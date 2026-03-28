Ranking every NFL quarterback room after first-wave free agency and trades

The opening deluge of NFL free agency has passed, which means QB rooms league-wide are being finalized. There are still late-minute additions and tweaks on the horizon — not to mention the NFL Draft, which will have major implications for a few teams — but we generally know the shape of every team's depth chart at this point.

So, let's rank all 32 quarterback rooms as they currently stand, factoring in depth while also understanding that the best quarterbacks win championships and backups, in a perfect world, never need to play.

32. Las Vegas Raiders

Aidan O'Connell, Las Vegas Raiders | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Depth Chart 1) Aidan O'Connell

Aidan O'Connell is the only Raiders quarterback under contract right now, and there's almost zero chance he starts Week 1. Las Vegas is waiting on the No. 1 overall pick and Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza at this point. When that happens, their place in these rankings will probably change. Mendoza is a highly cerebral quarterback with an NFL-ready arm. He just led Indiana to its first national championship in program history. He's just not on the team yet, technically.

31. Pittsburgh Steelers

Depth Chart 1) Mason Rudolph 2) Will Howard

The Steelers are stuck in another Aaron Rodgers holding pattern as the future Hall of Famer contemplates his future. In the meantime, Mason Rudolph has seniority, but there appears to be genuine organizational confidence in Will Howard if it comes to that. Pittsburgh could also target a quarterback via the draft, but it's hard to imagine a rookie starting Week 1 under Mike McCarthy.

30. Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Depth Chart 1) Deshaun Watson 2) Shedeur Sanders 3) Dillon Gabriel

Deshaun Watson will return for his latest catastrophic knee injury this season. The Browns pay him too much to cut bait, but there is very little evidence over the last few years to suggest that Watson can consistently and sustainably win football games. Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel were two of the worst multi-game starters in the NFL last season. Sophomore growth is not out of the question, but Cleveland needs to add reinforcements.

29. New York Jets

Depth Chart 1) Geno Smith 2) Brady Cook 3) Bailey Zappe

Geno Smith arrives in East Rutherford, back where it all began, after he committed 21 turnovers in 15 starts for the last-place Raiders in 2025. Smith still has a big arm and a willingness to test the defense, but if his accuracy continues to falter, it won't get much prettier with the Jets. New York will put more talent around him than Vegas did, to be clear, but Smith has always been a boom-or-bust quarterback on some level. He does not figure to age with the utmost grace in this league. Brady Cook and Bailey Zappe, meanwhile, are extremely mediocre backups.

28. Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Depth Chart 1) Tua Tagovailoa 2) Michael Penix Jr.

We don't know Atlanta's true QB1 at this point. Michael Penix Jr. should recover from his ACL injury in time to compete for the job in camp, but Tua Tagovailoa's track record is nothing to scoff at. Kevin Stefanski is tired of losing, as he so often did with the Browns, so we can expect the Falcons to put their most trusted signal-caller on the field.

It probably should be Penix at the end of the day, just because there's upside and investment there, but Tagovailoa is historically very efficient and he has captained elite offenses in this league, even if it's hard to take his Dolphins production at face value. He won't have Mike McDaniel or Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle in Atlanta.

27. Arizona Cardinals

Depth Chart 1) Jacoby Brisset 2) Gardner Minshew II 3) Kedon Slovis

The Cardinals took a massive cap hit to release Kyler Murray and begin anew. Jacoby Brissett didn't drive much winning last season, but he completed 64.9 percent of his throws for 3,366 yards and 28 touchdowns in 14 games (12 starts) last season. The journeyman has proven to be a well above-average backup over the years. That pretty much means he is an average or slightly below-average starter. The same can honestly be said for Gardner Minshew, so Arizona at least has two replacement-level QBs in the mix.

26. Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Depth Chart 1) Bryce Young 2) Kenny Pickett

Bryce Young and Kenny Pickett are uncomfortably similar in their strengths and weaknesses, although Young has at least cleared the bar of "legitimate NFL starter." The former No. 1 pick will never justify the price Carolina paid to move up and select him, but Young's confidence is growing and he consistently delivered in the clutch last season. The Panthers almost upset the Rams in round one of the playoffs. It feels like Carolina is finally building toward something.

