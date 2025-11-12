Steelers headline current NFL playoff teams in most danger of missing the postseason

The NFL has the fewest regular-season games of any major professional sports league. That doesn't mean the go-round isn't long, however. That's a good thing for a few teams on the outside of the playoff picture, such as the Kansas City Chiefs (5-4), Baltimore Ravens (4-5) and San Francisco 49ers (6-4).

Some teams probably wish the playoffs would just start today. Here are four that would benefit from such a timeline.

Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4, No. 4 seed in AFC)

Mike Tomlin's team has struggled to put it all together thus far. Heading into their Thursday night matchup on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals last month, the Steelers were primed to take firm hold of the AFC North. Instead, the defense allowed Ja'Marr Chase to run roughshod in a 33-31 loss.

Pittsburgh has dropped three of its past four, including one in Cincinnati, keeping the door open for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens to climb back into things. However, the Steelers' lone win since the middle of October came against the AFC-leading Indianapolis Colts.

Tomlin said Tuesday that he believes the root of the ups and downs is "just complementary football or lack thereof at times." The offense and defense have both had nosedives during recent outings.

NFL.com currently gives the Steelers a 39 percent playoff probability, the lowest of any team currently on the right side of the cut-off in either conference. Aside from difficult meetings with the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions, two games against the Ravens remain on Pittsburgh's slate.

New York Giants v Chicago Bears | Wesley Hitt/GettyImages

Chicago Bears (6-3, No. 6 seed in NFC)

The Bears have already won more games this season than they did all of last season. A win against the Minnesota Vikings this week would match Chicago's highest single-season victory total since it earned eight in 2020, and it hasn't started 6-3 or better since 2018.

Despite being winners of two of their past three, the rest of the road isn't easy for Ben Johnson's crew, which faces the Green Bay Packers (twice), Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions the rest of the way. As of right now, according to NFL.com, there's a 60 percent chance the Bears miss out on the postseason entirely.

"We understand the urgency that's at hand," Johnson said Monday. "We know where we are in the NFC right now, but I think the biggest thing and the message to the team is, 'We're a 6-3 team right now that's looking to get to 7-3.'"

Jacksonville Jaguars (5-4, No. 7 seed in AFC)

NFL.com gives Liam Coen's team a 40 percent chance to play past Week 18. The Jaguars' chances to win the AFC South are quickly fading, as Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts are currently in the driver's seat of the conference.

Jacksonville blew a 19-point lead on the road against the Houston Texans on Sunday, but Coen said Monday that he's not concerned about losing his team's attention.

"We can't relive the moment," Coen said. "We can't change anything about the outcome of yesterday. It sucks, it's brutal. But this is the NFL. The real adversity, the real response to gut-wrenching, tough losses like this. Everything is in front of us. We have every opportunity to go win this week. That's all that matters. We've got to win this week."

Green Bay Packers (5-3-1, No. 7 seed in NFC)

The Packers looked to be in tip-top shape after downing Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers in primetime. Since then, Jordan Love and his team have lost two in a row and scored a combined 20 points in those defeats. Is it time to sound the alarm?

Well, not just yet. Matt LaFleur's crew has a 70 percent chance to reach the playoffs, per NFL.com.

"We just have to find a way to win a football game, and we've gotta start by playing really good, complementary football — which, unfortunately, we haven't done," LaFleur said after Monday night's 10-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. "I feel like we've wasted a few performances, really championship-level defensive performances, and haven't been able to score enough points."