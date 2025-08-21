Ranking NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year candidates by preseason hype: A Golden opportunity

Do you smell that? Crisply mowed turf, the game-day atmosphere? Football is upon us, albeit currently in a simulated environment. Nevertheless, we're getting our first glimpse at several faces in new places. Some new, others old, though there is palpable excitement about the incoming draft class, specifically surrounding the first-round offensive talent.

The NFL welcomes a fresh batch of playmakers annually, yet this group has a chance to be special. Or at least that's what intel across the league's offseason workout program suggests. It feels like the drumbeat is getting louder for these eight players with each passing day, and understandably so. They all project to factor into the 2025 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year race, but let's rank their chances based on training camp/preseason buzz.

Ranking 9 NFL Rookie of the Year candidates by preseason, training camp buzz

9. Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

Ward has a legitimate case for being the least talked-about No. 1 overall pick in recent memory. Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders and another newcomer we'll discuss later dominated most of the headlines throughout the evaluation/selection process. But the Tennessee Titans' franchise centerpiece has forced himself into conversations with strong practice showings and scuffles with Pro Bowl teammate Jeffery Simmons.

We've known about Ward's ability to sling the rock, so the clips of him dropping dimes into wide receiver Calvin Ridley's bucket aren't surprising. He has a rocket for an arm and improvisation skills that will shine at the next level. Yet, it's the chatter out of Tennessee about leadership and carrying himself with a maturity beyond his years that should excite Titans fans.

8. Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders

Perhaps no prospect is coming in with more hype than Jeanty after a historically dominant junior campaign at Boise State. He generated 2,739 scrimmage yards and 30 touchdowns en route to becoming one of the most highly anticipated rookies in a while. Particularly among those within the fantasy football community.

Jeanty extinguished some of the steam with a laughably bad exhibition debut, which proved to be short-lived following an impressive encore. The physicalty he brings was made apparent against the San Francisco 49ers, including laying veteran cornerback Deommodore Lenoir with a truck stick. Combine that with his receiving chops out of the backfield and you get a three-down workhorse ready to make an immediate impact.

7. Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers

Being the first Day 1 wide receiver the Green Bay Packers have taken in over two decades is a notable achievement for Golden. However, it also certainly puts even more pressure on him to live up to the billing. The heightened expectations don't appear to be an issue if comments from his quarterback, Jordan Love, are any indication.

Love believes Golden will be a "stud," citing the former Texas standout's hands, route-running and speed, which will be put to the test. Green Bay's receiving room desperately needs bodies, let alone an alpha. Oft-injured Christian Watson is likely to begin the season on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. Jayden Reed just shed a walking boot not too long ago and his Week 1 status seems up in the air. Who knows if Romeo Doubs will be included on the final 53-man roster?

6. Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers

It feels like every report coming out of Carolina Panthers camp is about McMillan and how quickly he's become signal-caller Bryce Young's go-to option. The Hawaii native was brought in to be the top dog of an underratedly crowded pass-catching corps and has shown why thus far. All signs point to him being a target hog right away.

T-Mac has the size, ball skills and feel to be an instant red zone threat. His knack for winning in jump ball/contested catch situations was on display in college at Arizona, constantly coming down with insane highlight grabs. Meanwhile, there's room for growth to operate in the slot and move along the formation.

5. Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts

Warren's a beast. There's no better way of phrasing it. He can do everything on the gridiron at a high level, and the Indianapolis Colts will surely exploit his uniquely diverse skill set. There's a realistic path to him leading the team in targets at season's end.

Indianapolis is ostensibly over the moon about landing Warren this spring, and for good reason. His athleticism, versatility, IQ and toughness have promptly won over the Colts coach staff. Coming off a record-setting year at Penn State, the sky is the limit for him. Poor quarterback play are the only thing that can get in his way.

4. Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers

Hampton is third in the latest OROTY betting odds behind Jeanty and Ward, respectively, and it's easy to see why. Even without All-Pro left tackle Rashawn Slater, he's running behind one of the best offensive lines. His head coach and offensive coordinator are widely known for their affinity to pound the rock, teeing him up for a monster workload.

Chargers sideline general Jim Harbaugh has been extremely complimentary of Hampton all offseason. Like Jeanty, the No. 22 overall pick is a bowling ball who also possesses the speed to be a home run hitter. His arrow has shot upwards since landing in L.A., and we should continue to see that.

3. Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars

Will Hunter find himself in the discussion for this award or DROTY? That remains to be seen, though the Jacksonville Jaguars have told us how they plan to use the two-way phenom with their actions. The plan is for him to operate "full-time on offense, [and] ease in on defense," according to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network. This confirms what the eye test has told us, so it's wheels up for the wideout/cornerback.

Hunter is slated to primarily work from the slot as a receiver, which is well-suited for his dynamic skill set. This has been a fruitful role first-year head coach Liam Coen's scheme at every stop on the journey to Duval County. He's a distinctive, generational athlete who's turned heads all summer and is being put in a prime situation to succeed.

2. Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Egbuka has been labeled as the standout performer during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' training camp. His quarterback, Baker Mayfield, publicly praising him all but validates that notion. The latter lauded the former's willingness to do the dirty work and malleability.

Mayfield believes the Bucs can deploy Egbuka at any of the three receiver spots, thanks to his after-the-catch prowess and engagement as a run-blocker. Whether by design or not, that could play out for Tampa Bay. Veteran slot man Chris Godwin is unlikely to come off the PUP list anytime soon and Jalen McMillan is IR-bound after a scary neck injury. That leaves a massive void alongside franchise cornerstone Mike Evans.

1. TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots

Based on social media clips and an electrifying 100-yard kickoff return touchdown, you'd think Henderson is already the second coming of Barry Sanders. Folks can't stop fawning over the New England Patriots tailback. He's the talk of the town in Foxborough, foreshadowing a meaningful role in the club's offense from the jump.

Henderson's explosiveness and dual-threat skill set as runner and pass-catcher are tantalizing. He can make a house call any time the ball in his hands, regardless of field position. Expect the Patriots to lean on him to address their glaring need for playmaking juice to aid second-year thrower Drake Maye's development.