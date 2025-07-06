Spencer Rattler just gave Shedeur Sanders the advice he needed most

It's no secret rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders will be the focus of the Cleveland Browns 2025 training camp. He's had a tumultuous first few months as a pro, going from the projected No. 1 overall pick in the draft to dropping all the way to the fifth round (No. 144 overall) to now threatening to win the Browns' starting job.

On top of that, he's already had multiple run-ins with the law. In June, he was reportedly pulled over twice by law enforcement in the space of two weeks for speeding in his vehicle. In one instance he was clocked going over 100 miles per hour and he did not show up to his arraignment for the previous incident.

The pressure of playing in the NFL while already attaining a significant level of celebrity can break some young stars. Sanders may need a mentor figure to guide him through but until someone steps up, he's already getting advice from one of the unlikeliest of sources.

Saints QB Spencer Rattler tells Shedeur Sanders the hard truth

While appearing on "The Rich Eisen Show" on Friday, second year New Orleans Saints QB Spencer Rattler gave his take on Sanders' tough introduction to professional football.

"He's a talented quarterback, as we all know," Rattler said. "He's going to have his own path. Everybody has a different path. Everybody can't go first round, second round. Everybody has their own path, so take it step by step. Take it day by day. I know he'll be great. I know he has a level head and knows what to do. Obviously, runs in the family. I know he's going to work hard and be a great player."

Spencer Rattler knows a thing or two about adversity

Rattler knows what he's talking about. He's a fellow fifth-round draftee, selected No. 150 overall in 2024 though, he never had the level of celebrity status Sanders had during his college career.

During the 2024 NFL season, Rattler made his debut to little fanfare. In fact, he went 0-6 as a starter for the Saints and tossed five interceptions compared to just four touchdowns. If there was ever an adversity buddy Sanders should be linking up with, Rattler is the guy.

It's yet to be seen how Sanders will handle the on-field challenges that come with playing in the NFL. If he can't handle it, there's always Canada. But if he ends up proving scouts wrong then his off-field habits will become the subject of scrutiny and those, as we've seen, are not off to a good start.