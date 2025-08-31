Shilo Sanders has a lot to learn from LiAngelo Ball after NFL exit

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed Shilo Sanders on waivers days ago. The former Colorado star and son of Deion Sanders has not found a new home since, and was fined for his altercation with Buffalo Bills tight end Zach Davidson. Shilo threw a punch at Davidson and was subsequently ejected from the game. While some Buccaneers fans thought the ejection was weak, Sanders had very little wiggle room to make the roster. Any mistake was bound to cost him, let alone a self-imposed one. So, Todd Bowles and Bucs placed Sanders on waivers with warning.

Bowles called the ejection and punches throw inexcusable. While Shilo comes from a popular football family, when it came to his NFL roster chances, he was treated just like every other undrafted free agent. Any mistake can make or break a career, and in Shilo's case, it was enough to put his football future in jeopardy. That is why his most recent comments on a career change should come as no surprise.

"I'll be talking to my agent and we're waiting on the next opportunity," Sanders said. "If that's in the NFL, cool, but God has blessed me with a lot of talent to do things other than football."

Should Shilo Sanders leave the NFL behind?

Shilo went seven rounds in the NFL Draft without being selected. His brother Shedeur went five. If the Sanders family wanted any indication as to how NFL executives felt about them, they received it during the draft and training camp. Shedeur is a third-string quarterback. Shilo isn't on a roster. Deion was reportedly considered for head coaching jobs, but I think we all know who was planting those seeds.

The Sanders family can relate some to the Ball family. Yes, I am talking Lavar, Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo. Basketball is a different sport entirely, and the Sanders don't have their version of the Big Baller Brand. However, the Ball family's marketing plan has undeniably worked. All three sons are successful, which was Lavar's goal all along.

What the Sanders family can learn from the Ball family

Marketing really is everything. Sure, it was an earlier time, but the Sanders family is in the news just as much (if not more than) their predecessors. They also have just as much talent. Lonzo was a star point guard (as well as LaMelo) much like Shedeur is among the best rookie quarterbacks in the NFL per most reports. Shilo is the forgotten brother who, after a brief NFL career, may want to consider a change. Just listen to the man!

"I feel like this is just part of my story to grow and do bigger and better things," Sanders said. "Whether it's finding another team, whether it's getting another opportunity in the NFL, it is what it is. My time being with the Buccaneers has been nothing but great. The city, my teammates, my coaches, everybody has poured in love and support toward me and I'll be forever grateful for that."

LiAngelo played in the G League for longer than most fans realize, but once he realized his best days were behind him, he quit basketball altogether and pivoted to another career. Given his high follower count and music background, he quickly record a hit song in Tweaker.

Shilo Sanders can model his post-playing career like LiAngelo Ball

While quitting the sport you love may seem like a negative, that's not necessary the case for LiAngelo or, for that matter, Shilo. Even Deion admitted that Shilo has a large skillset outside of football. He's qualified to coach, and has a large following on social media. He doesn't have to manage a car dealership or go back to school. Sanders has plenty of options available to him, and they don't need to involve a practice squad.

Very few young professionals have this level of fame associated with their name when entering the workforce. As for Shilo, it's unclear where his career will take him, but he isn't limiting himself to just sports.