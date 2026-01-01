Reviving the Chiefs dynasty starts with this NFL Draft heist

Chiefs fans are currently suffering with the reality that Patrick Mahomes is injured and their beloved team won't be a playoff participant in the coming weeks. The good news for those fans is that they can be right back in the mix for a Super Bowl title next year if they execute a quality offseason.

That is easier said than done, but GM Brett Veach and his staff are armed with a healthy amount of draft capital to help make it happen. In particular, Kansas City should have a top-10 pick at their disposal. That pick needs to net a high-impact starter who can help the Chiefs win games in 2026 and beyond.

The Chiefs should make Caleb Downs their top priority

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 06 Big Ten Championship Game Indiana vs Ohio State | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Loads of mock drafts have Kansas City nabbing Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love with that selection. The team certainly needs a new starting running back and Love is the best back in this year's draft class. It's a logical pick, but it's not the ideal choice for the Chiefs to get back into title contention next season.

Kansas City's inconsistent secondary play was a major weakness for the team in 2025. Neither Chamarri Conner nor Bryan Cook covered themselves in glory last year. In fairness, coordinator Steve Spagnuolo places a great deal of pressure on his safeties to operate at a high level.

That's why Ohio State star Caleb Downs should be the team's top target in Round 1. Many experts believe he's one of the most talented prospects in this year's class, but safeties typically aren't selected in the top-10. That gives Kansas City a chance to land him at that spot if they're willing to go against the grain and spend a premium pick on a non-premium position.

He's not the biggest safety, checking in at 6-feet, 205 pounds, but he was uber productive during his career with the Buckeyes. Downs possesses good speed for the safety position, but it's his instincts that help him differentiate from his peers. He is drawing a lot of comparisions to Ravens star Kyle Hamilton in that regard.

On a field with loads of NFL talent, Caleb Downs looks like the best player early on pic.twitter.com/gZ1JS1iVr4 — Anthony Russo (@Anthony_Russo97) January 1, 2026

The Chiefs need that kind of dynamic playmaker in the back end to make their scheme click. Downs has the chance to become a Tyrann Mathieu level safety for Kansas City. It's easy to understand how that would give the Chiefs terrific value even if they use a top-10 pick to land him.

The Chiefs can circle back to draft a starting running back in a later round

Notre Dame v Stanford | David Madison/GettyImages

Drafting Downs in Round 1 does not mean the Chiefs cannot come out of this draft with a new starting running back. They can circle back with a later pick to fill the profound need. They won't get a player of Love's caliber, but they can still come out with an above-average starter.

Fighting Irish teammate Jadarian Price could be a tempting option in Round 2. If Kansas City wants to push it even later they could go with a more versatile option like Wake Forest star Demond Claiborne. Le'Veon Moss of Texas A&M could be a high upside play on Day Three.

What else should the Chiefs look for in the draft?

At some point, Kansas City needs to add more size to their receiving corps. That can help Mahomes complete more balls in the middle of the field. The more subtle impact would be to help the team's perimeter blocking. The lack of mass of the team's starting wideouts this year did nothing to help boost the ground game.

Free agency can also factor into things for the Chiefs, but they need to do the most work in the draft. Landing some of the aforementioned players can help Mahomes and company get back into the mix for a Lombardi Trophy next year.