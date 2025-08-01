Shocking trade request is Packers' chance to lock up NFC North supremacy

Maybe things won't work out between Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys after all. No matter how long the star pass rusher's holdout for a new contract dragged on, everyone's largely assumed that eventually logical would prevail and team and player would come to an agreement on a record-setting deal.

Now, though, all bets are off: On Friday afternoon, just hours after a report detailing how badly the relationship between Parsons and the Cowboys had deteriorated, the two-time first-team All-Pro announced in a post on X that he was requesting a trade from the team that drafted him back in 2021.

Thank you Dallas 🦁👑 🙏🏾! I pic.twitter.com/EUnEj9uRUt — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) August 1, 2025

Of course, we know how business is conducted in the NFL. Trade requests have become just one more tool in the toolbelt for players seeking to exert maximum leverage over their current team, and most of them result in an extension being reached. But still: Arguably the best defensive player in the NFL feeling compelled to ask to be sent elsewhere is a seismic event in league history, one that will likely get the attention of all 31 other teams.

One of those teams, however, should be a little more perked up than the rest: the Green Bay Packers, who now just cracked the door open to the one player who would round out their defense perfectly — and ensure that the NFC ran through Lambeau Field.

Packers can't afford to miss out on golden Micah Parsons opportunity

To be sure, a Parsons trade would cost an absolute fortune. For comparison, Khalil Mack commanded two firsts, a third and a sixth when he was dealt from the Raiders a few years ago, and Parsons is a full year younger with an even more decorated track record. If Dallas does feel forced to pull the trigger, they're going to demand a haul, especially from a team in the NFC.

But man: If you were to draw up the exact player this Packers defense could most use heading into 2025, it would be Parsons. Lukas Van Ness has fallen far short of first-round expectations, and while Rashan Gary is an excellent all around player, he's not the sort of explosive pass-rush threat that great defenses need to close games out.

Parsons, on the other hand, very much is, and he could provide the threat off the edge that Green Bay has been missing while the linemen around him can help cover for some of the deficiencies in his game (namely, holding up against the run). The price would be exorbitant, but this is an opportunity that doesn't come around very often. Brian Gutekunst has insisted on keeping his powder dry for the most part, seldom taking really big or reckless swings. That patience has in some sense allowed him to build a deep and balanced roster; but it needs the finishing touch to take it over the top, and Parsons is worth the expense.