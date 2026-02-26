Sonny Styles 40 time projection: Another OSU standout can dominate the Combine

Sonny Styles is the type of athlete who thrives at the NFL Combine. If he fails to do so this week in Indianapolis, there is something drastically wrong with him. Styles is one of the more athletic linebacker prospects in recent memory. At Ohio State, he starred on the best defense in college football but was often overshadowed by the likes of Caleb Downs, who is also in this class. But Styles is in a class of his own as an athletic marvel.

The former safety prospect turned college 'backer should make a name for himself this week, with no drill displaying his pro potential more than the 40-yard dash.

Sonny Styles 40 time prediction and projection

Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles (LB25) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The average 40-yard dash time for an NFL linebacker is typically around 4.54. The position has changed a lot in recent years, with linebackers forced to play in coverage just as often as they're asked to stop the run. If a team drafts a linebacker in the first round – as Styles is projected to be taken in – the goal is to find someone who can do both. In that sense, the 40-yard dash is actually quite important. It gives teams a sense of recovery time and sprint speed, both of which will be important no matter if that 'backer is covering a running back out of the backfield or a tight end/slot receiver.

Styles is on the smaller end for a linebacker. Any team that drafts him will likely ask Styles to put on close to 10 pounds of muscle, if not more. But at this point in the draft process, Styles' size works in his favor. He's an athletic marvel who will thrive in any strength drills, but has the mobility to run faster than most linebacker prospects.

40-Time Prediction: 4.47 seconds

What range is Sonny Styles projected to be drafted?

Styles is widely considered one of the best linebacker in this draft class. While there are plenty of options available in free agency at the same position, few come with the same amount of upside and contract flexibility (thanks to a pending rookie deal) as Styles.

As for where Styles will end up, the NFL Mock Draft database does a great job putting together the most recent mocks across the industry. FanSided's Cody Williams recently mocked Styles to the Cincinnati Bengals with the 10th-overall pick. Most pundits have Styles going somewhere in the 10-15 range, with the potential to move up given how he performs at the NFL Combine.

That's what makes this week so huge for Styles. He can prove that what he lacks in size, he more than makes up for in speed and flexibility at the position.

Potential Sonny Styles landing spots in the 2026 NFL draft

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Styles could go anywhere from the back end of the top-10 in this year's NFL Draft to the mid-teens. Odds are, he won't fall much further than that. As for teams he's most consistently linked to, that would be the Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Commanders.

Pick Team Mock Draft 7 Commanders ESPN 10 Bengals FanSided 12 Cowboys NBC Sports

The Bengals and Cowboys likely make the most sense for Styles. Cincinnati is lacking in linebacker depth, and has an obvious need at the position. The Bengals defense was one of the worst in the NFL last season, and could lose Trey Hendrickson this offseason. If the Bengals want to build around Joe Burrow and keep him on the field (with a lead, ideally), taking a player who can make up for many of their holes in Styles is a great scheme fit. Here's what FanSided had to say on the matter:

"The quiet secret when it comes to Sonny Styles is that he's not as far off from Arvell Reese as some would like to think. While Styles played more as a traditional linebacker, Ohio State still showcased his athletic tools and versatility to move around the defense, and he was flat-out dominant in doing so," Williams wrote in his most recent mock.

Sonny Styles stats and draft info from Ohio State

School: Ohio State

Class: Senior

Height: 6-4

Weight: 243 pounds

Draft Notes: Complete linebacker with top-end run defense and coverage grades; Only two missed tackles in 600+ snaps in 2025; son of former NFL linebacker Lorenzo Styles

The basic scouting report on Styles is that he's a versatile linebacker who can play on the inside if he adds a bit of size, but could be moved outside due to his speed and ability to tackle in space. Last season, Styles had 83 total tackles, 46 of them coming in the solo variety. He thrived in Matt Patricia's defense, as did the majority of Ohio State's star defenders. Having the experience of playing under a longtime NFL defensive coordinator under his belt will only help him in the short term.