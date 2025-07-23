Steelers fans might not be ready for what's coming with veteran newcomer

There's a lot for Pittsburgh Steelers fans to be excited about entering the 2025 NFL season. Aaron Rodgers might not be the MVP-caliber quarterback he once was, but he should provide Pittsburgh with better play at the position than it's seen in quite some time. TJ Watt just signed his long-awaited extension, ensuring he'll be in Pittsburgh long-term. The Steelers acquired and paid DK Metcalf, giving the team a dynamic WR1. But while the changes are exciting, there are some notable concerns, none bigger than the wide receiver position.

Metcalf should give the team high-end WR1 production, but the options behind him, as Steelers fans have become accustomed to in the past couple of seasons, leave a lot to be desired. Robert Woods — yes, that Robert Woods — might be the team's second-best receiver. Steelers fans might not be ready for how poorly things can go on that front.

Steelers might end up relying far more on Robert Woods than they should be

Woods was once a really good receiver, and even had three straight seasons of at least 900 yards. The problem is he hasn't had more than 560 yards in a single season since, with the last time coming in 2020. Injuries have something to do with that, but the fact of the matter is Woods just isn't very good anymore.

The 12-year veteran set career lows with 20 receptions and 203 receiving yards last season with the Houston Texans, despite appearing in 15 of their 17 regular season games. He was on the field for just 37 percent of the offensive snaps he was eligible to be on the field for. His previous career low was 70 percent.

Despite all kinds of signs that he's on the downswing, the Steelers might actually be very reliant on him. I mean, they could choose to use Calvin Austin III or Roman Wilson as their WR2, but it's not as if those guys offer much either.

Metcalf is very good and is an upgrade over George Pickens, but the Steelers are sure to run into the same problems they have the past couple of years. They're very easy to game-plan against when they only have one capable wideout. Teams will leave Woods or whoever their WR2 is open often and force that player to beat them. For the most part, they won't be able to.

Woods, at this point in his career, is a fine fourth receiver on a contender, but there's no reason for Steelers fans to believe he'll be healthy or productive enough to be a WR2. Yet, that might be the exact role the Steelers put him in.