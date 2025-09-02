Ranking all 32 NFL QBs heading into Week 1: Lamar Jackson's time is now

The 2025 NFL season is upon us, which means it's time to buckle in for another 18 weeks of pandemonium. We can attempt to predict what happens over the course of an NFL season, but those predictions will invariably meet a flamethrower. There isn't a more chaotic and inherently unknowable league in major American sports. Injuries are inevitable. Windows slam shut without notice. Anything can and will happen.

For all 32 NFL teams, their Super Bowl hopes and dreams begin at the quarterback position. That's another unique thing about the NFL. Every team thinks it is going to contend. Maybe not their fans, but their front office? Every single one has designs on winning as many games as possible, the reality of life be damned.

Quarterback is probably the most consequential and challenging position in major sports. So much rests on the quarterback's plate, from managing the offense to delivering an oblong husk of hollow leather to one's receiver while 11 of the world's best athletes attempt to stop them.

In this article, we rank all 32 starting quarterbacks in the NFL — from the MVP candidates to the franchise killers. Let's start at the bottom and work our way to the top.

32. Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts

Anthony Richardson probably occupies this same spot in an alternate timeline. I don't want to say the Colts are cooked, but man... the Colts are cooked. We have ample evidence of Daniel Jones' shortcomings after his Giants tenure. Aside from that aberrational Linsanity run in 2022, it has been nothing but constant losing.

He looks like a franchise quarterback on paper — tall, conventionally handsome, can move around a bit — but he reads the defense at a first grade level and operates with a dysfunctional blend of trepidation and erraticism. He can't stretch the field vertically. He's way too turnover-prone. Indianapolis banking on his ability to organize the offense? It's laughable.

31. Spencer Rattler, New Orleans Saints

Spencer Rattler was quite bad as a rookie and the Saints are blatantly tanking for [insert best 2026 quarterback prospect here]. That said, he's a good deal better than Tyler Shough and Jake Haener, so that's what Kellen Moore is forced to work with.

Rattler is a former top high school recruit who quietly put up big numbers at South Carolina. He is a talented dude. The arm strength is there and he probably has a higher ceiling than folks give him credit for. That said, the decision-making last season was a mess. He needs to spend less time dawdling in a collapsing pocket and more time letting it rip, ideally with a bit more accuracy this time around.

30. Russell Wilson, New York Giants

Jaxson Dart would be ranked higher. That's all I'll say about that. Russell Wilson actually looked pretty good last season, until he didn't. The Steelers went 4-0 with Wilson under center, but lost their last five — including a postseason flop in Baltimore.

Russ has a Super Bowl under his belt. He's plenty accomplished and he will be remembered as a great quarterback, despite his grating persona and late-career spiral. But the Giants aren't going to unlock something we haven't seen in years. Wilson has lost some of the mobility that made him so dangerous in his Seattle heyday. His arm has also lost a bit of oomph, and the combination of those factors makes his small stature more of a problem than it used to be. He's a "stable vet" in reputation only.

29. Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns

Joe Flacco won the Browns job in the least shocking development of all time. For all the hubbub around that Browns QB battle, it's amazing how bad the options were. Kenny Pickett is a nice backup, maybe. Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel were day-two and day-three draft picks. Even the biggest Sanders supporter has to admit that his last couple preseason showings left a lot to be desired.

Flacco is 40 years old, so we shouldn't expect much. But he still lets it rip, and for that he has my respect. He can't move anymore and he's going to throw interceptions left and right, but Flacco will also generate big plays and put together a few vintage performances. Cleveland will probably concede their inadequacy and move on to Gabriel eventually, but Flacco will go out in a blaze of... something.

28. Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward was not the best prospect on the board at No. 1, but it's hard not to pick a quarterback when your team sucks and your best in-house option is Will Levis. There will be a lot of unfair expectations thrust upon Cam Ward as a result. The offense was moving at half-speed in preseason and there's not much reason for confidence.

That said, he's a talented dude and there are traces of Brian Callahan-related optimism for those willing to look for it. Ward headlined an absolutely nutty offense at Miami. The Hurricanes would've been a championship contender if not for that embarrassment of a defense. Ward has a canon and he's going to scramble around for a few unexpected first downs. If he can get up to speed with NFL defenses and build a solid rapport with Calvin Ridley and the rest of Tennessee's (severely underwhelming) wide receiver room, he probably won't be the worst QB in the league.

