Spencer Rattler just shoveled even more dirt on Saints' Tyler Shough mistake

Although the New Orleans Saints may not have a franchise quarterback, somebody has to win the starting job out of training camp. At this point in time, it is a three-man battle between third-year pro Jake Haener out of Fresno State, second-year pro Spencer Rattler out of South Carolina and second-round pick Tyler Shough out of Louisville. Shough is the favorite, but he may not win this...

Yes, he may be the presumptive favorite because of his draft slot by the current Saints regime headline by first-time head coach Kellen Moore and first-time NFL offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier. However, Shough has a bad reputation for making horrible in-game decisions. He may look like a Greek god in shorts, but there is a chance that Spencer Rattler is in fact their best option.

Rattler knows what he brings to the table, offering this while talking to Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports.

“I know what I bring to the table. I was confident in what I can do in this competition. I feel like that brings the best out of me. And I feel like throughout this camp, I’ve been the best quarterback on the field."

Rattler's confidence in college at Oklahoma and South Carolina was quite cocky, but I agree with this.

“So I want to keep that going and keep showing the team, keep showing the guys, keep showing the coaches that I want to be that guy.”

Given that he was the most talented player coming out of high school, he may have a real shot here.

Spencer Rattler may prove New Orleans Saints wrong over Tyler Shough

Although I never agreed with the Saints' decision to so grossly reach on Shough, they do owe it to themselves to see what he is as a day-two prospect. In a best-case scenario, he could become what Davis Mills is for the Houston Texans. In a worst-case scenario, he could be what Jimmy Clausen was for the Carolina Panthers. I do not want to put the Christian Hackenberg bust label on Shough just yet.

So in a way, I do feel there is a unique kind of pressure being placed upon Shough. Most people are doubting his chances of succeeding in the NFL. The Saints are not going to be very good this year at all. Furthermore, it is not like guys who have played for the team before in Haener and Rattler are going to give up at will. They have a lot of pride. However, Rattler has the highest ceiling of all them.

Admittedly, it is not by much over Shough. Physically, I think Shough has him beat. From a just being able to win standpoint, I remember Rattler having some success initially at Oklahoma before going to a strange two-year run at South Carolina. Rattler was every bit the boom-or-bust quarterback coming out in the fifth round last year. At his peak, he could be something. At his nadir, he will be out the NFL.

All the while, Shough is not doing enough to run away with job, so maybe Rattler takes it from him?