Mike Tomlin's future with the Steelers now hinges on one decision

Will Miami Dolphins Pro Bowl tight end Jonnu Smith get traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers, or won't he? That's what many are wondering as ESPN's Adam Schefter continues to fire off conflicting reports by the day (to no fault of his own).

On May 29, Schefter noted that the Dolphins explored sending Smith to Pittsburgh in response to his desire for a new contract. Nothing has materialized since then, with the insider even going as far as to deem a swap unlikely. However, the latest update suggests the situation is fluid and things can change quickly.

Merely hours after Schefter said a deal isn't expected to happen, the Steelers have "renewed conversations" with Smith. Moreover, talks between the Black and Gold and Miami are "still alive," which has Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Arthur Smith's fingerprints all over it.

The Steelers are bending over backwards to reunite OC Arthur Smith with Dolphins TE Jonnu Smith

For whatever reason(s), Arthur seemingly can't shake the idea of reuniting with Jonnu, someone he's worked closely with at multiple previous stops. And oddly enough, head coach Mike Tomlin and the Steelers are working diligently to appease their play-caller. We've already seen them try this idea, and it's backfired tremendously in the past.

Pittsburgh signed multiple veterans who are familiar with Arthur's scheme last offseason to cater to his strengths. Aging gadget player Cordarrelle Patterson and wide receiver Scott Miller barely saw the field in 2024. The Steelers didn't spend a lot of money on either of them. Yet, their signings were an investment in an assistant who has ostensibly been on the hot seat since arriving, which is ... questionable.

Arthur and Jonnu first overlapped when the veteran seam stretcher entered the NFL in 2017 as a member of the Tennessee Titans. The former was the team's tight ends coach from 2016 to 2018 before being promoted to offensive coordinator, a role he served for two seasons. The two rejoined forces in 2023 with the Atlanta Falcons, with one landing in Miami and the other in Pittsburgh since.

Infamously, Arthur trotted out Jonnu at the expense of Kyle Pitts in 2023 during his tenure as the head coach of the Falcons. The latter was considered a generational prospect, so that decision wasn't well received at the time, to put it mildly, though it's aged nicely. Nevertheless, expecting lightning to strike twice could come to haunt Tomlin.

Jonnu had a breakout year with the Dolphins in 2024, posting career-highs in receptions (88), receiving yards (884) and touchdowns (eight). His yards-after-catch ability and understanding of how Arthur's offensive approach makes him a noteworthy potential addition for a Steelers group bereft of weapons. Nonetheless, he's expressed interest in staying in Miami, which may complicate matters.