27. Justin Fields, New York Jets

I want good things for Justin Fields. He was definitely better than Russell Wilson in Pittsburgh and their decision to bench him will live in infamy. But we are reaching an inflection point in the Ohio State product's career. Fields flamed out in Chicago and wound up patrolling the sidelines in Pittsburgh. The Jets were kind enough to hand him a nice contract, but he won't get another one without meaningful signs of growth.

On the surface, this was a good offseason for the Jets. Aaron Glenn feels like the right kind of culture-builder for that cursed organization. On the other hand, East Rutherford also feels like where quarterback careers go to die. Fields is a major athlete. His ability to extend plays and execute designed runs is a genuine ace up his sleeve. He just doesn't really throw it with much conviction. There is a fine line between being efficient and being scared. Fields needs to prove he is on the right side of that line.

26. J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings

Who the hell knows, man? J.J. McCarthy is essentially a rookie. The former No. 10 pick spent his first NFL season on the sidelines with an ankle injury, watching Sam Darnold of all folks lead Minnesota to 14 wins. That Vikings offense is a blessing for any quarterback, and McCarthy couldn't ask for a better coach to develop under than Kevin O'Connell.

That said, he still needs to go out there and prove that he can execute a complex scheme and make the most of a talented playmaking corps. It doesn't help that the entire Vikings wide receiver room is hurt to begin the season, which adds an extra layer of difficulty to McCarthy's adjustment period. He has a solid arm and he's a plus athlete, but McCarthy was the least experienced of his 2024 draft peers. He needs to heed the lessons he learned last season.

25. Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons

Michael Penix Jr. will feel the imminent pressure of Kirk Cousins' ongoing presence in the Falcons QB room. There's a pretty good chance that Cousins is still the "better" quarterback; he's another year removed from his first major knee surgery and should be a bit more confident in the pocket as a result. Atlanta has voiced its unwavering commitment to Penix, but that will only last as long as the Falcons are winning games.

Penix was a complicated evaluation coming out of college. He led an explosive, vertically-inclined offense at Washington. The southpaw has major arm talent and he's unafraid to let it rip. But he's not very mobile and he didn't really work the middle of the filed at UW, which he will need to do in the pros. Atlanta has plenty of talent around him, but Penix — an older NFL sophomore at 25 — needs to justify the Falcons' investment sooner than later.

24. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young was remarkably bad as a rookie. For a minute there, it looked like Carolina might bow out on their No. 1 pick before his career even got going. Last season was a nice step in the right direction, though. Young remains under the microscope — the size concerns won't go away and he's not exactly Paul Skenes in the pocket — but he's a smart quarterback. The game has slowed down considerably, and Dave Canales feels like the right complement as head coach.

If Young can continue to get the ball out quickly and move the chains efficiently, the Panthers are positioned to take a step forward in the NFC South. There isn't much keeping them out of second place in the division. Young has what it takes to hack it in the NFL. This season feels do or die, however.

23. Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Sam Darnold was awesome in Minnesota. Straight up, he revived his career and went from a perceived bridge quarterback to a $100 million franchise leader. The Seahawks are banking on Darnold to survive outside the Vikings' offensive bubble, however, and it's unclear if he is up to the task.

Darnold has a big arm, but this Seahawks offense will lean more heavily on the run and the intermediate game, with Klint Kubiak calling plays. Jaxson Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp form a rock-solid WR corps, but Seattle's personnel pales in comparison to what Darnold was working with in Minnesota. He will need to elevate above his circumstances and prove that last season wasn't a fluke. The Vikings' late-season flameout wasn't very encouraging, but Darnold is a former top-3 pick. He has always been talented. This is his chance to put a complicated past firmly in the rearview mirror.

22. Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers is 41 years old! Credit to him for sticking around this long, but we need to be honest about what happened in New York last season. The Jets' problems ranged far beyond Rodgers, but he didn't exactly help. He can still deliver the ball quickly and with some zip, but Rodgers is almost immobile. He's taking a lot more sacks as a result, and he's prone to floating a stray meatball into traffic when the pocket collapses.

