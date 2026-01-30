Senior Bowl: 5 players whose NFL Draft stock could be on the rise

The Senior Bowl is this weekend and with it, several college football stars are looking to bolster their NFL Draft stock. We all know how talented players like Fernando Mendoza, Reuben Bain Jr. and Carnell Tate are; the Senior Bowl isn’t for them. It’s for quarterbacks like Garrett Nussmeier and Cade Klubnik, who saw their draft stock plummet week after week this season.

It’s also for budding stars who were either forgotten or had a big year but need a little more evaluation. We’re two days into practice ahead of the Senior Bowl and there’s already some players that have started to generate some traction.

Malachi Fields, Notre Dame, WR

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 15 Notre Dame at Pitt | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 218 pounds

2025 stats: 630 receiving yards, 5 TDs

Projected round: Round 2-3

You are well within your right to hate on Notre Dame for quitting on bowl season after being snubbed in the College Football Playoff. But don’t let that hatred carry over into the draft. Jeremiyah Love is the consensus No. 1 running back, but the Fighting Irish have another player that could be a draft steal.

Malachi Fields has been on point over the first two days, getting the attention of media members and probably some NFL scouts. This isn’t a particularly strong receiver class. While several names have gotten a lot of attention, I’m hesitant to say this receiver class is as deep as it appears.

Fields hasn’t been talked about in the top tier of receivers in this class, but he could ultimately be a steal in April if he keeps it up. According to ESPN, Fields is still a late Day 1 and Day 2 prospect in the draft, but he could force his way into the first round with a big Senior Bowl outing.

Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech, LB

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 01 Texas Tech at Kansas State | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Height: 6-1

Weight: 233 pounds

2025 stats: 128 tackles, sack, 7 FF, 4 INTs

Projected round: Round 3

Jacob Rodriguez felt like he was a Heisman snub thanks to the award being favored for offensive players and quarterbacks. With it, his NFL Draft hype kind of died down too. That said, he’s still turning heads and could see his stock rise as the No. 11 ranked linebacker, per Draft Buzz. Rodriguez had a big Day 2 of the Senior Bowl practices.

Rodriguez’s biggest knock is his size, but the way he impacts the game shouldn’t hold him back too much. He’s projected as a Day 2 draft pick, but if he continues to prove that his physicals don’t tell the full story, he’ll also prove he could be an early Day 2 pick.

He had a forced fumble during practice this week and though it’s not an official stat, it goes to show his knack for creating plays on defense. He forced seven fumbles this year.

Caleb Banks, Florida, DT

Florida State v Florida | Megan Briggs/GettyImages

Height: 6-6

Weight: 330

Career stats: 48 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 2 FF

Projected round: Late Round 1/Round 2-3

Caleb Banks was hampered by injuries this past season at Florida and as a result his draft stock fell off. That said, he’s still a quality, interior defensive lineman and he could still sneak in the first round with a big Senior Bowl. There might not be another player that could benefit as much as Banks, according to ESPN. That makes sense with how destructive he’s been when he’s been healthy.

He played in just two games this year and truthfully, didn’t miss much from the disappointing 2025 season by the Gators. He’s good enough to be a first or second round player, he just has to prove that in the Senior Bowl. The fact that he’s playing right now is a great sign as he’s recovering from injury.

Availability is the best ability, everything else will play itself out on the field. Banks might not be as destructive as guys like Lee Hunter, Kayden McDonald or Dontay Corleone, but he can still be an asset to a defense.

Taylen Green, Arkansas, QB

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 22 Arkansas at Texas | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Height: 6-6

Weight: 224

2025 stats: 2,714 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, 777 rushing yards, 8 touchdowns

Projected Round: Round 3-4

Taylen Green hasn’t been getting a lot of attention, but he’s a name that could rise as a Day 2 player with a big week in Mobile, per ESPN. The Razorbacks had a miserable season that featured the mid-season firing of Sam Pittman and 10-straight losses. Green was the leading rusher in three games this year and should be a player that has a dual threat impact in the NFL.

The demand for quarterbacks is always high and in a class that’s thin at the top, Green could be a steal for a team like the Los Angeles Rams looking to find Matthew Stafford’s replacement. Green isn’t ready to start right now and will need to clean up his accuracy issues, but a big Senior Bowl could see him get some positive reinforcement to his draft stock.

Tyren Montgomery, John Carroll, WR

Height: 6-1

Weight: 190

2025 stats: 119 receptions, 1,528 yards, 15 touchdowns

Projected round: Day 3

No, this isn’t a mistake, a wide receiver that played at Division III, John Carroll University, is a name to watch this week. If this is the first time you’re hearing of him, let it be known, it won’t be the last. Montgomery is an LSU basketball player turned potential NFL receiver. He’s still expected to be a backend NFL Draft pick, but his journey to the Senior Bowl should have NFL front offices eager to see him work.

Montgomery first proved himself at the American Bowl and was a late addition to the Senior Bowl. He made a big catch against one of the top cornerbacks in the draft, Chris Johnson (San Diego State). He still has a long way to move up draft boards, but I will say regardless of where he lands, he’ll ultimately be a steal if he continues to shine in Mobile.