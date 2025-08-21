Projected 49ers WR depth chart after desperate trade for Skyy Moore

The San Francisco 49ers have been hit hard in the wide receiver department. The team traded Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders this offseason, thinking they had the depth. But, Jauan Jennings is holding out for a new contract, Brandon Aiyuk is working his way back from a torn ACL, and Demarcus Robinson facing a three-game suspension.
Due to all of this, the 49ers needed a wide receiver in the worst way. So, they reached out to the Kansas City Chiefs regarding one of their receivers, and ultimately got a deal done. On Wednesday, the 49ers and Chiefs agreed to terms on a trade, sending wide receiver Skyy Moore and a seventh-round pick to San Francisco in exchange for a sixth-round pick.
So, what does the 49ers' wide receiver depth chart look like now?
Projected 49ers wide receiver depth chart after Skyy Moore trade
First String
Second String
Third String
Ricky Pearsall
Russell Gage Jr.
Robbie Chosen
Brandon Aiyuk
Jordan Watkins
Terique Owens
Jauan Jednnings
Jacob Cowing
Skyy Moore
This story will be updated with additional information.