He has a much better supporting cast around him in Pittsburgh, not to mention a coach who has somehow never finished below .500 in two decades of coaching. But Rodgers is not the galaxy brain superstar of yesteryear. He's a locker room irritant who's a bit too wrapped up in his own lore, to the point where it might not justify the on-field product. Pittsburgh has tied its boat to Rodgers' anchor, but just know the waters will get choppy.

21. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa is such a strange evaluation. Miami's offense was the class of the NFL for years, but he gets hurt — a lot. He also tends to fall apart in the postseason. So much of Tagovailoa's success is inextricably tied to Mike McDaniel at this point. It's hard to imagine how his career will proceed when that partnership invariably ends.

He's definitely not a bad quarterback. But Tagovailoa is extremely dependent on timing. When he's executing the script, the Dolphins' offense soars. When he's operating under pressure and forced to render to split-second decisions, it can go up in flames quickly. Tagovailoa gets a ton of air under his passes, which can lead to gorgeous lobs that take the lid off the defense — or dinky floaters that fall right into the DB's hands. If he will a bit more mobile, a bit more durable, with a bit more velocity, it would all be different.

20. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Drake Maye exceeded all reasonable expectations as a rookie, and I thought he was a clear No. 2 to Caleb Williams in that draft class. Despite his relative youth and the challenges of playing behind that Patriots O-line, Maye chucked his way to the Pro Bowl in year one. He's mobile, with a big-time arm and plenty of confidence at the wheel. I'd expect to see him rise in these rankings as the season progresses.

For now, we wait. The Patriots' O-line is still young, if a lot more talented than it was at this time last season. Maye will need to better navigate pressure and prove that he can get the football out quickly and in rhythm. If he can sharpen his process and continue to dial up the nukes, Maye has all the natural talent in the world. New England got a good one.

19. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams is another candidate to shoot up these rankings in year two. He did not live up to expectations as a rookie, but that's more a function of an unsustainable hype train than anything Williams did. He was put in an impossible position behind a rickety O-line, in one of the NFL's least inspired offenses.

That should change in a big way with Ben Johnson calling the shots. There were a few worrisome reports out of Bears camp regarding Williams' slow uptake of Johnson's notoriously complex scheme, but his (brief) preseason cameo was more than enough to ease those concerns. Johnson is one of the most naturally gifted quarterbacks in the NFL. He can deliver every throw in the book and he's a speed demon in open space. He needs to spend a lot less time holding the football without a plan, but that should come naturally as the 23-year-old gets more reps under his belt.

18. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy is a real head-scratcher. He's definitely talented. There's a reason every anonymous scout sings his praises when The Athletic and others put out their yearly industry rankings. But it's hard to watch Purdy and not give a heck of a lot of credit to Kyle Shanahan. Last season was a point in favor of the skeptics, as the San Francisco offense hit a skid once the injuries piled up.

Is Brock Purdy the ultimate "system quarterback," or can he elevate a team beyond its means. This season will be another huge test. The Niners should have a bit more injury luck, but the wide receiver room is mediocre at best. Brandon Aiyuk is hurt (again) and Deebo Samuel is gone. Purdy won't have as much to work with as he did during San Francisco's Super Bowl bid a couple years ago. Let's see if his adaptable mechanics and high IQ can actually yield a few wins.

17. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

So that Trevor Lawrence fellow. What's his deal? Last season, before an injury put Jacksonville's season on ice, Lawrence was doing the Jaguars in just fine on his own. He's a former No. 1 pick with all the physical tools you could hope for at the position, Lawrence is tall, with a rocket-like arm and excellent mobility in the pocket. So why are the results so consistently underwhelming?

The Jags are probably better than we think going into the season. Jacksonville was in the playoffs a couple years ago, lest we forget. Liam Coen is the perfect OC to unlock Lawrence's sky-high ceiling, so Jacksonville fans ought to perk up a bit. But Lawrence plays far too erratically right now. He gets too loosey-goosey with the football. He spends too much time watching the trenches collapse inward. He's only 25, so he gets some benefit of the doubt, but Lawrence needs to prove his mettle (and justify that monstrous contract) this season. Otherwise Jacksonville needs to consider a trip to the ol' drawing board.

16. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Bo Nix really did it. I was skeptical, like most of you, when the Broncos claimed him with the12th overall pick a year ago. It felt like a massive reach on an older college star who felt more like a product of Oregon's fine-tuned system and less like a force of nature capable of hacking it under less bubble wrap. But, as fate would have it, Sean Payton knows more than me, and he saw something the collective "we" did not.

