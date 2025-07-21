Steelers honored the wrong era with ugly throwback uniform choice

The Pittsburgh Steelers revealed their long-awaited throwback uniforms on Monday morning. The problem with the Steelers list of threads is that, frankly, there aren't too many options. Pittsburgh's current uniforms don't look much different than the days of old, minus the lack of block numbering. Yet, the Rooneys managed to find some little-used throwbacks from the 1930's, honoring the distant past in the process.

Legacy in every thread 🧵 pic.twitter.com/65eQd3fJAS — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 21, 2025

I have some problem with this. First, why is Alex Highsmith the model athlete and not, say, TJ Watt, who just signed a record-breaking contract extension. Put that money to use right away! Second, these are the wrong uniforms. The Steelers have worn these once before in the mid-90's, and they looked like a Batman villain.

The #Steelers are bringing back their 1933 throwback uniforms for the 2025 season, this time with gold helmets.



They last wore them in 1994. pic.twitter.com/NjK3YFm7W5 — Alan Saunders (@ASaunders_PGH) July 21, 2025

Steelers unveiled the wrong throwback uniforms

I guess these are slightly better because they don't have the city of Pittsburgh crest across the chest, but at least those stood for something. These uniforms are meant to honor the Steelers' roots. The main difference between the two is the helmet, which will be gold this time around.

"We're excited to unveil our new throwback uniforms which not only pay tribute to the origins of the Steelers franchise but also to the deep connection we have to our hometown of Pittsburgh," said Steelers President Art Rooney II. "It's especially fitting that we'll debut these uniforms on Sunday night, October 26 when we play the Green Bay Packers – another franchise in the league with a long and rich history."

In the Steelers first three years in existence – which started in 1933 – they were 9-24-2. Those Steelers teams were horrible, and they didn't win their first NFL Championship or Super Bowl until 1974. That is when their true history began. Now, while the Steelers typically wear there home black jerseys with the block numbers at least once a season, they ought to bring back the road whites, as well. It is time.

The early-70's Steelers deserve their shoutout

The Steelers run into enough white-out games, and rather than sporting their usual white road jerseys, they could roll with these beauties.

Do we like the Steelers in all white? Went all white in 1970 and 1971. pic.twitter.com/jDM0HjA7yC — 𝙃𝙚𝙡𝙢𝙚𝙩 𝘼𝙙𝙙𝙞𝙘𝙩 (@HelmetAddict) June 11, 2020

Have you seen enough? Because as a Pittsburgh resident, I have. And isn't that who these uniforms are for to begin with? The Steelers won Super Bowls in these uniforms. They started a dynasty in these uniforms. So many franchise icons who spent their entire careers in this proud town wore these uniforms.

I'm not saying the early-30's Steelers weren't important. They were! Without those teams, we never would've seen the likes of Noll, Bradshaw, Lambert, Ham, Mean Joe and more. But throwback jerseys are meant to honor the best the franchise has to offer, and these clearly do not do that.