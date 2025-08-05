Sneaky Micah Parsons decision is best news Cowboys fans have heard in weeks

Micah Parsons broke the NFL news cycle last week when he officially requested a trade from the Dallas Cowboys, in the shocking culmination of weeks of discord between the All-Pro linebacker and a front office that is infamously full of itself. Jerry Jones has not shied away from making things personal in the media. He likes the spotlight. We know this.

Where things go from here exactly is unclear. The Cowboys are a contender on paper, but the taste of last season's disappointment lingers. Brian Schottenheimer is an unproven head coach. The defense, with Parsons holding out, is currently a shell of what it could be. New defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus will have trouble bringing his group together without Parsons in the fray.

Thankfully for Cowboys fans, who need something to break up this persistent doom and gloom, Parsons remains overwhelmingly likely to sign a new contract in Dallas when all is said and done. These trade requests in the NFL almost always boil down to posturing. Parsons is looking to manufacture leverage, which is his right. But the Cowboys remain in the driver's seat so long as Jones does not actually entertain a trade.

The latest pictures from Cowboys training camp will help Cowboys fans feel a little bit better about the situation at hand.

Micah Parsons wears Cowboys jersey at training camp

Parsons appeared at Cowboys camp on Monday, Aug. 4 with his jersey on. While this does not mean he is voiding the trade request, it can reasonably be perceived as a sign of goodwill toward the organization. We know, deep down, Parsons has always wanted this to work out. This drama is almost 100 percent manufactured by Jerry Jones and Cowboys leadership.

Micah Parsons spending some time with Cowboys DC Matt Eberflus pic.twitter.com/VT2N1ZmBWZ — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 4, 2025

If Parsons was serious about forcing his way out the door, it's hard to imagine him showing up to camp in uniform, even if he's not going to participate. He's talking with coaches, watching plays unfold, presumably interacting with teammates. He's trying to stay in the loop, rather than isolating himself entirely. That says something about what the ultimate goal is here.

Cowboys still need to work hard to repair Micah Parsons relationship

While Parsons' uniformed attendance of Monday's practice was a promising sight, Cowboys fans shouldn't parade through the streets just yet. Jerry Jones has made it a point to personally attack Parsons in the media. He has told outright lies. He has said the Cowboys can't trust Parsons to be available, despite only missing four games in four years. The Dallas owner has put on a masterclass in how to alienate a star player.

Parsons and Jones won't have the same working relationship again. Even if there is eventually a grudging truce, Parsons has no reason to trust Jones. No reason to think the Cowboys value him as much as he values the Cowboys, even if Parsons is undeniably essential to the on-field product in Dallas. The Cowboys are not contenders without Parsons in the mix.

It's unclear how exactly the Cowboys can fix this — or if it can be fixed fully — but paying him his worth is a good starting point. Parsons apparently told Jones he was willing to take a discount once upon a time. Dallas has done very little since then to show that Parsons should give them a discount, but even if Parsons demands a contract in excess of T.J. Watt's historic three-year, $123 million payday, the Cowboys need to relent and get that ink on the dotted line.