We know Nix was sharp. So much of quarterback success in the NFL is just getting the ball out before the defense has time to muck things up. Nix processes the field before him at warp speed and tends not to force the issue, which can be a blessing and a curse. What most surprised folks was his comfort (and willingness) to stretch the field. Nix is quick to escape the pocket and pick up yards on the ground when things break down. He can also let it rip, which Oregon never really asked of him. Payton tends to work well with quarterbacks and Nix feels positioned for a long, successful career in the Mile High City.

15. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray has been through the wringer in recent years. He suffered a major injury and worked his way back from it. He went 3-5 in 2023 and heard the rumblings about his future. Then he bounced back in 2024. The Cardinals still have much to prove, but it feels like Murray can guide them to the other side. The former No. 1 pick still has his fastball, so to speak.

Murray will heard, "he's too small" until he retires, but he's also too talented to fade quietly out of contention. He's still a classic dual-threat option, comfortable improvising outside the pocket and taking off downfield when he needs to. In more structured situations, Murray has a strong arm and plenty of gumption. As Marvin Harrison takes off and this Cardinals offense keeps expanding, Murray should be in a perfect position to showcase the full breadth of his skill set.

14. Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders

Geno Smith will need to cut back on the turnovers — 15 interceptions and nine fumbles last season — but it has become far too easy to overlook the 34-year-old. Smith spent last season exceeding well beyond his means in a shaky Seahawks offense. He consistently set up his talented receiver corps while dodging bullets left and right behind a makeshift O-line. He will face new challengers in Las Vegas, but he's reunited with Pete Carroll and he essentially has the rubber stamp of approval from Tom Brady. That counts for something.

Smith's football IQ is much higher than his interception numbers would suggest. He can get a little reckless on occasion and hang receivers out to dry, but for the most part, he's a sharp processor who gets the ball out quickly and delivers some of the most advanced throws in the NFL. I'd prefer a quarterback like Smith, who can take a few too many risks on occasion, over a safer, less productive quarterback in the Justin Fields vein any day.

13. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

The Lions were the most dynamic and explosive offense in the NFL last season. This season is shaping up to be a bit more difficult without Ben Johnson calling plays, but Goff has authored a splendid second chapter for himself after flaming out in Los Angeles. The former No. 1 pick went from a perceived bust to a top-five MVP candidate before his 30th birthday. It has been quite the comeback arc.

Goff has pretty much all the tools. He's fearless in the pocket, with a canon for an arm and excellent live-wire perception. The turnovers can still strike at inconvenient times, but Goff was able to pick up quickly on a complex scheme in Detroit and execute it with resounding success. We when talk about Detroit as Philly's biggest challenger in the NFC, it starts with Goff. He's the lifeblood of a strong offense and a shining example of the difference a change of scenery can make.

12. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Let's all take a moment of quiet introspection and think of what it must feel like to be a Cowboys fan. Life can always be worse. If you — yes, you reading this — are a Cowboys fan, godspeed. At least your quarterback can still get the job done. Just imagine how bleak Dallas' situation would be without a periodic MVP candidate like Dak Prescott leading the charge.

It's easy to dump on the Cowboys after years of postseason failures, but Prescott's regular season highs are among the highest of the last decade. Prescott won't reinvent the wheel, but he's going to deliver the football to his high-octane receivers in pristine condition. He has one of the most underrated arms in the NFL despite being one of the most combed-over and hyper-scrutinized players in the league. Dallas' defense is going to be a problem sans Micah Parsons. Prescott will be under constant duress behind an inexperienced O-line. But Prescott has what it takes to rise above and perform.

11. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love is 26, so eventually we'll need to accept him for what he is (a damn good quarterback!). But as it stands, it feels like there is immense untapped potential here. Love has a crazy arm. There are a lot of talented deep-ball artists in the NFL, but Love if one of the few capable of delivering any throw at any point. He can be half-tackled already and he will find a way to loft it 40 yards downfield, directly into the bread basket.

