After a whopping 18 seasons, the Baltimore Ravens fired John Harbaugh on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The move came after the Ravens' heartbreaking Week 18 defeat against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which knocked them out of the postseason.

On one hand, I can understand the Ravens feeling the need for a change after how this season went and the previous postseasons have gone. The fact of the matter is, Harbaugh's teams have not gotten the job done when it's mattered most for quite some time now. On the other hand, Harbaugh is one of the best head coaches in the NFL, and those don't grow on trees. To make the firing worthwhile, the Ravens would have to hire one of these head coaching candidates.

Joe Brady, Bills OC

Buffalo Bills v Chicago Bears - NFL Preseason 2025 | Michael Reaves/GettyImages

There's nothing more popular right now than young, offensive coordinators who run good offenses, and 36-year-old Joe Brady fits that description to a tee. He's been the Buffalo Bills' offensive coordinator for the last three seasons, and the Bills' offense has ranked within the top five in points per game in each of those three seasons.

What makes this fit particularly interesting is that Brady has worked exceptionally well with Josh Allen, a quarterback who can obviously throw the ball really well but also relies on his legs. Lamar Jackson can also throw, but is even more dynamic than Allen on the ground. Derrick Henry is also more dynamic than James Cook is.

The Bills led the league in rushing yards per game this past season, so imagine what Brady can do with even better running personnel at his disposal.

Jesse Minter, Chargers DC

Washington Commanders v Los Angeles Chargers | Luke Hales/GettyImages

Moving on from a franchise icon like Harbaugh is easier said than done, so it'd make sense if the Ravens didn't want to go too far out of their comfort zone. Replacing Harbaugh with Jesse Minter might be a bit less risky from the Ravens' perspective, given the fact that Minter was once on Harbaugh's staff with the Ravens and even has experience with Harbaugh's brother, Jim.

We've seen what a Harbaugh protégé like Mike Macdonald can do at the NFL level, so there's reason to believe Minter, a bright defensive mind who has had a ton of success as a defensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Chargers and happens to only be 42 years old, can thrive as well.

Minter can help elevate a Ravens defense that took a step back in 2025, and bring a new voice with a touch of familiarity that the Ravens would likely covet.

Todd Monken, Ravens OC

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns | Diamond Images/GettyImages

Speaking of familiarity, the Ravens can choose to hire from within by promoting Todd Monker, their offensive coordinator, to the head coach position. Monken has already reportedly received a request to be interviewed by the Cleveland Browns for their head coaching vacancy, so it'd be pretty shocking if the Ravens didn't express interest themselves.

The Ravens' offense wasn't great in 2025, but a lot of that has to do with Lamar Jackson missing time due to injury and playing at less than 100 percent for most of the year when he was out there. Assuming Jackson can stay healthy, there's no reason to believe the Ravens can't be a top three offense in 2026 and beyond as they were in 2023 and 2024.

Monken is unproven as a head coach, but is extremely proven as an offensive coordinator, and the fact that he's thrived with this organization already has to go a long way.

Brian Flores, Vikings DC

Minnesota Vikings v Seattle Seahawks - NFL 2025 | Steph Chambers/GettyImages

Brian Flores has won three Super Bowls as an assistant coach and is one of the brightest defensive minds in the game. He's had a ton of success as a defensive coordinator in the past three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, but what makes him even more appealing is the success he had as a head coach.

Despite minimal talent to work with, Flores went 24-25 in three seasons with the Miami Dolphins, drastically exceeding expectations. His success in Minnesota despite minimal star power only helped raise his stock.

Few, if any, assistants deserve a head coaching job more, and it'd be an exciting hire for the Ravens to make.

Kliff Kingsbury, Commanders OC

Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders - NFL 2025 | G Fiume/GettyImages

The news that Kliff Kingsbury and the Washington Commanders were parting ways was pretty surprising and opens the door wide open for the Ravens to express interest and potentially hire him. Kingsbury might not be the biggest name available, but he might be the best fit.

We saw what he was able to do with Jayden Daniels, a star quarterback who does a ton of damage with his legs. Before that, he was able to get the most out of Kyler Murray, another quarterback known for making plays with his legs. His offensive mind is well established at this point, and the fact that he has head coaching experience makes him even more desirable.

Sure, things didn't always go so well in Arizona while he was a head coach, but the Cardinals did make the playoffs once in his four seasons (they haven't even been a .500 team since). If the Ravens want a head coach with experience who can also get the most out of Lamar Jackson, Kingsbury feels like the best option.