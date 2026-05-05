Ranking the trickiest NFL extension situations: Should Bryce Young get paid?

Most of these players on this list have already been handed their fifth-year option. That gives front offices one more year to figure out just how much they’ll have to offer for a rookie extension. In most cases, these players need one more big season to secure a hefty pay day. Bryce Young is one of them. He had a breakout 2025 season, but if he wants to prove he's the Panthers' long term solution under center, he needs another big season and playoff appearance.

For other players, Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs to name a couple, well, they’re getting paid elite money, it’s just a matter of how much and when and if their respective teams will be the ones to foot the bill. The 2023 NFL Draft class is due for a pay day and there’s no telling who’s going to pay them. Ideally, it’s the team that drafted them, but it’s not that easy. Here’s a look at the trickiest contract situations involving the two quarterbacks and a litany of skill players that have already had breakout careers.

RB De’Von Achane, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Reliable backfield weapon that can both catch out of the backfield and run

Big play waiting to happen in the running game

2025 stats: 1,350 rushing yards, 8 TDs, 488 receiving yards

I highly doubt the Miami Dolphins re-sign De’Von Achane. They’re in the middle of a rebuild and while they haven’t traded Achane (yet), it feels like his time in South Beach is coming to an end. The Dolphins are going to be dealing with the financial burden of releasing Tua Tagovailoa and incurring nearly $100 million in dead cap space. That’s not ideal for a player that is going to demand top 10 money.

The Dolphins would be wise to start over with another running back, whether that’s turning to Ollie Gordon full time or turning to the NFL Draft over the next few years. Achane is going to get paid and land with a team that will know how to use him best. He’s a weapon out of the backfield that can make explosive runs while also being an every down back.

Achane is probably due to make around $35-$40 million. It makes a lot of sense for him to get paid like an elite running back, but he also isn’t quite at that level with Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey and even Derrick Henry, making more than $15 million yet. He’s certainly worth more than $10 million, but he needs one more strong season to really elevate his pay raise.

Projected contract: 4 years, $36 million

DL Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Has been an unmovable force in the run game

Off the field problems could stunt his pay

2025 stats: 33 tackles, 3 sacks, 7 passes defended

Statistically speaking, Jalen Carter has his worst year since he was drafted in 2023. That said, what he adds to this Philadelphia defense cannot get overlooked. He’s been a force in the run game, plugging up running holes. He was a key piece in their championship defense a few years ago and has been a cornerstone since the Eagles reshuffled their defensive line. The Eagles always draft defensive players well so it’s fair to think they could be looking for Carter’s replacement.

He’s probably going to demand a massive pay raise, but it’s not easy to tell just how much he’ll cost. He has declined over the last couple seasons so it’s fair to think his value has dipped a bit. Guys like Osa Odighizuwa, Quinnen Williams and Daron Payne were giving solid contracts, but also haven’t quite lived up to them. It’s always hard to truly know the value of a defensive tackle, but it’s hard to let a really good one walk.

The biggest question mark for Carter is will he be able to mature enough and not get fined or suspended for dumb mistakes. They drafted a defensive tackle in the seventh round so for now, Carter’s job appears safe. Doesn’t mean that changes after this season. The Eagles signed Jordan Davis to a $78 million deal this past offseason, which further clouds Carter’s future.

Projected contract: 4 years, $70 million

WR Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Has two seasons with 1,400 or more receiving yards

Been the most important player on Rams offense

2025 stats: 129 receptions, 1,715 receiving yards, 10 TDs

Puka Nacua will get paid, but it’s hard to tell if the Los Angeles Rams will do it and how much they’ll have to cough up. If they were to sign him today, well he’d probably be worth upwards of $170 million. Jaxon Smith-Njigba signed a $168.5 million deal this past offseason and of all receivers, Alec Pierce is a $100 million receiver. The receiver market is all over the place. That’s why Nacua is basically going to need a blank check.

He was the league leader in receptions, second most receiving yards and was top 10 in receiving touchdowns. When Nacua is healthy, he’s one of the most destructive receivers in the NFL. It feels like every year a new player sets a new record for guaranteed money. Nacua will probably do the same.

The Rams have every reason to sign Nacua, but it just doesn’t seem likely they pay him top tier money. I could be wrong and if Ty Simspon develops into a respectable option after Matthew Stafford retires then it might just be worth keeping Nacua around for a while.

Projected contract: 5 years, $175 million

RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Started out splitting snaps with David Montgomery before taking over RB1

Speedster with big play ability on just about every play

2025 stats: 1,233 rushing yards, 13 TDs

The Detroit Lions traded David Montgomery and it’s clear they expect Gibbs to be their primary running back moving forward. They did add Isiah Pacheco to the roster to replace Montgomery, but I don’t think the Chiefs are turning to him as a replacement to not have to pay Gibbs. The running back position has gained a lot of notoriety over the last few years thanks to Barkley’s historic 2024 season.

Gibbs has been the lifeline of the Lions’ offense, even with guys like Sam LaPorta, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. The fact that Gibbs has turned into the player he has is why the Lions will ultimately have to consider paying him record money. Their offense isn’t the same without Gibbs and they know that. As good as other running backs can be, they aren’t Gibbs.

