Is much-maligned Steelers newcomer already on the hot seat?
By John Buhler
After it hit the fan for him in Atlanta, Arthur Smith needed to go find himself a new job.
While he could have gotten a cushy position at his father's company, the former Atlanta Falcons head coach would rather be the Pittsburgh Steelers' fall guy than to ever set foot in a FedEx corporate office in his life. I may be biased because he struggled leading my franchise, but I am rooting for the guy in Pittsburgh.
He may be exactly what the Steelers offense needs, which is an identity. Whatever schticky crapola Matt Canada was putting out there wasn't working. Neither was Kenny Pickett and his tiny Burger King hands. In comes Smith, as well as a pair of talented quarterbacks in Justin Fields from Chicago and Russell Wilson from Denver. Of course, Mike Tomlin remains, which means the chaos is still present.
In Cody Benjamin's article for CBS Sports identifying the 12 non-quarterbacks facing the most pressure this year in the NFL, he had Smith slotted in at No. 4, just ahead of new Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales and right behind the top three of Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and everyone tied to these New York Jets...
I may be in the minority in thinking that Smith will be fine, but I do know that he will be the fall guy...
Let's discuss if Smith should or shouldn't already be on the hot seat heading into this NFL season.
Should Pittsburgh Steelers OC Arthur Smith already be on the hot seat?
This really comes down to how dysfunctional you think the Steelers are, when compared to how dysfunctional they really are. If you think Smith is one-and-done as the offensive coordinator, then you subscribe to the notion Pittsburgh really is that dysfunctional. I mean, they just hired a failed head coach whose offense stunk, and that was his supposed side of the ball! But what if they don't?
That is where I land on this situation. Even if the Steelers offense is mediocre at best, Pittsburgh is not going to fire Smith after one year because who on god's green earth is going to want to go coach there? They would be running through offensive coordinators like the late Larry King did wives. At that point, we would all have to stop lying to ourselves: The Steelers would then be a dysfunctional mess.
Do you get what I am saying? I want the Steelers to get back to being the Steelers, man! Smith, or whoever was tabbed as Canada's replacement, was going to get my ringing endorsement. Yes, I may have more Smith-induced battle scars than I would ever care to look at. However, I am rooting for him because I want one of the NFL's biggest brands to matter. Otherwise, you're just the Dallas Cowboys.
Smith may already be on the hot seat, but I'm not putting him on there just yet, so let's be patient.