Ranking C.J. Stroud trade destinations after Texans contract talks stall

C.J. Stroud’s playoff collapse last year couldn’t have come at a worse time for him. Sure, the Houston Texans have already picked up his fifth-year option and have him for two more seasons, but he has yet to have a long-term extension. Even worse, contract talks have seemed to stall. The Texans are being patient with Stroud to see how he progresses. You have to think his bad playoff appearance this past year has played a role in that.

Stroud has regressed a bit from his breakout rookie season. That would explain the Texans’ hesitancy. That said, I doubt they are seriously thinking about moving from him. If they do, it would end up being at the end of this season, possibly to land one of the top quarterbacks in the 2027 draft class. Here are the teams that will be on the phone with the Texans if Stroud does become available for a trade.

5. New York Jets

New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Jets can’t fall down this rabbit hole of hoping quarterback rejects work out for them. It’s happened around the NFL, but the Jets end up with the short end of the stick. That’s why they’re the fifth best option. Stroud hasn’t been playing well enough that the Jets would feel comfortable making that move. After all, the pressure that Stroud would have to win feels like it wouldn’t work with the Jets. Anything is possible, though, and we’ve seen coaches and front offices make desperate changes for any bit of success.

New York's quarterback room consists of Geno Smith as the probable starter with Cade Klubnik, Bailey Zappe and Brady Cook. That's not exactly an exciting quarterback room. Would Stroud change that? You can't say for sure. Especially when you think about how much Stroud struggled in the playoffs. If the Jets are going to take a gamble on a player like Stroud, it hasn't to be for someone they can guarantee will turn things around. Stroud doesn't have that guarantee right now, but he is an intriguing option.

4. Cleveland Browns

Browns QBs Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel | Lisa Scalfaro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns are always going to be in any conversation that involves a quarterback; that’s just the nature of the Browns. Will Stroud land in Cleveland? My guess is no, but it’s not an irrational question either. Cleveland has drafted really well the last few years, so I could see them leaning toward taking one of the 2027 draft class quarterbacks, and finally trying to end their search for a franchise guy. It doesn’t mean Stroud wouldn’t be on their priority list either. It could be reparations for the heist the Texans pulled off in trading Deshaun Watson.

It's hard to say what Cleveland has in mind for their quarterback situation. They're locked into Watson for another year, have Shedeur Sanders to figure out still as well and now their eyeing which quarterbacks could be potential options in 2027. At this point, their draft picks are too valuable so I don't see them being interested in Stroud. But if they did add him, for once there would be optimism under center. Just like in Houston, he'd have an elite defense behind him. Cleveland is a long shot, but it's not impossible to think the Browns pull the trigger on another Houston quarterback reject.

3. New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

New Orleans has a very unique quarterback situation. They have faith in Tyler Shough and there’s no telling if last year’s success is going to be the start of a prosperous career or a short-lived stint that doesn’t last. Either way, the Saints would be foolish to not consider going after Stroud if he’s available. The Saints are in the middle of a rebuild and getting a long-term answer at quarterback in Stroud isn’t a bad idea at all. Does he solve all of their answers? No. But the NFC South is bad, and adding Stroud would instantly make them playoff contenders.

The Saints should focus more of their attention on the defensive side of the ball. They did draft for defense which was huge, but they do still need a top cornerback. If they're going to pull the trigger for a big move, it might not be for Stroud. But if things start to fall apart with Shough, I wouldn't put it past the Saints to think about making a change. If Stroud struggles again this year, I don't know if the Saints will want to take the risk, but it wouldn't be a bad idea either.

2. Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh has been very patient with their quarterback over the last few years. Landing Stroud would give Mike McCarthy the quarterback to cling to that will make the Steelers competitive in the playoffs again. They didn’t get a chance to land Ty Simpson, and while they did draft Drew Allar, he isn’t exactly the best quarterback prospect in this class. Aaron Rodgers will probably sign with Pittsburgh, so when he does, the Steelers will have to turn their attention to who takes over. Stroud very much feels like the perfect solution.

The Steelers feel like the most ideal spot for Stroud honestly. If there's one team that would be aggressive in landing him, it's Pittsburgh. Are the Steelers usually aggressive with trades? Not usually, but they have recent trades (with Jalen Ramsey), so I could see Stroud as a good quarterback to take a risk on. Pittsburgh needs to start thinking about life after Rodgers. Stroud could very well be next in line and Houston teasing the idea of not committing to him long-term should raise some ears in the Steelers front office.

1. Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Cardinals drafted Carson Beck, but realistically don’t have a long-term solution at quarterback. With the weapons this offense has added, they would love to add a veteran quarterback to that team. Stroud wouldn’t have the defense he had in Houston — though Arizona is trying to patch that together — but he’d have a much better offense. This would make sense if the Cardinals realized they can be a quarterback away from competing in the NFC West.

What makes this the most realistic landing spot for Stroud, to me, is that Arizona needs a quarterback. They'll most likely have a high enough pick that Houston would be interested in getting to land one of the top quarterbacks in this draft. Arizona probably shouldn't be focused on investing in another rookie quarterback. It failed with Josh Rosen and Kyler Murray in recent history. One of the most successful reasons they had recently? They landed Carson Palmer and he led them to the NFC championship game.

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