He still goes through his share of cold spells. Love is a bit too freewheeling, taking risks that even the greats are better off shelving. But it generates so many 'wow' outcomes. He's mobile in and out of the pocket. While not much of a runner, Love has no trouble tiptoeing through would-be tacklers to find a new angle to a wideout most quarterbacks would cross off their mental checklist. As he continues to hone his craft in a prolific Packers offense, the ceiling is the sky.

10. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans

The magic wore off a bit for CJ Stroud in his second NFL season, but he still propelled a struggling Texans offense to the playoffs. Bobby Slowik went from the NFL's next playcalling prodigy to "Miami Dolphins passing game coordinator" in the span of a single season, which shows what Stroud was up against last season. But despite the dysfunction around him, Stroud managed to keep Houston competitive on a weekly basis.

He should look a lot more comfortable this season. The Texans are still very much a team on the rise and Stroud has a ton of intriguing playmakers in his orbit. Stroud was infamously lambasted for low test scores in the pre-draft process, which proves the fallibility of attempting to judge football IQ with pen and paper. Stroud operates with unbridled creativity, comfortable going off-script to generate explosive outcomes. All the best quarterbacks can go off-script, which can be difficult to quantify in the numbers. He will need to cut the turnovers in half to actualize his potential, but Stroud is a natural-born leader and one hell of a thrower.

9. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Oh, Justin Herbert. You sly dog. Last season was a comical display of Herbert's two extremes. He threw three interceptions in the regular season. That's it. He's an incredible talent, with the ability to play almost mistake-free football. But he also threw four interceptions in the Chargers' opening round postseason loss to Houston. At this point, the dichotomy between Herbert's regular season numbers and postseason numbers are impossible to ignore.

Herbert is gifted beyond belief. The Chargers' run-heavy offense under Greg Roman really does not do justice to what Herbert can accomplish when he's let off the leash. But let him too far off the leash — or put him in the postseason pressure cooker — and the cracks begin to show. He's almost too refined right now. Herbert does everything you could ask of a star quarterback, until it's time to operate against the grain a little bit. Until he silences those postseason skeptics, he can't join the truly elite ranks.

8. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts has come a lightning rod for debating the NFL's best quarterbacks. Those conversations will only get more absurd after the Eagles' dominant Super Bowl run, which ended with Hurts taking home (much deserved) MVP honors. He is an anomaly of sorts, one that can be hard to gauge among Philadelphia's wealth of offensive talent. Saquon Barkley was so often the star of the Eagles' success last season, so it became easy to write off Hurts as a means to an end.

But that is not fair. Hurts has earned his place among the NFL's elite. Sure, his numbers can look a bit muted compared to the other "great" quarterbacks as a function of this Eagles offense. Meanwhile, the (rushing) touchdown numbers are definitely inflated by the Tush Push. But Hurts is a proven postseason riser who has shown himself to be adaptable depending on game script. When he needs to let loose and air it out, he throws with equal parts confidence and precision. When he needs to settle into game manager mode and administer death by a thousand cuts, he's happy to do it. Hurts is the NFL's most egoless quarterback, which means he is naturally underrated in debates so often centered on raw production. But not here, not now.

7. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield's reputation has done a complete 180 in recent years. After flopping out of Cleveland and puttering around the backup quarterback circuit for a minute, Mayfield has settled into a starring role with the Buccaneers. He won't have Liam Coen to dial up plays this season, but this coordinator change comes just a year after losing Dave Canales to the head coaching ranks. Maybe, just maybe, there's a reason teams want the Bucs' OC every summer.

Mayfield can still fall into the trap of overambition, but it's a small price to pay for his fearless approach to every game. Mayfield has a highly decorated wide receiver corps at his disposal, but the Bucs' offense is not a function of Mike Evans dragging a mediocre QB to relevance. Mayfield takes the lid off a defense with ease, but he's just as comfortable slinging darts in the intermediate range. He's one of the most polished and complete passers in the NFL, which is a huge credit to his hard work in the face of obsolescence.

6. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford will be 37 years old when the NFL season begins. The track record for quarterbacks in his age bracket is dicey, and it's hard not to feel the tides turning ever so slightly in Los Angeles. But there's also a reason the Rams fought so hard to extend Stafford this offseason. Part of it is Sean McVay's sweeping influence. But it's also because the list of better options is short and almost exclusively unavailable.