25. Miami Dolphins

Depth Chart 1) Malik Willis 2) Quinn Ewers 3) Cam Miller

We don't actually know what Malik Willis will look like as an everyday starter, but the upside is obvious. He's a legitimate dual-threat quarterback with a superhuman arm, plainly one of the most impressive athletes in the NFL. He will need to refine his decision-making and prove he can master the intricacies of the position, but Miami's coaching staff and front office are Green Bay exports, so there's built-in familiarity (and confidence) there.

Quinn Ewers also showed flashes as a rookie, leapfrogging Tua Tagovailoa on the depth chart late in the season.

24. Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Depth Chart 1) Cam Ward 2) Mitchell Trubisky 3) Will Levis

Cam Ward's rookie campaign was rough around the edges, but a poor supporting cast and an incompetent coaching staff did not help. Ward now has a much better setup under new playcaller Brian Daboll. He's a major talent; the 23-year-old still made a handful of the most impressive throws in the entire league last season. We are banking on improvement here.

Mitchell Trubisky is a well-traveled but competent backup, and Will Levis ain't half-bad as a dice-roll third stringer.

23. New Orleans Saints

Depth Chart 1) Tyler Shough 2) Spencer Rattler

Tyler Shough will need to prove his mettle over an entire season, but the early returns in 2025 were extremely promising. Shough is already 26, so he won't receive the same grace period as other second-year QBs. It won't matter if he's productive, though. Kellen Moore is a sharp playcaller who knows how to balance an offense.

Spencer Rattler was also quite effective in his starts last season, despite the losing context. New Orleans can probably get a nifty return for him on the trade front, but keeping Rattler as a quality backup and contingency plan is not a bad idea.

22. Houston Texans

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Depth Chart 1) CJ Stroud 2) Davis Mills 3) Graham Mertz

CJ Stroud and Houston flamed out in the postseason (again), but it's hard to entirely shake just how exceptional the Ohio State product was as a rookie. There's clearly something there. We've seen Stroud step up in pressurized moments and showcase an incredible blend of processing and arm talent. He doesn't turn the football over very often. He generally sets the table effectively. But Houston wants to see more of those explosive games, especially in the late winter months.

Davis Mills also deserves a mention after going 3-0 as Houston's pinch starter last season.

21. Minnesota Vikings

Depth Chart 1) Kyler Murray 2) JJ McCarthy 3) Carson Wentz 4) Max Brosmer

Minnesota's decision to prioritize JJ McCarthy over Sam Darnold backfired in spectacular fashion. Now former No. 1 pick Kyler Murray will take over on a minimum contract. There's a reason Arizona was willing to take a massive cap hit to offload Murray, but it was also more about timeline than ability. Murray has health concerns, but he's still a rock-solid starter when right. The dual-threat ability is a new wrinkle for playcaller Kevin O'Connell, while McCarthy and Carson Wentz are still better than a lot of backups league-wide, so the Vikings have depth.

20. Denver Broncos

Bo Nix, Jarrett Stidham, Denver Broncos | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Depth Chart 1) Bo Nix 2) Jarrett Stidham 3) Sam Ehlinger

Denver's defense led the charge to a No. 1 seed in the AFC last season, but Bo Nix and the offense deserve credit. Nix didn't quite build on the momentum he created as a rookie, but the seasoned sophomore is still light on his feet and crisp in his decision-making. There is a noticeable disconnect growing between Nix and Sean Payton, which is cause for concern, but it's no longer prudent to question Nix's place in the league.

Jarrett Stidham couldn't step into the playoffs cold and lead Denver to the Super Bowl, but he's still better than your average backup.

19. Jacksonville Jaguars

Depth Chart 1) Trevor Lawrence 2) Nick Mullins 3) Carter Bradley

Trevor Lawrence finally turned a corner last season under head coach Liam Coen. He's still not the most efficient gunslinger, but Lawrence has all the prototypical tools for the position: he's tall, mobile, with a huge arm and the ability to navigate pressure effectively. Jacksonville's offense quietly ranked top-10 last season, with the chance to improve even more in 2026. A contender is typically only as good as its starting quarterback, and the Jags finally feel worthy of that conversation. The backup QB situation in Jacksonville is a bit dire, but staking it all on Lawrence is far easier to stomach nowadays.

