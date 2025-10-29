Ranking all 32 NFL QBs after Week 8: Jalen Hurts never left and 5 must-see QB trades

The NFL's Week 8 slate began with a blowout on Thursday Night Football and ended with a blowout on Monday Night Football. In between, a lot of chaos, with several contenders on a buy week and a lot of slow-starting teams attempting to dig themselves out of an early hole, to varying degrees of success.

Several notable milestones were acheived in Week 8. The New York Jets finally put a win on the board. Kirk Cousins finally started for the Atlanta Falcons (due to a Michael Penix injury). Aaron Rodgers made his first start against Green Bay, but lost since the Pittsburgh Steelers' defense is doing its best Swiss cheese impression these days. A lot happened!

As we reach the midway point of the NFL season, these quarterback rankings continue to fluctuate. The top 12, give or take, feel like they have settled into a tier of their own, with the impending return of Lamar Jackson also on the horizon. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen when some of the underperforming, lower-end starters — Dillon Gabriel, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Fields, Geno Smith — will reach the end of the line.

Future change is inevitable. But for now, here are all 32 NFL starting quarterbacks from Week 8, ranked.

Ranking all 32 NFL starting quarterbacks after Week 8

Order Name Team Prior Rankings 1 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs 1 2 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills 2 3 Baker Mayfield Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3 4 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers 5 5 Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys 4 6 Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams 6 7 Drake Maye New England Patriots 7 8 Jared Goff Detroit Lions 8 9 Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles 10 10 Daniel Jones Indianapolis Colts 11 11 Jordan Love Green Bay Packers 13 12 Sam Darnold Seattle Seahawks 9 13 CJ Stroud Houston Texans 14 14 Bo Nix Denver Broncos 20 15 Aaron Rodgers Pittsburgh Steelers 15 16 Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars 16 17 Caleb Williams Chicago Bears 17 18 Jaxson Dart New York Giants 18 19 Mac Jones San Francisco 49ers 19 20 Spencer Rattler New Orleans Saints 21 21 Cam Ward Tennessee Titans 22 22 Joe Flacco Cincinnati Bengals 24 23 Bryce Young Carolina Panthers 25 24 Kirk Cousins Atlanta Falcons -- 25 Jacoby Brissett Arizona Cardinals 26 26 Geno Smith Las Vegas Raiders 27 27 Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins 30 28 Carson Wentz Minnesota Vikings 28 29 Tyler Huntley Baltimore Ravens -- 30 Marcus Mariota Washington Commanders -- 31 Justin Fields New York Jets 32 32 Dillon Gabriel Cleveland Browns 31

Jalen Hurts is still an elite quarterback

It has been a less-than-smooth season for the Philadelphia Eagles, but it's hard to complain about a 6-2 record, especially after blowing the division-rival Giants out of the water on Sunday. Philly hit a bump in the road and has not fully stabilized, but Hurts is starting to look more comfortable in Kevin Patullo's offense. Or, perhaps more accurately, Patullo has come to a better understanding of his quarterback's strengths and is leaning into them more aggressively.

Hurts didn't light up the box score on Sunday, but he completed 15-of-20 passes for 179 yards and four touchdowns, connecting with Devonta Smith six times for 84 yards. It helps, too, when Saquon Barkley is playing like Saquon Barkley. Hurts is not the passing wizard that Mahomes, Allen and others are, but he is the ultimate competitor, ever calm under pressure and adapatable to almost any circumstance. His ability to persevere through Philly's turbulence is a major credit to him.

Hurts can still step into a throw and rip a bullet deep over middle of the field. He has a better arm than he gets credit for. When he needs to settle in, set the table for Barkley, and just move the chains, without flash, Hurts can do it. When the Eagles need to crank up the passing attack and go for broke, Hurts can oblige. He's a shapeshifter. And an elite quarterback.

Browns can't keep getting away with it (starting Dillon Gabriel)

Cleveland Browns rookie Dillon Gabriel is the worst quarterback in the NFL right now. He has stiff competition for that title, especially as various teams cycle through their backups (we eagerly await the Tyler Shough era in New Orleans), but right now, it's hard to watch Gabriel and come to any other conclusion. He deseves some grace as a rookie playing under extremely difficult circumstances, but also, it's difficult to envision the path to success. He's not exactly toolsy or unpolished; he just lacks the arm talent and athleticism to make much of anything happen.

Gabriel fell to the third round for a reason (and most scouts expected him to fall much further). He will presumably get sharper with more experience. The game will slow down for him eventually. But, as we watch another middling southpaw with a weak arm flame out in South Beach, it's difficult to muster overwhelming confidence that Gabriel can turn a corner.

