artists we've ever seen and remains highly capable of disrupting opposing quarterbacks in a limited role.

So, without further ado, let's take a stab at predicting which three franchises have their sights on Miller.

3. Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers were the first squad to open training camp this year. It marked the first time in nearly a decade that Joey Bosa wasn't involved. He was cut in March after nine seasons with the organization, and they've yet to adequately replace the five-time Pro Bowler on the perimeter.

Perhaps the Chargers are betting on in-house development from 2023 second-round Tuli Tuipulotu, who tallied 8.5 sacks last season. Alas, progress isn't always linear, and Bosa's departure means more attention from opposing offenses will be directed to him. With that in mind, Miller landing in L.A. makes sense.

Los Angeles didn't bring in an edge rusher via the 2025 draft or make any notable signings. Meanwhile, they ranked 22nd in ESPN's pass rush win rate (PRWR) last season. The lack of urgency to address one of their most glaring needs has been odd, especially with Bosa out of the picture.

Miller can surely help the Chargers fill Bosa's void. The latter signed with the Bills following the former's exit from Buffalo, setting up a potentially ironic game of musical chairs between cap casualities.

2. Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions game-wrecking edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson has been "fully cleared" to returned from the gruesome season-ending fractured tibia and fibula he suffered in October. Barring any setbacks, he should be ready for Week 1 of the upcoming campaign. But who will flank him along the defensive front?

Oft-injured Marcus Davenport was brought back on a one-year pact, though he's struggled to stay on the field. The 28-year-old has appeared in six of 34 possible regular-season meetings across 2023 and 2024. His record for games played in a single season is 13, which hasn't happened since 2019. Is now the time for the Super Bowl-contending Lions to bet on him having better health?

After parting ways with veteran Za'Darius Smith, many expected the Lions to spend a Day 1 or 2 selection on a pass rusher this spring. Instead, they waited until the sixth round to choose Ahmed Hassanein, who already impressed head coach Dan Campbell during organized team activities (OTAs). Like the Chargers, Detroit ostensibly isn't driving itself crazy over losing an aging contributor but probably should be.

Detroit was 25th in PRWR this past season. Yes, they only had Hutchinson for five contests. But he was utterly dominant and the favorite to earn Defensive Player of the Year honors before going down, so things could've been even worse.

1. Green Bay Packers

With no clear-cut option to bookend Pro Bowler Rashan Gary, the Green Bay Packers can offer Miller a starting job. The same can't necessarily be said for the Lions and Chargers, making Titletown an ideal destination.

2023 first-round selection Lukas Van Ness has been a failure, relative to his lofty draft billing. He'll be competing with Kingsley Enagbare or Brenton Cox Jr. for reps, though none instill confidence, to say the least. Gary was the only Green Bay edge rusher to record at least five sacks last season, as ESPN's Aaron Schatz has previously noted.

Green Bay has been loosley connected to All-Pro edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, who's in a well-chronicled contractual stalemate with the Cincinnati Bengals. Combine that with the uninspiring internal alternatives and the 26th-ranked PRWR in 2024, and it's easy to see why the Packers would want Miller.