18. New York Giants

New York Giants quarterbacks Jaxson Dart, Jameis Winston | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Depth Chart 1) Jaxson Dart 2) Jameis Winston

New York has escaped the Russell Wilson cloud and has a bright future ahead with Jaxson Dart and John Harbaugh teaming up. Now, let's not pretend like Dart's rookie season was perfect. He needs to check his own aggression and take fewer risks. It's standard QB operating procedure. There's a difference between adding dynamism to the offense with your legs and putting your body on the line needlessly. If Dart can keep his head out of harm's way, however, his natural gifts stack up with the best young QBs in football.

Jameis Winston, for all his faults, is probably better than a few QB1s around the league, too. He has turned into a real mentor to Dart and he can produce when called upon.

17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Depth Chart 1) Baker Mayfield 2) Jake Browning 3) Connor Bazelak

Last season was a tale of two halves for Baker Mayfield, who was in the MVP conversation at the midway point, only to collapse down the stretch as Tampa missed the postseason in football's weakest division. You shouldn't necessarily sell your Mayfield stock. He's turnover-prone, but the arm talent is major and his poise under pressure has meaningfully improved since those turbulent early years. Jake Browning is a weaker backup, so Tampa runs significant risk if Mayfield gets hurt. So long as he's healthy, though, the Bucs should put points on the board. Few quarterbacks are better at escaping pressure and improvising on a broken play.

16. Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Depth Chart 1) Jalen Hurts 2) Andy Dalton 3) Tanner McKee

The Eagles' offense hit record lows under O.C. Kevin Patullo in 2025, but new playcaller Sean Mannion promises to spice things up a bit. Jalen Hurts, for all the valid criticisms of his regular season output, still has two of the greatest Super Bowl performances in recent history on his résumé. His poise in big moments, his ability to rise to the occasion, deserves credit. Hurts isn't the most ambitious thrower, but his physicality on short-yard runs is second to none. He also plays efficient, mistake-free football.

Andy Dalton is still a serviceable backup, too, while Tanner McKee is just waiting for his chance to play real snaps. The talent pops every preseason before he fades back into obscurity.

15. Indianapolis Colts

Depth Chart 1) Daniel Jones 2) Anthony Richardson Sr. 3) Leonard Riley 4) Seth Henigan

Daniel Jones was sensational for Indianapolis last season, but a torn Achilles adds a layer of uncertainty for 2026. The Colts were still confident enough to hand Jones a two-year extension worth up to $100 million, but his inconsistent track record — and the potential for a lingering absence or ill effects — is hard to fully endorse.

Anthony Richardson is on the shortlist of best athletes in the NFL, but Shane Steichen plainly does not trust him. Natural talent only goes so far at the QB position. Richardson's rocky decision-making would make him a lot more expendable, if not for Jones' injury. Leonard Riley looked sharp in only start, throwing for 270 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the season finale.

14. Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Depth Chart 1) Jayden Daniels 2) Marcus Mariota 3) Sam Hartman

After an electric, award-winning rookie season, Jayden Daniels' sophomore campaign was undermined by injuries. He looked out of sorts in scant appearances, with pre-draft questions of physicality and durability rising back to the surface. Still, his electric mobility and improv skills are a unique weapon. Washington shouldn't abandon hope in Daniels as a franchise quarterback yet.

Washington gets extra credit for Marcus Mariota, who fared well in eight starts last season, even if the Commanders weren't very competitive. The veteran turned back the clock further than expected. He can still extend plays with his legs and make the simple throws. A perfectly passable backup.

13. San Francisco 49ers

Depth Chart 1) Brock Purdy 2) Mac Jones 3) Kurtis Rourke 4) Adrian Martinez

It's honestly fair to wonder if San Francisco's backup is secretly better than its starter. Brock Purdy continues to get the job done. His ability to process the field and get creative with his deliveries is catnip for Kyle Shanahan. Purdy has mobility outside the pocket, too, and while the arm isn't elite, Purdy can thread the needle into some pretty tight windows.

Mac Jones, however, was the real standout last season, completing 69.6 percent of his passes and throwing for 13 touchdowns in eight starts for the Niners, who went 5-3 in Purdy's absence. A longtime football crush of Shanahan's, Jones' ability to execute a complex scheme gives the Niners an uncommon cushion against injuries.

12. Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Depth Chart 1) Sam Darnold 2) Drew Lock 3) Jalen Milroe

Seattle just won the Super Bowl. Many wondered if Sam Darnold's 2024 breakout in Minnesota was a flash in the pan — a product of the Vikings' talent-rich roster and a great coach. Well, Darnold found another talented roster and another elite playcaller with the Seahawks. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is locked up long term now. That said, Klint Kubiak's departure for the Raiders head coaching job does add a bit of uncertainty to Seattle's offensive outlook moving forward.

