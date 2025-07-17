Money isn't the only thing the T.J. Watt extension cost the Steelers

While the Pittsburgh Steelers have been extremely active this offseason, they (oddly) saved the most important item on their to-do list for last: signing superstar linebacker T.J. Watt long term. Nonetheless, the team has finally checked that box, though it took a pretty penny to do so.

Pittsburgh made Watt the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history by average annual value (AAV) on Thursday, signing him to a three-year, $123 million extension, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. There were certainly no hometown discounts here, which is fair; we're all for player empowerment and squeezing every last dollar out of the league. But despite this being a move the Steelers had to make, it also hampers their ability to address other areas of need on the roster.

Even after acquiring two-time Pro Bowler D.K. Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks in March, the Steelers could use another high-profile wide receiver. However, Pittsburgh's chances of making that a reality are likely gone following Watt's unprecedented payday.

T.J. Watt's record-setting contract extension prevents Steelers from adding WR2 they desperately need

While the Steelers aren't as heavily invested at quarterback, football's most expensive (and important) position, as other clubs are, they have several expensive veterans. Metcalf is fourth among receivers in AAV, fellow newcomer Jalen Ramsey is fifth among cornerbacks and Patrick Queen ranks sixth among inside linebackers. Moreover, Alex Highsmith is 10th among the top-earning outside linebackers, and now Watt has reset the market.

Where exactly is there room for another costly pass-catcher in Pittsburgh? They have the eighth-priciest active 53-man roster for the upcoming campaign, according to Spotrac. Some interesting names, like Terry McLaurin (Washington Commanders) or Jauan Jennings (San Francisco 49ers), might become available. Regardless, the Steelers have effectively removed themselves from any potential bidding wars with Watt's well-deserved deal.

How will the Steelers address their need for another WR after paying T.J. Watt?

Perhaps the Steelers are betting on tight end Jonnu Smith, whom they recently landed from the Miami Dolphins, to serve as their de facto WR2. He just set career-bests in receptions (88), receiving yards (884) and receiving success rate (63.1 percent). His eight touchdowns also tied a previous high, operating as a yards-after-catch weapon and red zone threat for Tua Tagovailoa.

Smith built significant momentum in Miami en route to his first Pro Bowl nod and now reunites with Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. The latter served various roles on the Tennessee Titans' staff from 2011 to 2020, including tight ends coach and offensive coordinator. Notably, the former became a pro in 2017 and was a big part of the squad's aerial attack, so there's familiarity here.