Pressure on Michael Penix Jr. is now coming from inside the Falcons' house

The Atlanta Falcons have not made the playoffs since 2018 and have just two winning seasons since 2012. They will start 2025 with an unproven young quarterback in Michael Penix Jr. and a new-look defense. But at least one Falcons player is already hopping on the Penix hype train, as wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud is fully bought in on the second-year quarterback. Via Pro Football Network:

"I've watched [Penix] every day for the last year at practice, and I'm just ready to see him go into an experienced year, a polished year, and see how it goes -- go all the way to the Super Bowl."

Of course, if you're a Falcons fan, this is what you want to hear from your players; it's not like anyone would rather McCloud say how much Penix sucks and that Atlanta is screwed with him as quarterback. But it's clear the pressure is already on Penix to deliver results for the Falcons, who start 2025 with Penix as the starter after the Kirk Cousins experiment went about as poorly as possible.

Can Michael Penix Jr. break through for Falcons in second year?

There's reason to believe in Penix based on the small sample we saw last year... and reason to be a little nervous. At times, like late against the Washington Commanders, Penix looked like the super-accurate quarterback he was expected to be. Other times, he looked a little overwhelmed and completed only 58.1 percent of his passes. So an improvement from Penix is feasible. An improvement to "Super Bowl caliber" feels like more of a long shot.

He has some weapons; Drake London, Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts (maybe) give him some real targets to work with. Even Darnell Mooney and McCloud himself will have real roles on the offense. If Penix is good next year, the Falcons could end their playoff drought. If he's great, can be a real force in the NFC?