Rex Ryan's emotional reaction to Nick Mangold's passing speaks for Jets fans everywhere

The NFL world is in mourning on Sunday, specifically those who support and follow the New York Jets, as former Pro Bowl center Nick Mangold passed away at the age of 41. Mangold made seven Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams. As far as notable offensive linemen go, he was a staple of the last really competitive Jets teams, including a run to the AFC Championship back in 2010, when they lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Mangold died due to complications from a kidney disease just 12 days after he made a public plea for a transplant. He was only 41 years old.

"Nick was more than a legendary center," Jets owner Woody Johnson said in a statement. "He was the heartbeat of our offensive line for a decade and a beloved teammate whose leadership and toughness defined an era of Jets football. Off the field, Nick's wit, warmth, and unwavering loyalty made him a cherished member of our extended Jets family."

Mangold was selected in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft, and joined forces with left tackle D'Brickashaw Ferguson, who was a former fourth-overall pick. Those Jets teams were built from the inside-out, winning the line of scrimmage and dominating in the run game and defensively.

"Nick was the embodiment of consistency, strength, and leadership," said Jets Vice Chairman Christopher Johnson. "For over a decade, he anchored our offensive line with unmatched skill and determination, earning the respect of teammates, opponents, and fans alike. His contributions on the field were extraordinary — but it was his character, humility, and humor off the field that made him unforgettable."

Rex Ryan broke down in raw moment talking about Nick Mangold's death

Ryan coached Mangold for years, and the two formed a relationship that went beyond the field of play. Now a pundit on ESPN's NFL Countdown, Ryan told a personal story that summed up Mangold's character perfectly. He played for his teammates, and his coaches, before ever thinking about himself.

"It's just... it's brutal," Ryan said while struggling to keep his composure. "Such a great young man. The pleasure of coaching him for all six years with the Jets...I remember, it was obvious I was getting fired. My last game, Mangold's injured. Like,injured. He comes to me and says, 'I'm playing this game.' He wanted to play for me. That's what I remember about this kid. He was awesome and just way too young. I feel awful for his wife and family... Rough."

Rex struggled to keep his composure much longer, and the ESPN crew rightly let him off the hook shortly thereafter.

Nick Mangold summed up a Jets era built on grit

Nothing Mangold and the Jets did in the mid-2000's came easy. New York struggled to find a quarterback they could believe in. The only constants were the offensive line, obviously, and a defense that could hold just about any high-powered opponent under 20 points. It was a different era of football, and Mangold embodied it. He was named to the team's ring of honor in 2022 and should (hopefully) receive more Hall-of-Fame consideration in the coming years.

Mangold embraced what it means to be a New York star in the limelight. The Jets haven't had many of those the last few decades, but Mangold was a frequent visitor at New York Rangers games. He loved what it meant to be a member of the New York sports fraternity, and while the Jets never lived up to Super Bowl expectations, he helped catapult them to as close as they've been in decades.

For long-suffering Jets fans, that means more than you might think.