Saints' ideal franchise QB in the 2026 draft might not be hometown kid after all

After an unsurprising 0-3 start, the New Orleans Saints are already focused on April's draft. They'll likely have a top-three pick, perhaps even the top pick. Quarterback is a clear position of need for the Saints. Sure, they have Spencer Rattler and second-round pick Tyler Shough, but neither player seems to be a franchise QB. Furthermore, the 2026 class offers several intriguing QB options, especially at the top of the draft.

After Week 1 and even during the preseason, LSU's Garrett Nussmeier was seemingly projected to be the top QB of the draft. It seemed perfect for the Saints, as Nussmeier not only went to LSU but also grew up in Louisiana.

However, after four weeks of college football, Nussmeier hasn't been all that stellar, and Oklahoma's John Mateer, along with Indiana's Fernando Mendoza, have surpassed him in the QB hierarchy.

John Mateer and Fernando Mendoza have been the best QBs in the 2026 draft class so far

By all means, Nussmeier has still been solid, throwing for 962 yards, six touchdowns, and connecting on 68.6 percent of his passes while leading LSU to a 4-0 record. Nevertheless, Mateer and Mendoza have looked better thus far.

Mateer has posted 1,265 yards, six touchdowns, and completed 67.5 percent of his passes. He is also more mobile and athletic, notably rushing for 190 yards and five touchdowns. Conversely, Nussmeier has rushed for -10 yards.

Mendoza has thrown for 975 yards, 14 touchdowns, and has completed an absurd 76.8 percent of his passes. His elite arm strength and size (6-foot-5) make Mendoza a special prospect. After a dominant 63-10 win over No. 9-ranked Illinois, there should be no question whether Mendoza can produce against elite competition.

In addition, Nussmeier, not being able to match Mendoza's arm strength or Mateer's athleticism, he is two years older than both players. Overall, Mendoza and Mateer are higher upside and more complete prospects than Nussmeier. It's a long season, and a lot can change from now until April. Regardless, for now, Mendoza and Mateer are the leaders of the pack.

For the Saints to turn around their franchise, the first step is figuring out their quarterback of the future. There's actually a lot to like with the Saints offense, including first-year head coach Kellen Moore, a solid offensive line, and, of course, one of the best running backs in the league, Alvin Kamara. As the Saints look to solve their long-term troubling QB problem in April's draft, it's hard not to imagine that their attention has shifted to Mendoza and Mateer.