This Browns trade package for CJ Stroud offers hilarious solution to Watson saga

The Browns would trade for CJ Stroud if he were available. That shouldn't come as a shock to anyone. Stroud, at his best, is one of the better young quarterbacks in the NFL, despite his struggles in the 2026 postseason. Stroud is a former No. 2 overall pick out of Ohio State. He excelled his rookie year, and has taken some steps back since then. But that doesn't change the fact that he's a young QB with immense potential.

Cleveland has made this gamble before. Yet, they are Cleveland, a team that is always lacking a star-caliber quarterback. They tried to fill that void with former Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Could Stroud, Watson's heir-apparent in Houston, be the player they were looking for all along?

Why the Browns should trade for CJ Stroud

Feb 3, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken speaks to the media during an introductory press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Uh, look, I don't pretend to know if Stroud is actually available. This is an offseason exercise I am accustomed to. Stroud had a rough postseason, and thus has been floated in trade rumors since the Texans fell short with the No. 1-ranked defense in the NFL. By most accounts, all the other pieces are in place. What Houston is lacking is Stroud playing like himself. The solution to that problem shouldn't be trading Stroud, but helping him realize his full potential. Some teams don't get that. The Texans, with DeMeco Ryans and a competent coaching staff in play, ought to know what's right from wrong.

The Browns could do a lot worse than the 2025 version of Stroud, let alone what he could be at his best. Cleveland hired Todd Monken as its head coach this offseason after firing Kevin Stefanski. Their former coach was a two-time coach of the year. Monken is unproven, but did wonders with Lamar Jackson. They should believe in how he could develop Stroud.

There are no guarantees in this draft class. The 2027 quarterback class looks a bit better, but it's impossible to project QBs to the next level. That's what makes Stroud so attractive. He is a known commodity, and can ball in the NFL. It's also what makes him so expensive.

A Browns-Texans trade for CJ Stroud

The Browns have two first-round picks in the 2026 draft. The acquired the Jaguars selection when Jacksonville decided to move up to take Travis Hunter. Trading up for a quarterback is expensive. The Browns pick this season is No. 6, and it's a good bet any selection the next few years will be in the top-20, barring a jump to superstardom by Stroud.

Would the Browns make this trade?

I've learned to never doubt what the Browns might do for a superstar quarterback. I am one of the few who thought the Deshaun Watson deal was ridiculous in the moment. Add in the allegations against him, and you might understand why. Stroud doesn't have any of that nonsense attached to him, so the Texans are right to ask for two firsts and more. While we suggested the Steelers would need to trade three firsts earlier this week, that is because Pittsburgh is a quarterback away from being a real contender in the AFC. The Browns are not, and their firsts are far more valuable. Two firsts (potentially top-15) plus an early second is quite the haul for Houston. For Cleveland, it's the least they can do for a former top-5 pick who has Pro Bowl potential.

Would the Texans make this trade?

The Texans should not make this trade. However, unlike a deal with the Steelers, any trade with Cleveland would provide them with high-value draft capital. If the Browns were to struggle in 2027 or 2028, the Texans would be in prime position to find their next quarterback of the future. Add in that Houston has the best defense in the NFL AND a solid core of skill position athletes, and Stroud is replaceable. Houston could sign, say, Malik Willis, or trade for one of Kyler Murray or Tua Tagovailoa, and still compete for the playoffs. Stroud gives them a better shot, but as we saw with Sam Darnold this season, retread quarterbacks are so in.

What a CJ Stroud trade means for Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Jun 12, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) works out during mini camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Cry me a river! Watson was gifted a fresh opportunity in Cleveland, but his past finally caught up with him. As a result, the Browns made the worst trade in modern NFL history. Watson's sexual harassment allegations speak for themselves. I do not have to rehash them to gross you out. That ought to come with reading Watson's name a few times over.

Deshaun Watson. Deshaun Watson. Deshaun Watson.

Did that do the trick? If not, reach out to me. Even on the field, Watson didn't show all that much. It proved impossible for him to get over that psychological hump. Not only was he asked to save Cleveland of all cities, but he needed to do so while battling numerous civil suits.

Watson's contract is almost up. The Browns will have to back up the brinks truck to get him out of town. But Watson has been such a PR disaster that Jimmy Haslam will happily do so to make him go away. Stroud, meanwhile, doesn't have any of that on his resume. This is why the Browns should be in on any proven quarterback who is available. If Stroud fits the bill, I'm not sure what they're waiting for.