Ranking the six undefeated NFL teams by confidence in winning continuing

It wouldn't be an NFL season without the specter of the 1972 Miami Dolphins lurking around. It's been over half a century since the Dolphins completed their undefeated season, and still no team has been able to match their unblemished record.

Many bottles of champagne have been popped throughout the years by the Super Bowl VII champs, and though many members of that team are no longer with us, you just know Larry Csonka and Bob Griese have the Dom Perignon on ice, ready to go for when the final undefeated team bites the dust this time around.

The Lions and Ravens will finish off Week 3 tonight, but each of those teams has already been beaten. That leaves six teams that will escape Week 3 without a loss, so we thought it would be fun to rank them based on how long we can expect perfection to last.

Sunday's games proved that anything can happen in the NFL. Wacky results dominated the headlines, from the previously unbeaten Packers losing to the lowly Browns, to the Falcons getting shutout 30-0 by the winless Panthers, to several games being decided by blocked field goals.

FanDuel and DraftKings executives have multiple yachts apiece because people think they can predict NFL games. Even armed with that knowledge, it's never stopped us anyway. Let's look at each unbeaten and attempt to figure out when they'll each experience the agony of defeat for the first time. Will the '72 Dolphins have long to wait until they can pop the cork?

A trio of unbeatens could go down in Week 4

We know at least one undefeated team will lose next week, because two of them are playing each other. The Eagles will travel to Tampa to take on the Bucs, and both clubs are fresh off harrowing wins on Sunday. The Eagles erased a 19-point deficit at home to beat the Rams on a last-second blocked field goal scoop and score, while the Bucs overcame having their own field goal blocked and returned for a touchdown to go on a game-winning drive for the third week in a row.

This is the "Nobody Believes in Us" bowl, because both Jalen Hurts and Baker Mayfield have continued to overcome the doubters again and again. I've got the Bucs winning this one at home for a few reasons. The Eagles haven't looked like the dominant team that won the Super Bowl last year. Saquon Barkley hasn't been the same, and until the second half of yesterday's game, the passing game has been almost nonexistent. Tampa smoked the Eagles by 17 in late September last year, and they emphatically blew them out of the playoffs the previous season. They have Philly's number, and I think that will continue.

The Colts have been the surprise darlings of the league thanks to their 3-0 start. Daniel Jones is the early frontrunner for Comeback Player of the Year, while Jonathan Taylor has looked better than ever. Indy sure looks to be the class of the AFC South, which admittedly isn't saying much, but their tough win against the Broncos in Week 2 proved that they can go toe-to-toe with good teams.

I'm bullish on the Colts being able to win the South and finish with double-digit wins, but I think their undefeated season will come to an end against the Rams on Sunday. The Colts haven't faced a good team on the road yet, and the Rams will be motivated after blowing such a winnable game against the Eagles. Puka Nacua will continue his stellar play, and Jared Verse will get to Danny Dimes and make him look mortal again. The Rams are early 3.5-point favorites for a reason.

Speaking of favorites, the Chargers are traveling to the East Coast to take on the winless Giants. Should be a piece of cake, right? Not so fast. Cam Skattebo announced himself with a big performance against the Chiefs last night, and the defense held Patrick Mahomes in check. Russell Wilson was so bad that Brian Daboll may have no choice but to bench him for rookie Jaxson Dart, and I think that will give the Giants the shot in the arm that they need.

The Chargers are fresh off a tough divisional win, and they have a marquee matchup against the Commanders in Week 5. This feels like a classic trap game, and though I trust Jim Harbaugh not to let his team look ahead, I still think that if they play Dart, the Giants will play with enough desperation to find a way into the win column.

Week 5 will leave only one undefeated team standing

If that predicted carnage comes to pass, it'll leave three unbeatens heading into Week 5. Maybe I'm in the bag for the Rams, but I'll say that they get another big win by knocking off the 49ers on Thursday Night Football. San Fran is super banged up, and the short week won't do them any favors. Brock Purdy may or may not be back by that point, but George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk definitely won't.

Nick Bosa and first-round pick Mykel Willams were both injured in yesterday's win over the Cardinals, and if they're not back, it will severely impact Robert Saleh's pass rush, giving Matthew Stafford time to carve the Niners up. This one feels like the Rams will take care of business handily.

The Bucs have injury problems of their own that they've been dealing with, but Baker Mayfield's clutch gene isn't recessive, it's dominant, baby. As mentioned above, I've got them beating the Eagles in our only 3-0 matchup in Week 4, but coming off the high of beating the Super Bowl champs, I think they come back to earth when they make the 3,000-mile trip to Seattle to take on a Seahawks team that a lot of people are sleeping on.

The Saints may be the worst team in the league, but what Seattle did to them yesterday is still a crime in the lower 48 states. Offense, defense and special teams were all working, and after a shaky Week 1, Sam Darnold has looked good the last two weeks as he gets used to his new surroundings. The Bucs will probably be without Mike Evans after he injured his hamstring against the Jets, and though Chris Godwin is expected to return next week, he may need a bit of time to get fully up to speed. This is a long trip coming off of what should be a hard-fought, physical game. Go with the home team.

The Bills have survived a couple of scares but could make the '72 Dolphins sweat well into the season

That leaves one team with a chance to run the table. The Bills get the Saints at home in Week 4 in what could end up being the biggest blowout of the year, then they host a Patriots team that can't get out of its own way in Week 5.

The schedule isn't super daunting after that. A trip to Atlanta in Week 6 could be tougher than expected, but after watching Michael Penix Jr. get benched for Kirk Cousins against the Panthers, there's no way I'm picking that upset. The Bills have their bye in Week 7, then travel to Carolina for what should be an easy win as long as they don't completely overlook it.

After that is the latest chapter in the NFL's best modern rivalry, as the Chiefs will travel north to Highmark Stadium in Week 9 for an AFC Championship Game rematch. I really believe the Bills have finally surpassed their nemesis, and though Kansas City won't go down without a fight, I think the Bills will prevail in the end.

The Dolphins got the Bills' attention by playing them tough on Thursday night, which is why I think they'll take the matchup in Miami seriously and get the win. That would make them 9-0, but in a possible Super Bowl preview with the Bucs in Week 11, I think they'll finally get beaten.

Tampa should be much healthier by then, with All-Pro tackle Tristan Wirfs and their full complement of receivers back. I'm also not sure I'd rather have anyone on my side as an underdog more than Baker Mayfield. Baker is going to take the matchup with Josh Allen personally, and I don't think the Bills will be able to stop him or the two-headed running game of Bucky Irving and Rachaad White. This game could be a classic, and I've got the Bucs getting a season-defining win.

The Bills are one of the favorites to get to the Super Bowl, but they're not unbeatable. I wouldn't be at all surprised if they lose before this game, as the skill position talent around Allen is pretty average, and I don't think the defense is a top-10 unit. Despite their flaws, Allen is often enough to carry them through. Let's see how long they actually make it before losing one.