Steelers 3-round mock draft: How Pittsburgh can move forward without Aaron Rodgers

In extremely predictable fashion, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ muted offense laid an egg against the Houston Texans’ top-ranked defense in the AFC Wild Card round. Now, their season is done, and Aaron Rodgers’ career is, too. Probably.

Rodgers said many nice words about the Steelers organization postgame and made it clear he’s all but certainly going to retire. Then, a day later, Mike Tomlin announced he was stepping away from head coaching duties after 19 years at the helm. The winds of change are howling in Pittsburgh, and the 2026 NFL Draft is right around the corner. Here are some predictions.

Round 1, Pick 21: QB Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 01 College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl Ole Miss | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

The Steelers have been searching in vain for stability at the quarterback position ever since Ben Roethlisberger retired. While there are bound to be options with the 21st pick — Alabama Heisman finalist Ty Simpson, LSU gunslinger Garrett Nussmeier — none catch the eye in a more favorable light than Ole Miss’ Trinidad Chambliss.

This would be a bit uncharacteristic for the Steelers, but with Tomlin stepping away, now is the time to change how things are done in Steel City. Pittsburgh does not need a game manager or a more traditional quarterback; the Steelers need to buckle in and aim high. Chambliss is a bit older and somehow less experienced than his peers, having begun his college career at D-II Ferris State, but an unexpected breakout under Lane Kiffin saw Ole Miss win 13 games and advance all the way to the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Chambliss was instrumental to Ole Miss’ success, as most quarterbacks are. He’s one of the most varied and dynamic playmakers to come along in a while, leading the SEC in passing yards (3,937), while also scrambling for 527 yards, averaging 4.0 yards per carry. Chambliss delivers beautiful throws through tight windows and he’s able to nonchalantly shed would-be tacklers with balletic footwork and incredible agility.

There are drawbacks, of course. Chambliss will need to speed up some of his processing and learn to stand in the pocket longer, a challenge given his undersized frame. But the arm talent and mobility here is tantalizing, and there’s a world in which he’s up there with Fernando Mendoza and Dante Moore as one of the best quarterbacks from this draft class. It’s time for Pittsburgh to take a chance on a new type of signal-caller, one far removed from the Kenny Pickett/42-year-old Aaron Rodgers mold.

Steelers trade up with Texans

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns | Nick Cammett/GettyImages

The Texans own two second-round picks. The Steelers own three third-round picks. That could set the stage for a draft night trade between recent postseason foes, with Pittsburgh offloading two picks — No. 53 and No. 85 — to jump up 15 spots and land Oregon tackle Emmanuel Pregnon, one of the highest-rated offensive linemen in the 2026 draft.

This adds more ammo to Houston’s stores, maintaining two second-round picks (despite the move back) and adding an additional third-round selection. For Pittsburgh, it’s a move born out of necessity, as the Steelers’ most desperate needs (aside from maybe QB) is the offensive line. The Steelers aren’t typically the most aggressive team when it comes to trading up, but again — now is the time for a new approach, and new type of ambition.

Round 2, Pick 38: OL Emmanuel Pregnon

Oklahoma State v Oregon | Robin Alam/ISI Photos/GettyImages

Pregnon stands 6-foot-5, 318 pounds, with impressive strength and fortitude on the O-line. The Steelers’ inability to block has been an ongoing problem for years now. Whiffs on high picks, like Broderick Jones, linger in the mind, but Pregnon feels like a safe enough bet. The fifth-year transfer spent two years at Wyoming and two years at USC before joining Dan Lanning and the Ducks. He has built up a stellar résumé over the years, going from an unrated recruit to a potential Day 2 NFL Draft pick.

Primarily a guard, Pregnon has proven versatile as both a run and pass blocker. Pittsburgh’s ground game did not muster the same juice this season as it has in the past. Pregnon should help in that department immediately.

Oregon’s offense consistently ranks among the most explosive and efficient in college football. Potential No. 1 pick Dante Moore does not achieve his current stature without adequate protection. Pregnon cannot take sole credit for that, of course, and there are some fundamental quirks to clean up, but this is solid value for Pittsburgh — and well worth a trade up before the O-line pool dissipates.

Round 3, Pick 76: WR Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 01 College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl Presented by | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

The Steelers desperately need to improve their wide receiver depth around DK Metcalf, especially with a potentially unproven QB taking the reins in Chambliss. In comes one of college football’s most polished pass-catchers — not to mention an integral part of Indiana’s undefeated championship run.

Omar Cooper Jr. isn’t a standout athlete, but he does everything well. The reason Indiana just murders its opponents on a weekly basis is execution. Nobody does their homework better as a collective. It helps when Mendoza is serving up beautiful dimes, but Cooper wins with sharp routes and sticky hands. He projects well as a secondary receiver, giving Chambliss (or a veteran free agent QB) a dependable target in the intermediate range.

While Cooper doesn’t wow with his ability to create separation at the line, he’s physical at the point of the catch and quite dexterous. He can also explode in the open field, picking up huge yards-after-catch when he finds room to run. Pittsburgh can bank on Cooper supplying legitimate value from day one, with the potential to far outperform his draft slot.

Round 3, Pick 99: S Bray Hubbard, Alabama

Alabama v South Carolina | Jacob Kupferman/GettyImages

Pittsburgh could use help on the back line defensively after the Darius Slay debacle. Bray Hubbard is not a one-for-one replacement, but he should work his way up the pecking order at safety with a quickness. There’s something to be said for playing at a renowned program like Alabama, and Hubbard put together an excellent three-year career against SEC competition. He led the conference with four interceptions in 2025.

Hubbard plays tough, physical football, with excellent measurements at 6-foot-2, 213 pounds. He can take on a variety of assignments, including tight ends, and he possesses a ravenous, sonar-like nose for the football. He’s not a great athlete, and thus will need to dial back his zeal and focus more on smart positioning in the NFL, but Hubbard’s ability to ballhawk or deliver shoulder-down, bone-rattling blows in the open field should make him a fast fan (and coach) favorite in Pittsburgh.

This caps a solid three-round run for Pittsburgh, addressing four primary areas of need — QB, WR, blocking and pass protection — and it delivers a lot of high-character dudes from programs with proven track records of NFL talent development. This is a strong first step toward a successful life without Mike Tomlin and Aaron Rodgers.