As far as the backups go, Drew Lock has met the moment in the past. Jalen Milroe is more exciting due to his running ability, but the Alabama product has a long way to go when it comes to standing in the pocket and delivering tough throws with accuracy.

11. Los Angeles Chargers

Depth Chart 1) Justin Herbert 2) Trey Lance 3) DJ Uiagalelei

There should be tremendous excitement around the Chargers this season. Jim Harbaugh teams always win in the regular season, but L.A. has run up against a postseason wall throughout the Herbert era. Now, Mike McDaniel will take over O.C. duties. His postseason track record isn't exactly elite, but he's one of the most creative playcallers in the NFL. Herbert is not Tua Tagovailoa; the Chargers should produce explosive results from the jump. Herbert is too talented and too smart not to breakthrough eventually.

L.A.'s backup situation is less inspiring, but Trey Lance is a former top-three pick whose dual-threat ability could unlock something new under McDaniel's guidance.

10. Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Depth Chart 1) Caleb Williams 2) Tyson Bagent 3) Case Keenum

Caleb Williams made a handful of the greatest throws in recent memory in Chicago's all-too-brief postseason run. The Bears are officially knocking on the door. Williams' improvement year-over-year is difficult to wrap one's head around. The Ben Johnson effect was very, very real. Williams is processing the field quicker and standing tall in the pocket without stumbling into unnecessary sacks. The talent was never in question. He's a tier-one athlete with a canon for an arm and the legs to capitalize on a broken play. The Bears have their franchise QB.

The Bears went 2-2 in four Tyson Bagent starts in 2023, his only meaningful experience to date. He threw twice as many interceptions (six) and touchdowns (three). Case Keenum brings experience and leadership, but he's not exactly a reliable backup either. Still, Bears fans can confidently ride with Williams.

9. Detroit Lions

Depth Chart 1) Jared Goff 2) Teddy Bridgewater Jr.

The Lions missing the postseason was on nobody's bingo card in 2025, but let's not rush to assign blame. Detroit dealt with copious injuries on defense. Maybe the offense lost some punch without Ben Johnson, but the Lions' talent is overwhelming. They are due to better luck and positive regression in 2026. Goff has become such a complete quarterback. He's a sharp processor, with the ability to deliver pinpoint throws to every area of the field. His floor is higher than most. The man does not make mistakes very often.

Teddy Bridgewater has not started a football game since 2022, but he's a former Pro Bowler turned high school coach. His IQ and experience make him at least an interesting reserve option, if worse comes to worst.

8. Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Depth Chart 1) Dak Prescott 2) Sam Howell 3) Joe Milton III

Dak Prescott is an MVP candidate when he's on. The season-to-season variance can be maddening, but he has led the NFL in completions in two of the last three years. Dallas was the most explosive offense in the league last season, despite a losing record. Prescott and Brian Schottenheimer are operating on the same wavelength; CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens as his top wideouts aren't exactly harmful either. Prescott makes up for turnovers with incredible big-play ability.

Now, Sam Howell and Joe Milton are not good backup quarterbacks, and Prescott's recent injury history is more concerning as a result. Still, he's strong enough as QB1 to rate this Cowboys room highly.

7. Green Bay Packers

Depth Chart 1) Jordan Love 2) Desmond Ridder 3) Kyle McCord

Jordan Love experienced a full-on breakout last season, guiding the Packers' offense to exciting, Super Bowl-caliber heights before a late-season injury (and defensive collapse) left Green Bay vulnerable as the No. 7 seed. Love deserves all your confidence at this point, though. He has one of the strongest arms in the NFL; now he's delivering throws with touch and accuracy, boosting his efficiency and almost halving his interception total compared to the last couple seasons.

Desmond Ridder is, uh, not a good starter in the NFL. Atlanta tried its best to make fetch happen but could not. Still, as a backup with legitimate starting experience, the Packers could do worse.

