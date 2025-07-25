Raiders' next move after releasing Christian Wilkins is painfully obvious

The Las Vegas Raiders shocked the NFL world late on Thursday night by releasing Christian Wilkins only one season into a five-year, $110 million contract.

It leaves Pete Carroll's squad with some uncertainty at defensive tackle. The Raiders expected Wilkins to become a key piece of the defensive line, but he played just five games in his one and only season in Las Vegas.

Now, the Raiders must figure out how to replace him. Part of the plan could be to expand Tyree Wilson's role inside by featuring him more at defensive tackle, but Carroll may also reunite with a player he knows well.

Enter Quinton Jefferson.

Pete Carroll could reunite with free agent Quinton Jefferson after Raiders move on from Christian Wilkins

Carroll has no problem reuniting with his former players from Seattle, having already brought in Geno Smith and Jamal Adams this offseason.

Jefferson could be next.

According to Ryan McFadden of ESPN, the Raiders hosted the free-agent defensive lineman for a visit on Tuesday, just two days before they released Wilkins.

Jefferson had three separate stints with Carroll in Seattle, beginning as a fifth-round draft choice in 2016. He played 56 games for Carroll's team, starting 27, and most recently completed his second stint with the Buffalo Bills.

The veteran is coming off a disappointing final season in Buffalo, earning an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 50.5, which ranked 144th of 219 interior defensive linemen. However, arguably Jefferson's best season came under Carroll's guidance in 2019.

The Raiders should sign the veteran as a low-risk, affordable addition. Even if he doesn't become an every-week starter, Jefferson would help fill the void after releasing Wilkins. Along with Wilson spending more time inside, whom Carroll said he is "counting on" this season, the Raiders can find a way to replace Wilkins.

Carroll has made a habit of reuniting with his former Seahawks players, and the Raiders' visit with Jefferson is a potential clue at another incoming move.