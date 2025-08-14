Questionable Micah Parsons rumor puts Packers-Cowboys trade on the table

Yes, we meant barking news quite literally. Micah Parsons has made his dissatisfaction with the Dallas Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones incredibly obvious. Parsons has asked for a trade as contract negotiations broke down in Dallas. Much of that can be blamed on Jones and the Cowboys, which waited far too long to extend the centerpiece of their defense. Meanwhile, Myles Garrett and TJ Watt, among others, reset the market. Parsons has all the leverage, and if the Cowboys want out of this situation entirely, they may have an offer on the table.

Per Rickey Scoops (a real social account that has broken NFL news previously), the Packers have an offer on the table for Parsons. Acquiring the star pass-rusher would require a large haul, and for the Cowboys to punt their Super Bowl chances down the road. There is no version of WAR in football as far as I can tell, but Parsons at his best is worth at least a couple of wins over the course of a 17-game season.

Could the Green Bay Packers trade for Micah Parsons?

Even *sigh* Rickey Scoops doesn't think Parsons will be traded. However, that apparently didn't stop the Packers from making an offer. Even if this dog turned NFL reporter is wrong, the Packers ought to make an offer for Parsons because he is one of the best players in football. Parsons should be the frontrunner for Defensive Player of the Year. It is his time, and he could receive that accolade in a different uniform should he get his way.

Any trade for Parsons would have to include multiple first-round picks and a lot of guaranteed salary upon arrival. That alone makes the 26-year-old a risky acquisition. As for how he would fit in Green Bay, the Packers ranked eighth in the NFL in sacks just last season. Adding Parsons to that arsenal would only make the defense more dangerous.

Can the Packers afford Micah Parsons?

The Packers have over $31 million in cap space as of this writing, per Over The Cap. They can afford an extension once they acquire Parsons, and should aim to keep him in Green Bay long term. The risk comes in trading first-round draft capital. Does adding Parsons alone make the Packers a Super Bowl favorite? If not, then Brian Gutekunst should not pull the trigger, as they'd be punting on their best chance to acquire affordable talent in the long-term. First-round draft picks come at an affordable asking price. While unproven, the Packers could target pass-rushers in future draft classes rather than emptying their war chest of picks for Parsons right now.

Heck, Gutekunst put it best when he discussed trading picks for a proven player in 2024.

“You better be right. When you trade a high pick for a veteran player, you’re trading a young, really good contract for a player who’s proven, but probably expensive, so you’re giving up a pick and salary cap space, so you’ve gotta weigh that," Gutekunst said.

Do the Packers think they have it right with Parsons? Only time will tell, if the rumor is true in the first place.