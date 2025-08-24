Ranking the most ideal Shilo Sanders destinations to learn from his mistake

Shilo Sanders went from being one of the darlings of training camp to unemployed real quick. That’s what happens when you let your temper get the best of you. Sanders was ejected from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game against the Buffalo Bills for throwing punches. Not even 24 hours after, he was waived.

This is proof that Sanders needs to be with a veteran secondary that will help him understand how to handle those types of moments. The aggression is good, but knowing how to bottle it and use it appropriately in a game is paramount to success in the NFL. Sanders is learning that the hard way.

He should have a second shot at redemption and it could come from the Bucs. But if it doesn't, there's a handful of teams that could see value in adding him and letting the experienced players prepare him for filling in as a starter one day. Let’s rank those teams that Sanders could have a shot with.

Ranking the most experienced secondaries that should give Shilo Sanders a second chance at the NFL

5. New England Patriots

This is as much a veteran secondary, specifically safeties, as it is a coach that will keep his head on straight. Mike Vrabel understands the importance of using aggression to fuel your game, but he can also teach Sanders how to manage it. The Patriots culture has undergone a massive transformation thanks to Vrabel. Sanders could find a lot of value being with a younger team while also being with Vrabel.

As far as the veteran leadership, Jabrill Peppers is no stranger to adversity in the NFL. If there’s one defensive back that could team him the ins and outs of handling pressure while also trying to succeed on the field, it’s Peppers. The Patriots aren’t necessarily eager to add a safety, that’s why their No. 5, but it’s something that could work.

4. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers don’t need to focus on too many more additions and if they do, it needs to be centered around offensive weapons. But if they see value in looking at the future on their aging defense, Sanders might not be a bad option. They added Jalen Ramsey and Darius Slay this offseason.

At safety, they signed Juan Thornhill, they have DeShon Elliott and Chuck Clark. At some point, they’re going to have to get younger and Sanders could fill that gap. That said, they didn’t want Shedeur Sanders to avoid the media circus that would create so I could see them being hesitant in going after another.

But this defense is old, there might not be a better team from an experience standpoint to go after him. Again, the Steelers aren’t likely to make anymore defensive moves at this point which is why they’re No. 4.

3. Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals wouldn’t be a bad landing spot for a couple of reasons. Not only are they young enough that they could look to get some more young pieces to build around, but Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson have been around for a few years so getting a younger safety to prepare for the future wouldn’t be a bad idea. Like all the other teams, the veteran leadership in the secondary could be key for Sanders’ further development.

The Cardinals are on the verge of being a threat in the NFC, specifically if they could stay healthy. Adding a safety like Sanders for a long term option just might help them stay competitive when the time comes.

2. Minnesota Vikings

For as good as Harrison Smith has been, he's old. It’s time for the Vikings to turn the clock forward and get a younger safety that can contribute in the short term and be a long term solution. Bringing Sanders in would allow Smith to be a mentor to him and eventually help him thrive in the NFL.

Sanders is clearly talented, he just has to improve his mentality. The Vikings’ veteran leadership can help him with that. Sanders can only be an asset for them and with Smith as a mentor, it might just be worth it.

1. Dallas Cowboys

This shouldn’t be a surprise. Jerry Jones loves familiarity and having Deion Sanders in the 90s help him win the most recent Super Bowl of his illustrious tenure as owner, he can only imagine what another Sanders in the secondary could do. This isn’t as much about having veteran leadership in the secondary and more about the fact that Jones would wrap his hands around Sanders.

Shilo would have his dad to lean on as well. But having the “star” on your helmet just elevates your demeanor and Sanders would know he can’t embarrass himself or his dad’s legacy by ruining that. This seems too obvious, especially because Jones loves to buy cheap and develop players.

The Cowboys could use some help in the secondary and with Sanders' talent, I could very well see Jones not shying away from at least thinking about it. If Sanders does get another shot, the Cowboys feel like the safest option.