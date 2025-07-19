3 quarterbacks Steelers won’t be able to afford thanks to TJ Watt’s contract

The Pittsburgh Steelers made T.J. Watt the highest paid non-QB in NFL history this week, signing the seven-time Pro Bowl linebacker to a three-year, $123 million contract to ensure his future in the Steel City. This was long overdue and there was really no other path forward for the Steelers, but Watt's supermassive contract does come with limitations.

Pittsburgh's cap sheet has slowly ballooned all summer, from the DK Metcalf and Jalen Ramsey trades to the Aaron Rodgers signing. And now this. Pittsburgh is hardly the most expensive roster in football, but the Steelers are an older team with a few substantial contracts that limit their flexibility in trades and in free agency. As Pittsburgh looks to round out its roster and fill other needs, Watt's $41 million annual salary could get in the way.

Most of the focus has been on the need for another wide receiver next to Metcalf, but Pittsburgh also needs to think long and hard about the future at quarterback. Aaron Rodgers probably doesn't stick around for more than a year unless the Steelers defy expectations and win big. With all due respect to Mason Rudolph and Will Howard, neither projects as the long-term solution right now.

Should Pittsburgh opt to pursue more accomplished quarterbacks via trade, even free agency, Watt's contract will be burdensome. Here are a few logical QB targets Watt may keep the Steelers away from.

3. Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks inked Sam Darnold to a three-year, $100.5 million contract this summer, which essentially includes an easy out after two years. It's a lightly guaranteed contract, because there are plenty of reasons to be skeptical of Darnold despite his highly successful 2024 campaign in Minnesota.

Before winning 14 games and throwing for 4,319 yards last season, Darnold was on the verge of career backup status. He was meant to be a bridge quarterback for J.J. McCarthy, nothing more, nothing less. He deserves credit for ramping up his production at a critical juncture, but the Vikings offense is the optimal setup for a quarterback with Darnold's skill set. Can he transition successfully to a new scheme, with less talented personnel in Seattle? It remains to be seen.

There's a world in which the Seahawks tire quickly of Darnold and are ready to part ways next offseason. The Steelers were a popular hypothetical landing spot at one point; perhaps Pittsburgh can circle back. But with a $33.9 million cap hit in 2026, Darnold's salary may spook the Steelers front office following their commitment to Watt.

2. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa appear to be approaching an inflection point. Last season was a disaster, in no small part due to another concussion scare for the Alabama product. Tagovailoa is clearly a talented quarterback, and he has unique synergy with head coach Mike McDaniel, but the postseason track record is abysmal and the durability factor continues to stand out in a negative light.

Tagovailoa inked a huge four-year, $212.4 million contract prior to last season, but it only included $167.2 million guaranteed. There's an opt-out clause after 2026, which leaves $34.8 million in dead cap. That's not nothing, but it means the Dolphins could theoretically move Tagovailoa after the season and pitch him as an expensive rental to prospective suitors. If the Steelers wanted to see what Tagovailoa can offer in 2026 and then render a decision on his future, great.

Unfortunately, that contract is a huge number, especially when factoring in Tagovailoa's injury history. There's just too much risk there for a Steelers team in need of stability. Plus, so much of Miami's offensive success traces back to McDaniel. I'm somewhat scared of the idea of Tagovailoa running Arthur Smith's scheme.

1. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

The NFL has officially jumped the shark when it comes to quarterback contracts. Trevor Lawrence received a five-year, $275 million payday from the Jacksonville Jaguars with a crisp $200 million in guaranteed money. Lawrence has one Pro Bowl and one winning season under his belt — both in 2022, when the Jags went 9-8 and appeared to be turning a corner. But that corner was not turned.

Jacksonville went 3-14 last season. There's renewed optimism with Liam Coen taking over head coaching duties, but one more flunked campaign could lead Jacksonville to consider extreme options. Lawrence still has the luster of a former No. 1 pick with all your prototypical physical tools at quarterback. He's tall and agile with a truly powerful arm. He just needs to command his pitches better, so to speak. A team like the Steelers can probably talk itself into the 25-year-old as a franchise building block.

That said, Lawrence's average salary is $55 million annually and balloons north of $70 million in 2029 and 2030, should Pittsburgh carry out the length of the deal without an extension or a restructuring. Package that with Watt's huge contract, and suddenly the Steelers are extremely limited in their ability to build on the margins. So we can probably rule out a Lawrence trade to Pittsburgh once and for all.