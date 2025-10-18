Rashee Rice took the wrong message from his Chiefs suspension

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is set to return to the field after serving a six-game suspension. Undoubtedly, Rice should provide a huge boost to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. However, the 25-year-old receiver recently made tone deaf comments that showed he didn't learn anything from his suspension.

"Not only do I love the game of football, but I was able to realize how strong I am mentally," Rice said. "Being able to face a lot of adversity at the time.”

After reading this, I think most people are thinking, wait what? As a reminder, in March, Rice was involved in a high-speed car accident in Dallas. Rice was driving 119 mph when he ultimately lost control, leading to an accident involving six people and resulting in multiple injuries. To make matters worse, Rice fled the scene. When asked about when he would serve his jail time, or other information regarding the case, Rice also deflected.

“All that stuff will be taken care of,” Rice said. “I’m here to talk about football right now.”

As for why he served his suspension at the beginning of the season, Rice sounded like he was done talking about the matter in general.

“Honestly, it was a decision that was best for not only me, but for the team, so I can be here right now,” Rice said. “And that decision … all that’s over. So I’m ready.”

Rashee Rice's comments are insensitive at best

Frankly, Rice is lucky that his punishment wasn't more severe. Two third-degree felony charges and a $1 million settlement are nothing to scoff at. Instead, his biggest takeaway is how strong he is mentally, and he is somehow making himself look like a victim.

There is a scenario where this quote actually makes sense if you remove Rice's crime from the equation. Of course, it'd be irresponsible for us to do so. Rice is coming off a season-ending knee injury. Recovering from that and returning to the field takes a ton of discipline and is indeed an example of overcoming adversity. However, you lose any right to make these comments after committing a crime that injured people and could have easily killed them.

I'm sure Rice missed the game plenty, but again, you simply can't make these comments after committing a serious crime that endangered the lives of others. Rice's teammates haven't helped him either, with some wearing "free 4" warmup shirts in Week 2.

Has Rashee Rice learned from his mistakes?

Now, Rice simply looks insensitive and aloof. For him to not learn from his mistakes would be a crime in its own right, and speak volumes to his lack of maturity. He could have easily said something basic about how much regret he has for the incident. Nevertheless, Rice had to make it about himself with a ridiculous quote.

Rice projects to be Mahomes' primary target. During his last full healthy season, Rice ranked second behind Travis Kelce in receiving yards (938) and led the team in receiving touchdowns (7). The Chiefs went on to win their second consecutive Super Bowl. While the Chiefs have a 3-3 record, they have all the makings of a Super Bowl-winning squad.