If Bijan Robinson isn’t the highest paid running back with his extension, Gibbs just might be. The Lions are going to delay this as much as they can, but doing so runs the risk of possibly having to pay more to keep him around.

Projected contract: 4 years, $66 million

RB Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Had over 2,000 all-purpose yards in 2025

Been the catalyst on an underperforming offense

2025 stats: 1,478 rushing yards, 820 receiving yards, 11 total TDs

Simply put, Bijan Robinson isn’t going anywhere. Kevin Stefanski loves having a running back that can impact the game. Nick Chubb terrorized defenses and Robinson has been doing the same. Stefanski didn’t go to Atlanta for less stability than the Cleveland Browns. Robinson will be around, the question is how much is he worth. The Falcons don’t really need to see much else from him. He finished with more than 1,400 rushing yards in each of the last two seasons.

The fact that Robinson is an elite playmaker out of the backfield as well, you can’t fault Atlanta for essentially giving him close to Saquon Barkley money. As crazy as it may sound, he’s not too far behind Barkley in terms of impact. This Atlanta offense is miserable if they don’t have Robinson.

My guess is he will be the highest paid running back when he lands his extension. Saquon Barkley is making $20.6 million and Christian McCaffrey is making $19 million. Robinson is worth upwards of $21 million and with Kyle Pitts’ future in flux, the Falcons could be making their decision early if it’s between the two of who gets paid.

Projected contract: 4 years, $68 million

WR Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Has played 12 total games over the last two seasons

Is supposed to be the star receiver for the Chiefs, but hasn’t reached potential yet

2025 stats: 53 receptions, 541 receiving yards, 5 TDs

Rashee Rice is supposed to be a star receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs but injuries and suspensions have kind of hurt him and his ability to truly impact this team. He did have an OK season considering he played just eight games, but if he wasn’t a long term deal, he’s going to have to have a breakout season. Why would the Chiefs pay him top dollar when someone like George Pickens could be a better option. Now the Chiefs may be forced to buy low when it’s time to look for a receiver due to cap restraints.

That said, I believe the Chiefs will rather pay Rice and hope he eventually get to that next level rather than taking a risk on another draft pick. It all depends on how Xavier Worthy develops as well. He’s trending toward the bust region and will need to breakout too or the Chiefs’ receiver problems will continue to persist.

Truthfully, Rice not having a crazy start to his NFL career could go well for the Chiefs as they’ll be able to save money. The longer he delays his breakout moment, the more affordable he’ll be. Kansas City picked up his fifth year option so he has two seasons to prove his value.

Projected contract: 3 years, $52 million

QB Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Led Carolina to first playoff appearance since 2017

Returned to full-time starter after being benched in 2024

2025 stats: 3,011 passing yards, 23 TDs, 11 INTs

Quarterbacks are always going to get a longer leash than any other player in the NFL, which is why Bryce Young is the second most likely player to get a rookie extension from the class of 2023. The fact that he resurrected Carolina – even if they had a losing regular season record. This season, he proved that he’s good enough to turn this team into a playoff contender. Now he’ll need to actually build on that. If he doesn’t, the Panthers might be more inclined to give him a prove it deal rather than giving him a long term deal.

That’s why I think he gets a deal similar to Baker Mayfield, where he gets a three-year deal and has the chance to earn a four or five year deal after. He’s worth bringing around because hoping a veteran free agent is an answer is a risk. Had Young not reached the playoffs last year I would say maybe it’s worth exploring other options.

Young improved drastically from his rookie season. He deserves a pay raise, but he still has a lot to prove. What he does this season will ultimately determine if he’s worth more money and a longer commitment.

Projected contract: 3 years, $100 million

QB C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Has three playoff wins in NFL career

Despite strong rookie year, Stroud has regressed since rookie season

2025 stats: 3,041 passing yards, 19 TDs, 8 INTs

C.J. Stroud has one of the more intriguing contract situations. He’s reached the playoffs in each of his first three seasons. Houston was in the valley of the NFL before he got there and now they’re contenders in the AFC South. Finding a franchise quarterback is paramount in the NFL. Look at how many quarterbacks were drafted to one team and still there? Teams are getting impatient and desperately trying to catch up to the rest of the league.

That said, he’s clearly regressed from what he was his rookie year. Teams figured out how to force him to turn the ball over, make mistakes and it’s keeping him from entering that elite level category. That’s why Houston is hesitant about trying to extend him. It’s not about necessarily thinking about being done with him altogether, it’s more about how much should his extension be worth.

My thinking here is that he signs a deal similar to what Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold signs. This makes the most sense because it protects both the team while also compensating Stroud well. He’d make more than $30 million a year and would have the chance to prove he’s worth more. I could see a deal like Jalen Hurts, though the internal friction brewing could be a reason to avoid that long of a commitment.

The Texans will most likely extend Stroud, but they’ll wait a year as they’ll monitor how much they want to offer him. He’s not worth big money yet, but they’ll have to commit something if they don’t feel like restarting under center.

Projected contract: 3 years, $100 million

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