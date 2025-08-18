Ranking the 7 NFL teams that will improve the most in 2025 and defining their ceiling

No sports league does a better job of selling hope to its fan bases than the NFL. At its core, it is a league driven by parity: Although some franchises prove to be dynastic and others can never seem to get out of their own way, the top can become the bottom very quickly in this sport (and vice versa). Whether it be a new coach, a new quarterback, a navigable schedule or all three, hope is on the way!

In terms of what NFL teams could be among the sport's most improved this year, I was able to get my head around these seven potentially doing something of note. I may be higher on some than others, but I can see ways where all seven of these teams could have better seasons than the ones prior. It is all about turning those close losses from a season ago into victories. Will these teams get it done?

Before I begin, I just want to say that each of these teams I am about to rattle off has a definite ceiling. None of them are going to win a Super Bowl. There may be a few that could conceivably push for it, but I have hard time seeing them being better than teams like Baltimore, Buffalo, Detroit, Kansas City and Philadelphia in the end. But maybe one of them could be this year's version of the Commanders?

Let's start with a team who might be better than being a year away from being a year away in the NFC.

7. Carolina Panthers

How I feel about the 2025 Carolina Panthers is how I felt about the 2024 Arizona Cardinals going in. This was a team that was so beyond cooked heading into the previous campaign, but found ways to win games that few people anticipated. It allowed them to enter the next season with a bit more confidence than expected. No, Arizona did not make the playoffs last year, but the Cards were in it until the end.

That is kind of how I think it could go for Carolina this year. Yes, Tampa Bay owns the division, and there's Atlanta potentially on the uptick, too. My big belief in the Panthers has everything to do with their second-year head coach, Dave Canales. Long-frustrating owner David Tepper has been awfully quiet this offseason, for the better. This team will go as far as Bryce Young's arm will take them this season.

Right now, I view Carolina as a 7-10 team with maybe a 10-7 ceiling if Dan Morgan hit on all his picks.

Carolina Panthers' ceiling for 2025: NFC South title/Wild Card berth, first-round playoff exit

6. Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears are the epitome of a high-variance offseason darling. For as critical as I have been of the organization throughout most of my writing career, even I can see a way that Ben Johnson is able to get the most out of Caleb Williams in year two. While I did not like the Colston Loveland pick at the time at No. 10, he looks the part of a future star in the league over at tight end.

Where I think it could get challenging is that every other team in the NFC North made the playoffs a year ago. Detroit suffered coaching attrition, but I do not see a big fall-off for them. Minnesota is going to pull back because of its quarterback change. As for Green Bay, it is the epitome of a high-floor, low-ceiling team. Chicago will be better than at least one of their rivals this season, but 2026 is the year.

I may have Chicago as a 7-10 team as well, but the Bears could be as good as 11-6 if Williams shines.

Chicago Bears' ceiling for 2025: NFC Wild Card berth, NFC Divisional round playoff exit

5. Arizona Cardinals

This could totally blow up in my face, but there are few head coach and general manager tandems I like as much as what the Arizona Cardinals seem to have in Jonathan Gannon and Monti Ossenfort. They have taken this wreckage of a franchise and have it on the verge of doing something great. At the very least, the Cardinals are a team that should be able to hold their own in a bloodbath of a division.

Admittedly, there is a ceiling with Kyler Murray as their franchise quarterback. Then again, he is more talented than Brock Purdy, so maybe Arizona's ceiling with this core could be akin to what we have seen out of San Francisco in recent years? I have gone back and forth on whether the Cardinals can actually win the NFC West this year. I am down on Los Angeles, but they might have one last hurrah in them.

I have Arizona going 9-8 and just missing out on a division title, but two more wins over last year shall get them in.

Arizona Cardinals' ceiling for 2025: NFC West title/Wild Card berth, Divisional round exit

4. Tennessee Titans

I am going out on a limb here with this. Because I have this sneaking suspicion that Houston may have missed its window of opportunity to take advantage of the AFC South being down, maybe a team like the Tennessee Titans shockingly overtakes them and wins the division at 9-8? It might sound insane, but Houston was atrocious before the Texans drafted C.J. Stroud. Cam Ward is now with Tennessee.

This is all about my growing belief that Ward and second-year head coach Brian Callahan could do something special together in Nashville. Ownership still is forever wonky. While new general manager Mike Borgonzi still needs to earn my trust, Tennessee is my pick this year to go worst-to-first. To be fair, I think the Titans winning anything more than nine games would be extraordinarily good fortune.

The Titans are my pick to win the AFC South at 9-8, only to be steamrolled at home by the No. 5 seed.

Tennessee Titans' ceiling for 2025: AFC South title at just over .500, first-round playoff exit

3. Cincinnati Bengals

I talked about Chicago being a high-variance team already. I would argue that teams such as San Francisco and the Cincinnati Bengals offer even more. Against my better judgement, I cannot quit Joe Burrow, despite the fact he plays for the cheapest franchise known to mankind. If all goes according to plan, Cincinnati can win the division over Baltimore to play in the Arrowhead Invitational.

The biggest reason why I think Cincinnati could get back to its 2021-22 form is that Al Golden has returned to the NFL sidelines on defense. Cincinnati has the offense to hang with anybody in a shootout. Then again, as the old adage goes, if you live by the shootout, then you will die by the shootout. Cincinnati's ceiling is that of a champion, but the Bengals' floor is that of a team who wins six games.

I have the Bengals going 12-5 and vying for divisional supremacy with Baltimore all season long.

Cincinnati Bengals ceiling for 2025: AFC North title/Wild Card berth, AFC championship exit

2. Atlanta Falcons

We have finally arrived at my Atlanta Falcons. This is the year for Terry Fontenot and Raheem Morris to make it happen in Flowery Branch. If Michael Penix Jr. plays like he did in college at Washington and Indiana, the Dirty Birds could become of the most exciting teams in the NFL before the halfway point. If it hits the fan, then we could be in for some Arthur Smith 7-10 splits of absolute nonsense.

Other than this being the second year for the bulk of this staff and roster together, I think landing Jeff Ulbrich as Jimmy Lake's replacement as defensive coordinator could be a boost this team needs. In the end, a multi-faceted offense and a newfound pass rush could make the Falcons one of the fastest-ascending teams to beat in this league. If neither manifests, though, we are back to square one.

I have Atlanta going 11-6 and needing every break imaginable to get past Tampa Bay in the division.

Atlanta Falcons ceiling for 2025: NFC South title/Wild Card berth, NFC Divisional round exit

1. New England Patriots

If I am confident of one NFL team being better than it was a year ago, all of my money would have to be on the New England Patriots. There could not have been a better coaching upgrade to Mike Vrabel from Jerod Mayo. This season will be defined by Drake Maye attempting to get the most out of his talent in year two out of North Carolina. Having Josh McDaniels in the building should help with that.

The other huge thing working for the Patriots this year is the division they play in. Yes, Buffalo will once again reign supreme. However, do you have a lot of faith in what Miami and New York can do? Me neither. I am so down on them that I am honestly left with no choice but to elevate the Patriots potentially beyond their means as a rebuilding franchise. They will grow so much from all this.

I have Patriots going 10-7 and very much in the mix to get one of the three AFC Wild Card berths.

New England Patriots ceiling for 2025: AFC Wild Card berth, first-round playoff exit