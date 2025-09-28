Skylar Thompson mugging should serve as a warning for Steelers and Roger Goodell

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been soaking in the Rooney family's Irish roots in Dublin, as the team plays its first official regular season game on the emerald isle Sunday morning. The NFL has hosted a week full of related events accompanying the game. Professional football is no longer a uniquely American phenomenon. Much like soccer or even rugby, it has gained popularity across most of Europe, and Roger Goodell plans to take advantage of that success in the years to come.

Unfortunately for Goodell and the NFL, they may have to temper their enthusiasm a bit after the events that transpired on Saturday night. Per Tom Pelissero, Steelers backup quarterback Skylar Thompson was the victim of a mugging. Thompson is on injured reserve but traveled to support the team.

“We are aware of a situation involving Skylar Thompson on Friday night in Dublin. We will have no further comment at this time as we are working with NFL security to gather more information regarding the incident," the Steelers wrote in a statement.

What Skylar Thompson's violent incident means for the NFL's international push

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell created a fuss among fans when he claimed he'd like every team to play one international game in the not-so-distant future. His excuse for forcing so many players far away from home – thus increasing their injury risk in an already packed regular-season schedule – was to grow the game.

"In today's world, we have to be global," Goodell said at a promotional event in Dublin (h/t ESPN). "Every time we play an international game, fans say they want more. I really, truly believe our game can and will be global. Our job is to share our game with the rest of the world."

The NFL is scheduled to play a game in Australia next season, and could even make an appearance in Asia shortly thereafter. The appeal of 'American' football isn't going anywhere, and Goodell aims to take advantage. That focus will have to take a brief pause as Goodell and the Steelers answer questions as to what, exactly, happened to Thompson

What, if anything, can the NFL do to prevent Skylar Thompson incident from repeating itself

The NFL and its teams already provides security for players when called upon. It's unclear what prompted Thompson getting jumped, and if he was on his lonesome when it occurred. Those details will determine whether the league should step in to provide extra security and bodyguards for its players when traveling internationally.

This is not to insinuate that Ireland is a dangerous place – from what I've heard, it's anything but these days. Crime statistics in Dublin to not suggest that NFL players are in danger should the league decide to play another game in Ireland.

In all likelihood, as unfortunate as the crime against Thompson was, it is an outlier. The league will not make future scheduling decisions as a result of it. What it can do, though, is ensure they put player safety first for a change – and that includes their choices off the field.