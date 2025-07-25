Raiders first-round bust gets vote of confidence from Pete Carroll

Is it finally the year for Tyree Wilson to reach his ceiling? Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll believes so.

The former seventh overall selection back in 2023 has failed to live up to expectations through two seasons, registering eight sacks in 33 games while making only four starts. However, Carroll has sent a clear message to Wilson.

"I really think this is his time," said Carroll, via Raiders reporter Levi Edwards. "I'm counting on him to do stuff in a big way."

Carroll hasn't got much choice.

The Raiders desperately need another pass-rusher to step up alongside Maxx Crosby. Wilson may also spend more time inside to help fill the void left by the departing Christian Wilkins, who the Raiders surprisingly released this week.

Pete Carroll sends a clear message to Tyree Wilson ahead of a make-or-break season with Raiders

Las Vegas needs Wilson to take his game to new heights this season. The Raiders selected him two spots higher than Jalen Carter. While they play different positions, Carter could've made a significant impact along the Raiders' defensive line and made life far easier for Crosby. Carter has become a Pro Bowler, second-team All-Pro and Super Bowl champion with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The positives?

Despite only starting four games and featuring in fewer than half of the Raiders' defensive snaps last season, Wilson still showed signs of encouragement.

According to Pro Football Focus, Wilson made 37 pressures, finishing only just behind players like Kayvon Thibodeaux (38) and Joey Bosa (39). Wilson's 72.4 run defense grade ranked 29th among 211 edge defenders.

It's something to build on. Carroll is absolutely right that this needs to be "his time." If Wilson is unable to elevate his game to the next level in Year 3, the Raiders will need to consider prioritizing their pass rush next offseason.

The opportunity is there. Wilson's ability to play across the defensive line will allow him to make maximum impact, especially following Wilkins' release. Carroll has high expectations, but his confidence sends a clear message to the former first-rounder.

It's now or never.