6. New England Patriots

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Depth Chart 1) Drake Maye 2) Tommy DeVito

Drake Maye finished a close second to Matthew Stafford in the 2025 NFL MVP race. The Patriots' third-year QB couldn't muster much of anything in the playoffs, but he was also battling through injury. The entire body of work from last season speaks volumes. Maye is incredibly well-rounded, basically the prototype for a "modern" signal-caller. He's built like a tank, with a strong arm, touch, and the mobility to extend or break plays open as a runner. He completed 72 percent of his passes and threw 31 touchdowns to only eight INTs in his second season. The sky is the limit.

Joshua Dobbs has had a few notable moments in the spotlight in recent years. He's nothing special, but the experience is valuable in Maye's stead. Tommy DeVito would be a solid QB2 for most teams, so New England has solid contigency plans.

5. Baltimore Ravens

Depth Chart 1) Lamar Jackson 2) Snoop Huntley

Lamar Jackson is the odds-on favorite to win his third MVP award this season. It's hard to argue. Declan Doyle comes over from the Bears, hoping to transfer that Caleb Williams magic to a much better, far more established gunslinger. Jackson's legs grab the headlines, but he also has a canon-powered arm, with the poise and efficiency to back up his pedigree. Baltimore needs to smash through the postseason wall at some point — last season is best left forgotten — but anyone selling their Lamar stock should prepare for significant losses.

Snoop Huntley simply has not been up to the task when called upon in recent years, however, so poor depth — along with Jackson's recent injury history — penalizes the Ravens slightly.

4. Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Depth Chart 1) Matthew Stafford 2) Stetson Bennett IV

Matthew Stafford won MVP last season. He's 38, so it's fair to wonder how much is left in the tank, but there is not a more synergistic coach-QB pairing in the league than Sean McVay and Stafford. He still puts elite zip and touch on his throws, paired with a brain that works at lightspeed. Stafford's ability to diagnose defensive coverages and change his arm angle under pressure leaves him vulnerable to precious little when he's protected in the pocket.

Stetson Bennett is still waiting for an earnest NFL opportunity, but he was excellent in preseason a year ago and he's one of the most accomplished collegiate quarterbacks... ever? The dude's a winner and he's more trustworthy than a lot of backups around the league.

3. Cincinnati Bengals

Depth Chart 1) Joe Burrow 2) Joe Flacco 3) Josh Johnson 4) Sean Clifford

Joe Burrow needs to stay healthy. When he's on the field, he has a credible argument for the mantle of "Best QB in the NFL." There is competition, of course, but Burrow has a nuclear arm. His blend of velocity, accuracy and touch is virtually unmatched. He's probably the best pure thrower in the NFL. Burrow has taken more than his share of sacks in recent years, but that is the result of a disastrous Cincinnati O-line, not his own mental makeup.

Joe Flacco's return as backup QB gives Cincy a solid depth option. He's inching closer and closer to retirement, but Flacco still surveys the field from a high vantage points and slings absolute bullets out of the pocket. A lack of mobility and intermediate touch can hamper him, but Flacco is one of the better backups in the NFL, still.

2. Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Depth Chart 1) Patrick Mahomes 2) Justin Fields 3) Chris Oladokun 4) Jake Haener

Patrick Mahomes is Patrick Mahomes. What more needs saying? The Chiefs are looking to rebound after a hellish 2025 campaign, and Mahomes will be returning from an Achilles tear, which can be complicated. At the end of the day, however, he's the greatest quarterback of his generation, with a postseason track record no other QB in the league can remotely compare to. The improv skills, the agility and arm strength: it's all there, assuming he recovers fully. The Chiefs' issues lie elsewhere.

Justin Fields' arrival as Kansas City's new backup is an fascinating and unexpected wrinkle. He simply cannot match Mahomes' abiliy to spray the football every which direction, but Fields is a legitimately gifted runner. He has essentially failed as an NFL starter, but his skill set is unique enough to thrive as a pinch replacement.

1. Buffalo Bills

Depth Chart 1) Josh Allen 2) Kyle Allen 3) Shane Buechele

Josh Allen. That's it. That's the tweet. Or, um, paragraph?

If you need me to expand, Allen is the closest we have to a superhero in today's NFL. He can do everything at the quarterback position. His physicality and explosiveness as a runner — the ability to put his body on the line and take hits — is remarkable, if at times worrisome. He has easily the strongest arm in the NFL; his strides in terms of accuracy and finesse has made him practically unguardable.

Buffalo's backup situation is admittedly lacking, but you take Josh Allen into battle seven days a week and twice on Sundays.