That brings us to the ongoing Shedeur Sanders dilemma. Kevin Stefanski already told reporters that Cleveland will stick with Gabriel out of the buy week, but sooner than later, the calls for Sanders will reach a fever pitch. No matter your pre-draft opinions on Sanders, you definitely thought he was better than Gabriel. And you definitely thought the fifth round was far too late.

It's unclear if Sanders can overcome the magnitude of the deck stacked against him in Cleveland, but he deserves a fair shot eventually. Odds are neither is the Browns' starting quarterback five years from now, but Cleveland can't leave that stone unturned just to avoid media scrutiny. There will be a white-hot spotlight on the Browns as soon as Sanders takes the field, but it's worth a trial run, just to see what happens.

5 QB trades to hammer out before the NFL trade deadline

Giants trade Russell Wilson to Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens didn't exactly stay afloat without Lamar Jackson, but an impressive victory over the Bears on Sunday (followed by a second straight Steelers loss) opens the door wide for a comeback in the AFC North. In a perfect world, Jackson stays healthy the rest of the way, but Baltimore can't be too careful. There's no harm is finding a better backup plan than Snoop Huntley or Cooper Rush.

Say what you will about Russell Wilson — his days as a bonafide QB1 are in the past — but the man has an impeccable résumé and he threw fo 450 yards in a game this season, granted it came against the, uh, Cowboys defense, better known as the turnstile door in those old western saloons you see in movies. Russ brings credibility behind Jackson and he can at least give the Ravens a puncher's chance every week in the event of future injury.

Falcons trade Kirk Cousins to Vikings

Kirk Cousins finally got his moment in the sun on Sunday with Michael Penix Jr. sidelined due to an injury. The result was a blowout loss to the Miami Dolphins that seemed to shine a fraudulent light on the entire Falcons organization. Cousins was not "at fault" in this loss, but he certainly didn't move the needle in Atlanta's favor. It was a perfectly middling performance, like what you'd expect for a competent backup.

Maybe that's all Cousins is at this stage of his career, but if there's one team in need of a solid veteran with starting upside, it's the Minnesota Vikings. Cousins happens to know that playbook front to back. At worst, he's a solid mentor for J.J. McCarthy in place of the injured Carson Wentz. At best, he's able to rediscover some of that old magic and afford the Vikings a more patient approach with McCarthy, who struggled in the leadup to his (second) ankle injury.

Colts trade Anthony Richardson to Jets

Anthony Richardson's stock has never been lower. Daniel Jones stepped in and, against all odds, transformed the Indianapolis Colts into a top-shelf contender over night. Richardson was hit or miss in the preseason, per usual, but after such a turbulent 2024 campaign (with much of the same roster and coaching staff), it's hard not to think less of the former first-round pick.

That said, Richardson is still one of the most impressive athletes in the history of the quarterback position, which counts for something. He's an electric runner when he improvises. He can launch a football into the upper atmosphere. And, if he even learns how to play quarterback o the most basis level, there is Pro Bowl upside.

Is Richardson going to improve his processing skills and develop winning habits on the Jets? Probably not, if history is our guide. But it's worth a shot in the dark, as Justin Fields clearly is not the answer.

Saints trade Spencer Rattler to Dolphins

The New Orleans Saints are officially promoting second-round pick Tyler Shough to QB1, which is the "correct" strategy for a 1-7 team that wants to cover all its bases before selecting another quarterback in the 2026 draft. But in reality, Spencer Rattler is clearly the better quarteback, rising as high as No. 19 in these rankings this season. He can make another team better.

It feels like the Dolphins are approaching the end of the road with Tua Tagovailoa, even after an impressive four-touchdown effort against the fraudulent Falcons on Sunday. Zach Wilson and Quinn Ewers make for intriguing backup options, but Rattler feels like a far surer bet to succeed in Miami's dynamic scheme, with playmakers galore around him and a Shanahan protege calling the shots in Mike McDaniel. Let's get Rattler on a (potentially) real team and see if the 2-6 Dolphins can rally.

Rams trade Stetson Bennett IV to Falcons

The Los Angeles Rams will ride with Matthew Stafford until the wheels fall off, which ain't happening this season. Jimmy Garoppolo is the backup right now, too, which means Stetson Bennett IV, after an impressive preseason, is essentially relegated to emergency duty. Bennett may not have what it takes to hack it as a starter in the NFL, but he at least feels like a damn good backup. Winning pedigree counts for something and there are few more accomplished college stars than the two-time champ from UGA.

Why not send him home, sort of. The Falcons will need to replace Cousins if he does, in fact, end up elsewhere at the deadline. Michael Penix Jr. has the controls for the foreseeable future, but Bennett brings untapped potential and significant hometown fervor to the quarterback room, even if he's mostly donning the headset and working in the shadows. This could be a fun second chapter after a rocky start to his NFL career.