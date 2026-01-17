Rams at Bears weather: Single-digit temps, Stafford’s finger and heater-free practices

Another game in the Windy City, another cold one is brewing as the Chicago Bears prepare to host their second-straight NFL playoff game this weekend. The LA Rams are coming to town and they’ll be met with blistering cold weather at Soldier Field on Sunday with single-digit temperatures and possible snow.

Along with cold temperatures, Matthew Stafford has had some issues with his finger, which he injured in the wildcard game against the Carolina Panthers last Saturday. It’s listed as just a sprain, which is a good sign for the Rams. Stafford says he feels great which is also good news for the Rams. That said, the cold weather could be tricky for him throughout the game.

Here’s a full weather report for the night, how it might affect Stafford and how players are going to stay warm throughout the game.

Los Angeles Rams at Chicago Bears: Frigid temperatures to play big role in divisional round game

Forecast:

Wind: 33 mph gusts

Snow: possible flurries

Temp: 14 degrees (feels like -13)

It won’t be the coldest recorded playoff game in NFL history, but it will be cold in Chicago. With the miserable temperatures, the wind will certainly play a factor as well to the bitter temperatures and the game play. Last week, the Bears needed miracle play from Caleb Williams, who relied heavily on the passing game to get the win.

Over 30 mile per hour wind gusts isn’t ideal for a team that likes to pass, but it very well could impact how well both teams play, as both favor the pass and need it to win and succeed.

Will Matthew Stafford be affected by cold weather, finger injury?

According to Stafford, he doesn’t think the weather will have an impact on his finger at all. He said the injury was addressed right away which helped with his recovery during last week's games. He isn’t planning on wearing any extra protective gear either. Despite his ailing finger injury last week, which he suffered late in the first half against the Panthers, Stafford finished with over 300 passing yards and three touchdowns and an interception in the win.

History isn’t on Stafford’s side when it comes to playing in cold weather games. In 10 appearances since he joined the Rams, he’s 1-9 with an abysmal completion percentage in temperatures below 20 degrees, which will be the case Sunday.

That said, when it comes down to it, Stafford is still productive. He may not be efficient, but he can orchestrate an offense. He nearly led the Rams to the NFC title game in a blizzard against the Philadelphia Eagles and now he’ll have a chance to play in the cold weather again in Chicago. Though Stafford doesn’t always win, I wouldn’t count him out even with miserable temperatures. If he says his finger isn’t a problem, then don’t expect him to be held back at all against the Bears.

How players stay warm in below freezing temperatures without heaters

Stafford admitted that he adopted a unique way to stay warm from Tom Brady by wearing a scuba suit. The idea here is that it blocks the wind, insulates you while not hindering your mobility. He could very well return to those roots against Chicago with temperatures creeping near the single digits. Here are a few more ways players stay warm on the sidelines that don’t involve heaters:

Jersey handwarmers

Insulated jackets

Tech-based rechargeable handwarmers

Compression gear

Heated benches and portable, heavy-duty heaters are obviously ideal, but throughout the game itself, players still have to fight off the bitter cold temps. All the tricks players have developed over the years will be paramount with temperatures expected this weekend.