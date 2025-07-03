Steelers' latest extension sends Mike Tomlin an uncomfortable message

The Pittsburgh Steelers do as Mike Tomlin tells them. For now, Tomlin runs the show, and he has earned that right via his absurd winning record streak. That being said, winning records only go so far, especially in Pittsburgh. It's not like the Steelers play in Cleveland, for goodness sake. Pittsburgh ownership has given Tomlin the keys to his own corvette, and plenty of chances to take the Steelers beyond an early postseason exit. Tomlin has failed to win a playoff game since 2016, and you can bet this fanbase, the front office and ownership have taken notice.

Tomlin's grip on his job is by no means weakening. He is signed through the 2027 season and has plenty of job security. Omar Khan, the general manager we're about to talk about, loves him. The duo have a fantastic partnership that's highlighted every draft season. That being said, some cracks are starting to show.

Steelers window is closing, but is Mike Tomlin's?

A vast majority of the Steelers current crop of stars is over 30 years old. This run – if you can call it that – is coming to an end in the next few years. The question is whether Tomlin wants to take part in whatever Pittsburgh's version of a rebuild looks like. The Steelers have stockpiled picks, particularly for next year's draft, in hopes of adding young talent on the fly. Tomlin wants to win now, which is why he almost single-handedly convinced Aaron Rodgers to sign in Pittsburgh this offseason. Rodgers credited his relationship with Tomlin as why he signed with the Steelers instead of retiring.

But Rodgers will turn 42 years old this season. This is likely his last season. Cameron Heyward is getting older, as is TJ Watt (who is also due an extension). Most players love playing for Tomlin, unless they're suddenly cast aside. It's a good gig for the 53-year-old, but it's fair to ask if his time with the Steelers has run its course.

Omar Khan is part of Steelers future, even if Mike Tomlin isn't

Khan's new contract, mentioned above, will keep him with the organization through 2028 unless he is let go for unforeseen reasons. Tomlin's deal is only through 2027. Whether they meant to or not, the Rooney family has made it clear who runs the show, and it is not the head coach. Even the Rooney's must know their best chance at longevity is to find their QB of the future rather than their current revolving door of past-their-prime veterans. Tomlin, if his recent actions are any indication, would rather lean on veterans he has met through the years.

Khan's specialty is free agency, but he's also drafted well so far in Pittsburgh. Some of that can be credit to Tomlin, sure, as the pair go through the draft process together. Yet, the Steelers see something on Khan that they don't Tomlin, which is a window into their future. Hopefully, Tomlin can also extend their current window, while proving he belongs in future iterations of Steelers lore.

For now, the jury is out, which is why Pittsburgh has bet on their GM over their head coach for a change.