Stafford can't move around like he used to, but he's basically the textbook for up-and-coming QBs in the NFL. Every opposing coach raves about the challenges of facing someone like Stafford, who can deliver throws from any angle and read the field like a Harvard grad student reading a children's pop-up book. Everything just opens up with Stafford under center. He's smart, sharp and he still delivers the pigskin with quite a lot of zip. He has earned this spot until further notice.

5. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels' rookie season was a revelation. The Commanders began the 2024 campaign with zero expectations. Folks thought Washington was a basement-dweller years from contention. Kliff Kingsbury was a flash in the pan. Dan Quinn was a has-been. And then Daniels came along and put the Commanders in the NFC Championship Game.

Now he begins his second season with MVP-level hype. It's natural to be skeptical of such a sudden and shocking sensation, but Daniels showed precious few weaknesses in his first go-around. He was efficient, he created all sorts of havoc as a runner, and he consistently hit his targets downfield. His decision-making at such a young age is such a clear sign of stardom. The Commanders got a good one.

4. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen finally reached the nexus last season and dragged an undermanned Bills team to the AFC Championship Game in the process. He also won league MVP, sneaking up from behind Lamar Jackson in the dead of night. It was a well-deserved recognition and a real "I'm here" moment for the Wyoming product.

So many teams have made the ill-fated mistake of attempting to mimic the Josh Allen pick in years since. He was a project QB, with all the talent in the world and none of the polish. Anthony Richardson. Joe Milton. We can go on and on. But Buffalo got it right and Allen has rewarded their faith with constant improvement. He only threw six interceptions last season. Pair that newfound decision-making with the NFL's springiest arm and the ability to run through defenders like a Mac truck, and Allen will stick around the MVP debate for years to come.

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes is not the GOAT, but he's up there in the conversation. Still close enough to his prime at 29, Mahomes has the weight of history on his side. Last season was a strange one for the Chiefs, but 15 wins and a fifth Super Bowl appearance in six years is hard to nitpick. Yes, Mahomes was nullified in the actual Super Bowl, but that was more a function of an elite Eagles defense than anything else.

He's definitely beginning the feel the ache of all those miles on his body, but it's easy to envision Mahomes spending another productive decade in the NFL. He's hardly old. The Chiefs are transitioning into a new era of this dynasty, and yet Mahomes continues to elevate the disparate pieces of this offense. He's the single most creative quarterback in the NFL, comfortable launching off-balance and at odd angles. He can still get escape the pocket and dance around defenders. He can still lob it up 50 yards downfield with perfect accuracy. Until proven otherwise, how can he not be high on this list?

2. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow is a cool dude. He has the NFL's best hair, bar none, and he loves fossils. How one could root again him, I know not. Unfortunately, the Bengals continue to do a very poor job of building a team around Burrow, who is righftully one of the highest paid players in the NFL. The team paid Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Trey Hendricksons, thankfully, and the offense continues to sizzle. But the defense was a train wreck last season, and it's hard to pinpoint a meaningful improvement going into 2025 beyond a new coordinator.

Cincinnati will continue to stick around, though, if only because Burrow is stationed under center. He is the prototypical franchise QB, just like we all drew it up in our childhood journals. He's not going to run around like a chicken with its head cut off. He's not reinventing the wheel in any way. He's just damn good at the standard quarterback things. The ball leaps out of his hand with a purpose, he processes the field quickly (which is important behind a failing O-line), and he consistently rises to the occasion — even when his teammates don't. Burrow led the NFL in passing yards last season and will probably do it again, because who else can light it up like that?

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson was on the verge of his third MVP award until Josh Allen took the crown unexpectedly. It's hard to argue with the Allen pick, but it's easy to sense a little voter fatigue. Jackson is just so damn good. Every damn season. He's a machine out there, able to do everything at the highest possible level. Now Baltimore is letting him off the leash a bit more, with exciting results.

Jackson's the most elusive runner in the NFL. Not the most elusive running quarterback, the most elusive runner, period. Once he commits to the run and picks up a head of steam, it's hard to wrap him up. He glides through openings like a beam of light. You see him, but can't touch him. And it might just burn your skin. He's also a phenomenal passer. The old "running back" criticisms look so dumb in hindsight. Jackson can crank it downfield with the best of 'em, and he's getting better at the dink and dunk stuff when the moment demands it. He's still waiting for his postseason moment, but it's coming. He's too good not to get over the hump eventually.