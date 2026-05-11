Steelers 2026 draft steal is already pushing for a bigger role than fans expect

Eli Heidenreich wasn't just a feel-good selection. The Navy product and Mt. Lebanon native heard his name called in the seventh round of last month's 2026 NFL Draft and got to walk up the tunnel from the green room to see his hometown's skyline open up in front of him on the draft stage.

Not only does Heidenreich add to the Pittsburgh Steelers' local flavor — first-year head coach Mike McCarthy grew up minutes away from the team's facility and they roster a few other players from the area — but there might really be a spot for the versatile weapon to settle into.

How Eli Heidenreich impressed Steelers coaches already

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

During the Steelers' rookie minicamp, which took place on Friday and Saturday, Heidenreich was one of two running backs working through drills, along with fellow former Mt. Lebanon and Navy standout Alex Tecza. Heidenreich's pre-draft measurables and testing results resembled San Francisco 49ers star tailback Christian McCaffrey.

Heidenreich, who stands 6-foot and weighs 198 pounds, will be an interesting chess piece for McCarthy to use. He frequently carried the ball on jet sweeps as a collegian and has shown to be able to adapt quickly. After seeing Heidenreich on the field for the first time in black and gold, McCarthy was impressed with how he soaked in the concepts of a new offense.

Heidenreich called it a "change, for sure. It's a different type of offense, but I think I can adjust well. We had three different offenses at Navy," he said.

"He's picked it up, bright," McCarthy said after Saturday's practice. "Obviously, he has an excellent skillset, and you can see the quickness that just jumps off the field at you. Yeah, he seemed very comfortable out there."

What Eli Heidenreich brings to the Steelers

2026 NFL Draft - Round 4-7 | Michael Owens/GettyImages

Heidenreich, who's wearing No. 29 for the Steelers, was a second-team All-American Athletic Conference receiver last season, setting a single-season Midshipmen record with 941 receiving yards and tying another with six touchdown grabs. With a program historically known for its option offense and running the ball, Heidenreich left Navy as the school's career leader in receiving yards (1,994) and touchdown catches (16).

"I think you look at the running backs around the league right now, especially the best ones, they do both at a high level," Heidenreich said. "I think, at Navy, I was doing the same things. I got a fair amount of handoffs — I guess you could say pitches — but I was getting the ball a lot that way. And, obviously, you see the route-running and catching there, too, so I think that combination just kinda pairs well with today's NFL running back."

McCarthy has deployed do-everything players within his attack in the past, with guys like Randall Cobb and KaVontae Turpin. Heidenreich is just starting to show why he could fill such a role as the Steelers turn a corner.

Early on, with how he's turning heads, it seems that those who are expecting Heidenreich's draft day experience to be his high point with the Steelers will be proven wrong.

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