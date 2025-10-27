The NFL season is flying by as the conclusion of Week 9 will mark the halfway point of the regular season. While there is still plenty of trade buzz as potential sellers weigh shopping stars for future assets, the league has shown that smart offseasonmoves can be all the difference between playing out the string before Halloween or contending for a Super Bowl.

While there were a ton of notable transactions over the winter, six stand out as significant impact moves that altered the trajectory of their team's seasons. Let's take a look at them, starting with a big-name receiver who switched coasts.

6. The Los Angeles Rams sign WR Davante Adams

There was some skepticism from the Rams' fan base when they cut long-time star Cooper Kupp to replace him with Adams, who was cut by the New York Jets for salary cap reasons. Adams still had plenty left in the tank and has demonstrated that in his first season in Los Angeles, racking up 31 catches for 431 yards and six touchdowns in the Rams' first seven games.

The pairing of Adams and Puka Nacua has worked perfectly as the duo has complimentary skill sets, giving Matthew Stafford plenty of different ways to attack the defense through the air. Adams is also more likely to stay healthy than Kupp, who missed significant time due to injury over the past few years, and his presence has unlocked a new dimension in the Rams' offense as they duel with the Seattle Seahawks for first place in the NFC West.

5. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers draft WR Emeka Egbuka

At the time, the choice of Egbuka appeared to be a head scratcher, which is no slight on the player since Egbuka was one of the class' top receivers. The fit simply didn't appear to be a good one for Tampa Bay, which already had a dynamic duo of receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, making the choice of Egbuka look like a luxury pick when the Buccaneers had clear needs to fill elsewhere on the roster.

GM Jason Licht's choice proved prescient as both Evans and Godwin have missed time due to injury, while Egbuka has formed an instant connection with Baker Mayfield. Egbuka has played in all eight of Tampa Bay's games so far, catching 34 passes for 562 yards and 5 touchdowns, with the latter two figures rating in the Top 10 of the league, and he is now the team's top receiver with Evans out indefinitely.

4. The Seattle Seahawks sign QB Sam Darnold

There was certainly some intrigue in Seattle when the team decided to trade starting quarterback Geno Smith to Las Vegas to clear the way for Darnold, who signed a three-year deal worth $100.5 million to help the Seahawks get younger under center. While Darnold did show signs of reviving his career in Minnesota, a poor finish to the season and an awful showing in the playoffs raised questions as to whether Darnold's strong play was a result of an ideal supporting cast with the Vikings.

Those questions have been answered as Darnold has done better in Seattle with a new group of teammates, completing over 68 percent of his passes for 1,754 yards with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions in seven games. Darnold has guided Seattle to a 5-2 record and looks like the guy for Seattle, which has made the Vikings look mighty foolish for just assuming that J.J. McCarthy could duplicate his success.

3. The New England Patriots hire Mike Vrabel as their head coach

There may not be a sport where coaching matters more than in football, and the Patriots are living proof of that. Just a year after Jerod Mayo flopped to a 4-13 record, Mike Vrabel has taken a slightly improved talent base and raced to a 6-2 start with New England, who holds a half game lead over the Buffalo Bills for first place in the AFC East.

Vrabel has always been a tremendous coach, as demonstrated by the strong work he did in Tennessee (and how the Titans have flopped since they fired him), and his emphasis on discipline has helped the Patriots develop winning habits quickly. A soft schedule should allow New England to return to the playoffs this season, allowing Vrabel to help young quarterback Drake Maye get valuable experience as he seeks to be the franchise's first true answer under center in the post-Tom Brady era.

2. The Green Bay Packers trade for edge rusher Micah Parsons

When generational players end up on the trade block, there usually isn't a price that is too steep to add one to your roster. The Packers pounced on the contract dispute between Jerry Jones and Parsons, sending two first round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark to Dallas for the rights to the best pass-rusher in the league not named Myles Garrett, and the move has paid off in spades.

Parsons has made a tremendous impact on Green Bay's defense, racking up 6.5 sacks in the Packers' first seven games and making Aaron Rodgers' life a living hell in Pittsburgh on Sunday night. The presence of Parsons has also allowed the rest of Green Bay's pass rushing group to have much easier paths to the quarterback, giving them a potential king-maker in a very tight NFC race.

1. The Indianapolis Colts sign QB Daniel Jones

Few took much notice of the Colts' decision to sign Daniel Jones to compete with Anthony Richardson for the starting quarterback job in camp. While it wasn't surprising that Jones' competency beat out the inconsistent Richardson for the starting job, no one could have seen a 7-1 record coming, as Jones has helped Indianapolis post the league's best record in the first half.

Colts' head coach Shane Steichen has long believed that he has the talent to dominate if the quarterback doesn't do too much, and Jones has filled his role to a T, throwing for 2,062 yards (third in the league) with a sterling 13:3 touchdown to interception ratio to compliment Indianapolis' elite running game. While Vikings' fans lament the fact that Jones was also in their building last year and bypassed for McCarthy, Colts' fans are thrilled that Jones' second act may help them claim the top seed in the AFC, which seemed almost impossible at the start of the season.