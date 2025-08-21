Saints came to a lucky realization months after passing on Aaron Glenn

The New Orleans Saints were interested in hiring Aaron Glenn earlier this year. However, they ultimately ended up with Kellen Moore while Glenn went to the New York Jets. It was reported that Glenn wanted the Saints to fire general manager Micky Loomis and allow him to be involved in the hiring process, something the Saints weren't comfortable doing.

While it's too early to make any definitive statements, the early returns are that the Saints made the right call. Recently, Glenn clapped back at a reporter for suggesting it's a passing league, citing how the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles ranked toward the bottom in passing yards.

“Who says it’s a passing league?” he shot back at a reporter.



“The team that won the Super Bowl, what were they in passing? Twenty-ninth. What were they in running? First.” https://t.co/kDnkwt1ncx — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) August 20, 2025

Glenn's comments are short-sighted at best, and this philosophy won't bode well for the Jets. Perhaps the reporter's comments struck a chord with Glenn as the Jets feel primed to have one of the worst passing games, but there's no denying he was off-base.

Glenn's comments reveal a scary glimpse into his offensive philosophy

While Glenn is correct that the Eagles didn't rack up a ton of passing yards, he misses some key context. For starters, the Eagles had an all-time great run game, which is rare. Additionally, the Eagles ranked top in passing yards per attempt and completion percentage. They were also above average in passing touchdowns. It wasn't their bread and butter, but they had an explosive vertical element of their offense if they needed it. This is something teams need to be successful in the modern NFL.

Even just based on simple passing yards before last year, there was a four-year trend of both Super Bowl participants ranking in the top 10 of passing yards. Plus, the other bottom five passing teams last season were all bottom 10 teams record-wise. Simply put, the Eagles are the exception, not the rule.

The Jets are projected to have one of the league's worst passing games in large part due to Justin Fields' limitations as a passer, paired with subpar weapons. But Glenn's philosophy could also hinder the team. As someone with a defensive-minded background and a seemingly narrow offensive view, it's possible Glenn doesn't pan out as a head coach.

Kellen Moore checks all the boxes of a great coach

Conversely, Kellen Moore, who most recently spent a year with the Super Bowl-winning Eagles, is a respected offensive mind. Moore previously spent time as the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas Cowboys. He was an OC from 2019 to 2024, and in four of these years, his offenses were top 10 in passing.

Moore is a creative offensive mind who has proven he can be successful drawing up both pass and run-centric schemes. This versatility is needed in the modern NFL. While the Saints have low expectations heading into this season, Saints fans can be happy they likely have an ideal head coach of the future.