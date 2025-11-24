Shedeur's shade and Stefanski’s shrug: Subtle signals defining Browns' early dynamic

Inside the visitor’s locker room at Allegiant Stadium, an animated Kevin Stefanski praised his Cleveland Browns team for a resilient win over the decrepit Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. As he went around the room giving credit where it was due, you wouldn’t have guessed Shedeur Sanders had just done something that hadn’t been done in decades, based on Stefanski’s reaction.

“And then another rookie making his first start, nice job Shedeur, well done,” Stefanski said. After everything this team has been through and relying heavily on the rookies to produce, that’s all Stefanski had to say about Sanders’ first win.

Shedeur Sanders, Kevin Stefanski's subtle shade toward each other signals early friction

Sanders did something a Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback hasn’t done in 30 years, which is win in their first NFL start. The Browns win gave fans something to actually be proud of this season and a peek into an optimistic future. Yet, the one person that should have given Sanders the most praise on the team, seemingly glossed over the historic moment. Just moments before Stefanski’s postgame comments to his team, Sanders tooted his own horn after he was seemingly given the cold shoulder this past offseason.

“This is just off one week of practice, so imagine what a full offseason looks like. It get dangerous,” Sanders told CBS after the game.

Stefanski ultimately gave Myles Garrett the game ball, which he totally deserved. I have no question about that, but considering this team has had miserable offensive play all year and has just three wins now, you’d think the coach would give a lot more praise to a rookie quarterback winning with this team. Maybe there is some early friction between the two.

I think Sanders’ comments after the game are more emotional than anything, and him trying to be the brazen version of himself he always is. I don’t think it was intended shade because it’s true, last week was essentially his first real reps with the first team. But he could have phrased it differently to not necessarily point fingers at the coaches or Stefanski for potentially handcuffing him to the reserves until they had no choice.

How much respect should Shedeur Sanders have earned already?

It’s more alarming that Stefanski downplayed Sanders’ first win because it sends a message; intended or not. It tells the team it wasn’t that significant of a moment and it takes a jab at the confidence of a young rookie trying to transition to the NFL — though Sanders probably doesn’t have any issues with self-confidence.

The way Stefanski acted toward Sanders’ historic moment sheds light on why Sanders was seemingly dragged along this year. Maybe it wasn’t because the team didn’t believe in him, but rather, they never really wanted him. Bringing in Sanders meant the off-the-field stuff is just as prevalent at the on-the-field.

We’ve been watching these types of videos for a long time. Have you ever seen a HC give a less enthusiastic kudos to a rookie qb’s first start and win? https://t.co/1c9ugQSzD4 — Gerard Anthony (@GeeRock819) November 24, 2025

In his debut, Sanders finished with 209 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also had the two longest plays of the season, one being his first career touchdown — a 62-yard pass to fellow rookie Dylan Sampson to seal the game. This is the best the offense has looked essentially all season and Sanders deserves credit for that.

Rookies comes in wins his first start he barely mentions him after a huge win for the franchise. The hate is obvious https://t.co/VdR27B84zX — Gary Owen (@garyowencomedy) November 24, 2025

Stefanski could have more to say to Sanders behind closed doors, but the public perception is jarring. What he said (or didn’t say) speaks volumes to how he feels about Sanders, even if it isn't necessarily true. This could all blow over, or it could be a glimpse into how fractured things are between a struggling coach and a promising rookie quarterback.

Sanders has had moments of immaturity this year, but that’s what the franchise signed up for when they drafted him. Now, it looks like he’s doing everything right, and he still can’t get the respect of Stefanski, at least that’s how it feels. Maybe we’re reading too much into this, or maybe it’s a sign of deeper friction between the two.